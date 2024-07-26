ARTICLE
26 July 2024

RBI Allows Tariff Rate Quota ("TRQ") Holders To Make Advance For Import Of Gold.

PL
Pioneer Legal

Contributor

Pioneer Legal logo
Pioneer Legal is a new age law firm with a dynamic approach to revolutionize the legal landscape in India. We excel in providing commercially viable legal solutions in tandem with high happiness quotient for our attorneys and clients.
Explore
RBI vide its Notification dated January 31, 2024 laid down guidelines on import of gold by TRQ holders under the India-UAE Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement ("CEPA")...
India Finance and Banking
Photo of Jinal Shah
Photo of Rugwed Dhage
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

RBI vide its Notification dated January 31, 2024 laid down guidelines on import of gold by TRQ holders under the India-UAE Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement ("CEPA") as notified by– The International Financial Services Centres Authority ("IFSCA").

RBI issued directions under Section 10(4) and Section 11(1) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act and allowed AD Category-I banks to remit advance payment for 11 (eleven) days for import of gold through India International Bullion Exchange IFSC Limited ("IIBX") on behalf of Qualified Jewellers as notified under IFSCA. Further, the valid TRQ holders under the CEPA as notified by the IFSCA were permitted to import gold under specific ITC(HS) codes through IIBX against the TRQ.

Originally published 27 March 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jinal Shah
Jinal Shah
Photo of Rugwed Dhage
Rugwed Dhage
Person photo placeholder
Smrithi Balasubramanian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More