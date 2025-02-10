Fintech Newsletter: Recent Legal Developments And Market Updates From India

In the rapidly evolving fintech landscape, regulatory bodies and industry stakeholders continue to shape the future of digital finance, focusing on consumer protection...

In the rapidly evolving fintech landscape, regulatory bodies and industry stakeholders continue to shape the future of digital finance, focusing on consumer protection, AI-driven financial services, and the integrity of digital transactions. November and December of 2024 saw key developments, including RBI's refinements to KYC norms, the IFSCA introducing a new grievance redressal framework for IFSC entities, and SEBI amending the Investment Adviser and Research Analyst regulations to address AI-driven advisory services, client-level segregation, and compliance obligations. INDUSLAW's Namita Viswanath, Viral Dave, Falaq Patel, Srija Ray, Himangini Mishra, Riya Saraf, and Aditya Subarno discuss the key developments in the fintech space from November 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

