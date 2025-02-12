ARTICLE
12 February 2025

TPM Newsletter: January 2025 - Bureau Of Indian Standards

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain standards, including the following, with effect from 26th November 2024. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently.
India International Law
Substitution of Standards (04 Dec)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain standards, including the following, with effect from 26th November 2024. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 26th May 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

  • IS 2780 : 2024 Sodium Bromide, Pure — Specification (First Revision)
  • IS 11484 : 2024 Phenol Sulphonic Acid for Electroplating — Specification (First Revision)

Amendment of Standards (04 Dec)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified amendment of certain standards including the following, with effect from 18th November 2024. However, the previous unamended standard will remain in force concurrently till 17th May 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

  • IS 9884 : 2023 ISO 5752: 2021 Metal Valves for Use in Flanged Pipe Systems — Face-to-Face and Centre-to-Face Dimensions
  • IS 17526 : 2021 Domestic Stainless Steel Vacuum Flask / Bottle — Specification
  • IS 17790 : 2022 Insulated Flask for Domestic Use — Specification

Substitution of Standards (10 Dec)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain standards including the following, with effect from 26th November 2024. However, the previous unamended standards will remain in force concurrently till 26th May 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

  • IS 228 (Part 6) : 2024 Methods for Chemical Analysis of Steels Part 6 Determination of Chromium by Persulphate Oxidation Method (for Chromium ≥ 0.1 Percent) (Fourth Revision)
  • IS 8602 : 2024 ISO 3613 : 2021 Metallic and Other Inorganic Coatings — Chromate Conversion Coatings on Zinc, Cadmium, Aluminium-Zinc Alloys and ZincAluminiumAlloys — Methods of Test (First Revision)

Substitution of Standards (11 Dec)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain standards including the following, with effect from 29th November 2024. However, the previous unamended standards will remain in force concurrently till 29th May 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

  • IS 1776 : 2024 Folding Box Board, Uncoated — Specification (Second Revision)
  • IS 1919 : 2024 Sodium Hydrosulphite — Specification (Second Revision)
  • IS 2730 : 2024 Magnesium Sulphate (Epsom Salts) — Specification (Second Revision)
  • IS 2797 : 2024 Potassium Bromide — Specification (Fourth Revision)
  • IS 2881 : 2024 Barytes for Chemical Industry and Oil-Well Drilling — Specification (Third Revision)
  • IS 3205 : 2024 Precipitated Barium Carbonate, Technical — Specification (Second Revision)
  • IS 5012 : 2024 Cellulose Film — Specification (Second Revision)

