Background

In the case, vide judgment dated October 18, 2023, the High Court of Jharkhand ("JHC") specified that merely because medical services are provided to the employees, this does not exempt them from the purview of Employee State Insurance Act, 1948 ("ESI Act").

Facts

This case was in nature of a letter patent appeal (" LPA "), arising out of an order dated February 02, 2023 (" Impugned Order "), passed by a single bench of JHC, whereby it had declined to interfere with an order dated February 25, 2008, (" ESIC Order ") passed by the regional director, employee state insurance corporation (" RD-ESIC ").

"), arising out of an order dated February 02, 2023 (" "), passed by a single bench of JHC, whereby it had declined to interfere with an order dated February 25, 2008, (" ") passed by the regional director, employee state insurance corporation (" "). In the present case, the Belidh Club, Jamshedpur (" Belidh Club ") was a society registered under the Societies Act, 1860 and it had received a notice from the employee state insurance inspector ("ESI Inspector") in 2001, requesting records relating to compliance made under ESI Act for the period from October 1996 to August 2001. In response to the notice received from the ESI Inspector, Belidh Club issued a letter dated October 26, 2001, informed that all its employees and their family members receive medical facilities at Tata Main Hospital (" TMH ") and are satisfied with the services, hence it is not required to fulfil the requirements for contributions as specified under the ESI Act.

In light of the submissions made, the JHC framed the issues mentioned below:

Whether the Belidh Club is entitled for any direction from JHC to apply this judgement prospectively i.e., giving coverage under ESIC with effect from the date of passing of the Bangalore Turf judgement, on account of the so-called balancing of equities between the parties?

Whether the RD-ESIC was justified in extending the coverage of the ESI Act upon the Belidh Club from an earlier date i.e., October 01, 1996 instead of coverage from September 01, 2000 (the date from which assessment was made)?

Whether the Belidh Club is entitled for any relief on the point of interest on the payable amount?

Whether the Belidh Club is entitled for fixation of instalments in making the payment of dues?

Analysis

The learned counsel for Belidh Club argued that since medical benefits had already been provided to the employees in collaboration with TMH, there should be no additional discharge of liability as claimed by RD-ESIC. However, JHC held that the Belidh Club is not entitled to remission or relaxation concerning the payment of interest.

JHC emphasized that the petitioner is obligated to fulfil the requirements specified under ESI Act. It noted that the amount, which should have been deposited in the ESI fund, was retained by the Belidh Club for its own purposes, causing the fund to suffer. Consequently, the Single Judge Bench held that the Belidh Club was liable to pay interest. Considering all the facts, the JHC concluded that the order passed by the Single Judge was without error and did not warrant interference. Therefore, in effect, JHC held the decision passed by RD-ESIC to be correct in law.

