The Model Standing Orders, 2026 (“MSO 2026”), notified by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on 8 May 2026, represent a structural recalibration of India’s standing orders regime under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 (“IR Code”).

Legitpro is a leading international full service law firm providing integrated legal & business advisory services, operating through 5 locations with 100+ people. Our purpose is to deliver positive outcomes with our colleagues, clients and communities. The firm proudly serves a diverse clientele, including multinational corporations, foreign companies—particularly those from Japan, China, and Australia and dynamic startups across various industries. Additionally, the firm is empanelled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to represent it before High Courts across India. Our Partners also serve as Standing Counsel for prestigious institutions such as the Government of India (GOI), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Article Insights

Helen Stanis Lepcha’s articles from Legitpro Law are most popular: in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Legitpro Law are most popular: within Employment and HR, Real Estate and Construction and Privacy topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

How does the Model Standing Orders, 2026 under Section 29 of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 reshape Workplace Governance in the Services Sector?

Introduction

The Model Standing Orders, 2026 (“MSO 2026”), notified by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on 8 May 2026, represent a structural recalibration of India’s standing orders regime under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 (“IR Code”).

Unlike the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Central Rules, 1946, which were designed around traditional manufacturing and industrial establishments, the MSO 2026 explicitly extends its architecture to the services economy, bringing within its regulatory fold IT/ITES companies, GCCs, consulting firms, financial services entities, and other knowledge-based workplaces. This marks a doctrinal transition from factory-centric employment regulation to a platform- and service-centric employment code.

Legal Architecture Under Section 29 Of The Industrial Relations Code, 2020

The legal foundation of the MSO 2026 lies in Section 29 of the IR Code, 2020, which empowers the Central Government to frame MSO’s governing conditions of service. The statutory design under Section 29 operates on three key principles:

It mandates the Central Government to notify model standing orders covering prescribed matters relating to employment conditions. The model framework operates as a default legal baseline. Until an establishment’s certified standing orders are approved, the Model Standing Orders automatically apply as an interim governing structure. Once certified standing orders are eventually adopted, they replace the model framework; however, until such certification, the model regime continues to operate with full legal effect.

This structure ensures regulatory continuity and prevents a legal vacuum in employment governance during the transition from model to establishment-specific standing orders.

Scope of Applicability and Sectoral Expansion

MSO 2026 applies to industrial establishments employing 300 or more workers, calculated on the basis of the average workforce strength over the preceding twelve months. This threshold-based design ensures that compliance obligations are concentrated on medium and large enterprises rather than small establishments. Covered employers are required to either adopt or align their internal standing orders with the model framework within the timelines prescribed under the Industrial Relations Code.

A significant development under MSO 2026 is its explicit expansion beyond traditional industrial sectors. The framework applies not only to mining and manufacturing establishments but also introduces a dedicated structure for the services sector. This inclusion reflects the legislative intent to bring modern employment ecosystems, particularly knowledge-based and digitally driven organisations, within a uniform regulatory framework.

The effect of this expansion is that service-sector employers, many of which historically operated under contract-heavy HR models with limited statutory codification of employment categories, are now brought within a formalised industrial relations structure.

Services Sector Framework and Employment Classification

The Services Sector Schedule under MSO 2026 introduces a structured classification system that defines employment relationships in statutory terms rather than purely contractual or policy-based categories.

It recognises permanent workers, temporary workers, probationers, apprentices, fixed-term employees, badli workers, and casual workers as distinct legal categories. Each category carries defined implications in relation to service continuity, benefits, and termination conditions.

A standard probation framework has also been introduced, prescribing a probation period of six months, extendable by up to three months. This removes discretional variation across establishments and standardises the probation structure across the services sector.

The significance of this classification system lies in its attempt to eliminate ambiguity in employment relationships that previously depended on employer-specific HR policies. By codifying categories, the MSO reduces interpretational flexibility and increases regulatory predictability in employment structuring.

Fixed-Term Employment: Structured Flexibility with Statutory Parity

One of the most consequential reforms introduced under MSO 2026 is the formalisation of fixed-term employment as a statutory category. Fixed-term employees are entitled to parity in wages and benefits when compared to permanent employees performing similar work. This introduces a statutory non-discrimination principle within contractual employment structures.

The framework also provides that employees engaged on fixed-term contracts become eligible for gratuity upon completion of one year of continuous service. This aligns fixed-term employment with long-service benefits traditionally associated with permanent employment.

At the same time, MSO 2026 clarifies that the expiry of a fixed-term contract does not constitute retrenchment. This distinction is legally significant as it separates contractual expiry from termination-based severance regimes, thereby limiting retrenchment-related obligations in such cases.

The combined effect of these provisions is to preserve employer flexibility in workforce planning while embedding minimum statutory protections for fixed-term employees. However, this also creates a compliance obligation to ensure that fixed-term arrangements are not used as substitutes for long-term or permanent roles, which may invite judicial scrutiny.

Recognition of Remote and Hybrid Work Structures

MSO 2026 marks the first consolidated statutory recognition of remote work, work-from-home arrangements, and hybrid employment models within India’s standing orders framework. This reflects the structural transformation of workplaces following the expansion of digital and distributed work environments.

However, the recognition is not absolute. Remote work arrangements are expressly subject to contractual terms or employer policies, meaning that their operational validity depends on express incorporation into employment documentation.

Employers retain the ability to define eligibility conditions, performance monitoring mechanisms, data security requirements, and the right to modify or withdraw remote work arrangements. This ensures that while remote work is legally recognised, it remains operationally controlled through employer governance structures.

The legal significance of this provision lies in its formal acknowledgement of distributed workforces, which were previously governed primarily through informal HR policies rather than statutory frameworks.

Digitisation of HR Systems and Employment Records

MSO 2026 introduces a mandatory framework for digitisation of employment governance systems. Employers are required to maintain structured employee records in electronic or manual form, issue identity cards containing prescribed details, and implement electronic or biometric attendance systems.

In addition, employers must issue service certificates within ten days of an employee’s separation and ensure structured full and final settlement of dues upon termination, resignation, or retrenchment.

These provisions collectively elevate HR management systems into a compliance infrastructure governed by statutory timelines and documentation standards. The implication is that HRMS systems are no longer merely administrative tools but form part of statutory compliance architecture.

Leave, Attendance, and Wage Discipline Framework

The MSO introduces a structured regime governing leave entitlement and attendance management. Employees are entitled to up to ten days of casual leave annually, subject to organisational policies governing application and approval procedures.

Attendance recording through biometric or electronic systems is formally recognised, thereby aligning statutory compliance with existing digital attendance practices in large organisations.

A key compliance linkage is introduced between attendance discipline and wage deductions under the Code on Wages, 2019. Habitual absenteeism or late attendance may now trigger wage-related consequences, thereby creating a direct connection between behavioural compliance and payroll enforcement.

This framework requires employers to integrate HR policy design with payroll systems to ensure consistency in enforcement and compliance.

Transfer, Mobility, and Workforce Deployment

MSO 2026 recognises the ability of employers to transfer employees across organisational units, locations, client sites, group companies, and international jurisdictions. However, such transfers are subject to contractual authorisation and internal policy frameworks.

The exercise of transfer powers is also conditioned by principles of reasonableness and operational necessity, which may become subject to judicial interpretation in disputes.

This provision is particularly relevant for multinational service organisations operating through distributed delivery models. It necessitates explicit inclusion of mobility clauses in employment contracts to avoid disputes arising from unilateral changes in employment location or structure.

Disciplinary Framework and Codified Misconduct

The MSO significantly restructures disciplinary governance by codifying both misconduct categories and procedural safeguards. Misconduct now explicitly includes unauthorised access to IT systems, data breaches, confidentiality violations, false reimbursement claims, and sexual harassment, which is aligned with the POSH framework.

The procedural framework prescribes suspension conditions, subsistence allowance requirements, time-bound domestic inquiry processes, the right to a hearing, and appellate mechanisms.

The effect of this codification is a shift from discretionary HR-led disciplinary processes to a structured statutory framework where procedural compliance becomes central to enforceability of disciplinary actions.

Compliance Transformation

The cumulative impact of MSO 2026 is the transformation of employment governance from a policy-driven model into a system-driven statutory compliance framework. Employers are required to align contracts with statutory classifications, formalise remote work structures, integrate attendance and payroll systems, digitise HR records, and codify disciplinary processes in accordance with statutory requirements.

This represents a fundamental shift in how employment law operates in practice, moving from managerial discretion to codified system compliance embedded within organisational infrastructure.

Litigation Risks and Interpretational Challenges

Despite its structured framework, MSO 2026 presents several areas of legal uncertainty. Threshold applicability disputes are likely to arise in relation to workforce aggregation across group entities, classification of contract labour, and attempts to restructure workforce composition to avoid statutory coverage.

The interaction between central model standing orders and state-level industrial frameworks is expected to generate federal interpretational conflicts, particularly in relation to applicability and enforcement authority.

Fixed-term employment arrangements may be subject to recharacterisation challenges where contractual structures are used to mask permanent employment relationships. Remote work arrangements may generate jurisdictional disputes concerning applicable service conditions, particularly in cross-border or multi-state employment contexts.

The codification of disciplinary procedures is expected to shift litigation towards procedural compliance disputes, while payroll and exit settlement obligations may give rise to enforcement actions arising from delays or system inefficiencies.

Conclusion

MSO 2026 represents a foundational restructuring of India’s employment regulation framework for the services sector. By codifying employment classifications, recognising remote work arrangements, and embedding digital HR governance into statutory form, the framework significantly reduces contractual flexibility while increasing regulatory predictability.

However, its ultimate legal impact will depend on judicial interpretation, state-level implementation, and the resolution of federal and classification-related disputes within India’s evolving labour law framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.