20 January 2026

Payroll Compliance In India 2026

Nexdigm Private Limited

Contributor

India Employment and HR
Nexdigm Private Limited
Managing payroll in India requires strict adherence to a wide range of statutory regulations and deadlines. To help organizations stay compliant and avoid penalties, this Payroll Compliance Calendar provides a clear, overview of key obligations under labor laws, tax regulations, and social security schemes for different states. It serves as a practical guide for Payroll, HR and finance teams to ensure timely filings, accurate contributions, and smooth payroll operations throughout the year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

