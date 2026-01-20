Payroll Compliance In India 2026

Managing payroll in India requires strict adherence to a wide range of statutory regulations and deadlines. To help organizations stay compliant and avoid penalties, this Payroll Compliance Calendar provides a clear, overview of key obligations under labor laws, tax regulations, and social security schemes for different states. It serves as a practical guide for Payroll, HR and finance teams to ensure timely filings, accurate contributions, and smooth payroll operations throughout the year.

