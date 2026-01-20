Impact On Employers: Navigating The New Labour Code

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
- in India
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
India's labour landscape is undergoing one of its most
significant reforms in decades. The Central Government has
consolidated 29 labour laws into four comprehensive Labour Code the
Code on Wages, 2020, Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Occupational
Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code) and the
Social Security Code, 2020. Phased implementation underway: large
firms (>500 employees) from FY26, medium (100-500) next, small
(<100) by FY28; some states pending rules
For employers, the transition to the new regime will require careful planning, updated HR frameworks, policy revisions, and budget preparedness. The shift is not merely regulatory it will influence payroll design, workforce deployment, social security planning, and industrial relations.
Restructuring of Wage Components — Direct Business Impact
The standardized definition of "wages" is the most
transformative change affecting employers. As per The New Labour
Code, wage components such as basic pay, dearness allowance, and
retaining allowance must form at least 50% of total compensation.
If allowances exceed 50%, the excess will be added back to wages
for statutory calculations.
Implications for employers:
- Higher cost of social security benefits (PF, NPS, gratuity, leave encashment)
- Greater long-term employee financial outflow
- Payroll structures that rely heavily on allowances may a require complete redesign
- Financial forecasting and budgeting must be revisited
The transition may increase employment costs, especially for organizations with lower basic-to-allowance ratios; therefore, timely restructuring is critical to remain compliant.
Work Hours, Overtime and Leave — Increased Compliance Expectations
The OSH Code enables flexibility in scheduling (e.g., 4-day workweek) but maintains the 48- hour weekly cap. Daily limits may extend to 12 hours only when weekly limits are met, subject to state rules.
Key operational changes for employers:
- Overtime must be voluntary and consentbased
- OT payment is compulsory at twice the normal wage rate
- Shift scheduling and attendance systems must be updated
- Workplace rosters applicable across sectors, not only factories
Additionally, provisions such as mandatory free annual health check-up for employees aged 40+ where notified may require organizations to set up medical vendor tieups.
Unified Social Security — Extending the Employer's Obligations
The Social Security Code broadens the base for PF, ESIC, maternity benefits, and gratuity.
Major changes include:
- PF and ESIC coverage extended to additional categories where applicable
- Fixed-term employees become eligible for gratuity from day one
- Gig and platform workers included in the social security net—aggregator contributions to be industry-specific
Employers must therefore identify eligible categories, maintain documentation, and adjust payroll systems to ensure correct contribution mapping.
Industrial Relations — Balanced but Compliance-Heavy
The Industrial Relations Code seeks to streamline dispute resolution while safeguarding continuity of business.
Important takeaways for employers:
- Standing Orders applicability threshold rose from 100 to 300 employees
- 14-day prior notice mandatory for strike or lockout in all establishments
- Encouragement of collective bargaining and dispute prevention mechanisms
While the Code provides ease in workforce restructuring, it also demands transparent HR governance and documentation discipline.
Record-Keeping, Reporting and Digitization
The Code promotes a technology-driven compliance culture with reduced registers and a shift toward digital filings.
Companies will need to:
- Update employee registers, wage records and contractor reports
- Ensure centralized digital data management for multi-state operations
- Align annual returns and notices with new formats once notified
Non-compliance attracts stricter penalties, with multiple offences incurring gradated and even compounding fines.
Conclusion
The New Labour Code signify a modernized, uniform and
business-friendly regulatory framework, but adapting to them
requires strategic readiness. The impact for employers is twofold:
short-term administrative and payroll restructuring, and long-term
improvements in workforce stability, productivity and employee
welfare. By combining the UAE's robust legal framework with
advanced best practices, VASPs can further protect their business,
build customer confidence, and contribute to a secure digital
economy.
The organizations that will adapt seamlessly are those that:
- Plan payroll restructuring proactively
- Update HR and industrial relations policies on time
- Digitize compliance documentation
- Train HR, management and payroll teams before implementation
In a competitive labour market, compliance with The New Labour Code will not only mitigate legal risk but also strengthen organizational credibility and employer branding.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]