Right To Disconnect Bill 2025: A Step Toward Restoring Work Life Balance In A Hyper-Connected World

In today's fast-paced digital age, the boundaries between work and personal life have nearly disappeared. Smartphones buzz late into the night, emails arrive at odd hours, and employees feel pressured to stay constantly available even during weekends, holidays, or personal time. This "always-on" culture has fueled stress, burnout, and a decline in mental well-being across professions.

To address this growing concern, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), introduced the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025 during the winter session of Parliament. The bill aims to give employees the legal right to switch off from work after hours and protect them from penalties for doing so.

Key Provisions of the Bill

Employees can refuse after-hours communication

The Bill grants employees the right to ignore work-related calls, messages, emails, or instructions once their shift ends.

No disciplinary action for not responding

If an employee chooses not to respond after office hours, the employer cannot penalize or discipline them for it.

Overtime pay for after-hours work

If an employee voluntarily responds to work-related communication after hours, they are entitled to overtime pay at the normal wage rate.

After-hours communication only if mutually agreed

Employers can contact workers after office hours only when both parties have mutually agreed upon a communication window.

Establishment of an Employees' Welfare Authority

The Bill proposes the creation of a new authority responsible for:

enforcing the right to disconnect

conducting baseline studies

supporting negotiations on after-hour engagement

monitoring compliance across organizations with 10+ employees

Counseling services for stress & burnout

To support mental health, the government would provide access to counseling services helping employees maintain a healthy work–life balance.

Digital detox centres

The Bill suggests forming digital detox centers to help individuals reduce harmful screen habits and manage digital overload.

Penalties for non-compliance

Companies violating the provisions may face sanctions amounting to 1% of the total employee remuneration, a meaningful financial deterrent.

Why the Bill Matters

The modern workforce is grappling with rising stress, burnout, anxiety, and work-induced fatigue. Remote work and digital tools, while beneficial, have blurred the line between "office hours" and "after hours."

Employees often feel pressured to stay available at all times, leading to:

reduced mental well-being

lack of personal time

exhaustion and overwork

disrupted family relationships

productivity drops

The Right to Disconnect Bill seeks to rebuild a healthy boundary between professional and personal life. By protecting an employee's off-duty hours, the Bill encourages better mental health, improved job satisfaction, and greater overall well-being.

Global Precedents

Several countries have already adopted the right to disconnect, recognizing its importance in the digital era:

France pioneered it in 2017.

Portugal prohibits employers from contacting workers after hours.

Australia passed its own right-to-disconnect legislation in 2023.

India's proposed bill follows these international trends and adds unique measures like counseling services and digital detox centers.

Conclusion

The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025 reflects a growing recognition of the need to protect employees from the pressures of a hyper-connected work culture. Even if it does not become law soon, it sparks an important national conversation about work life balance, mental health, digital well-being, and the rights of employees in a technology-driven age.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.