8th Pay Commission Salary, Pension Hike: When Will Govt Employees Receive 8th CPC Payments?

In early November 2025, the central government set up the 8th Pay Commission and gave the green light to its Terms of Reference (TOR), which will serve as the main guideline for crafting the recommendations. Now countless employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the submission of the pay commission's report and the government's approval.

So, how long is this whole process going to take? Can the pay commission submit its report within the 18-month deadline or will it need more time? Will government give it the thumbs up once the report is submitted? Or will they hold out until after big elections, like the the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in February 2027 to roll it out? And if the Pay Commission implementation gets delayed, will employees get some interim relief ? Let's find out the answers to these questions.

Read More

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.