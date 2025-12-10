The last dearness allowance (DA) of the year has been announced, and the DA now stands at 58% of basic salary, applicable from July 1, 2025.

Will DA, HRA, TA and other allowances continue to rise till 8th Pay Commission recommendations come into effect?

The last dearness allowance (DA) of the year has been announced, and the DA now stands at 58% of basic salary, applicable from July 1, 2025. However, the government has also formed the 8th Pay Commission and approved its Terms of Reference (ToR), providing the commission an 18-month deadline to submit its recommendations about revised pay structure and other compensation components. Irrespective of the date of implementation of the 8th Pay Commission implementation, central government employees will get their arrears from January 1, 2026.

However, in such a scenario, the big question is whether employees' DA and other key allowances such as house rent allowance (HRA), transport allowance (TA) will keep increasing till 8th CPC recommendations are implemented or whether there will be no hike in these allowances after December 31, 2025?

