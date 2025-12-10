ARTICLE
10 December 2025

8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: The Likely Fitment Factor Under 8th CPC And How Much Will Be Your Actual Gain?

NP
Nexdigm Private Limited

Contributor

Nexdigm Private Limited logo
Nexdigm is a privately held, independent global organization that helps companies across geographies meet the needs of a dynamic business environment. Our focus on problem-solving, supported by our multifunctional expertise enables us to provide customized solutions for our clients.
Explore Firm Details
Ever since the central government announced terms of reference and appointed the chairman and members of the 8th CPC early in November, employees and pensioners have been keen to know about their payout rise.
India Employment and HR
Nexdigm Private Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Nexdigm Private Limited are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR, Government, Public Sector and International Law topic(s)
  • in India

Ever since the central government announced terms of reference and appointed the chairman and members of the 8th CPC early in November, employees and pensioners have been keen to know about their payout rise. The increase will be decided on the basis of the fitment factor, which is a multiplier for the pension and pay revision in a pay commission.

But how does a pay commission decide on a fitment factor, and what can be the possible fitment factor for the 8th Commission? Get answers to these questions:

How is the fitment factor formed for a pay commission?

Ramachandran Krishnamoorthy, Director - Payroll Services, Nexdigm, says the fitment factor is usually decided by the employer, pay commission, or the compensation committee based on several economic and organisational considerations.

READ MORE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Nexdigm Private Limited
Nexdigm Private Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More