Towards Equal Caregiving: The Case For A Comprehensive Paternity And Parental Leave Framework In India

India’s labour and employment framework has undergone significant transformation over the past decade, particularly in relation to maternity protection and workplace inclusion. The expansion of maternity benefits through the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017[1] represented an important milestone in recognising the challenges faced by working mothers and promoting maternal health.

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Introduction

India’s labour and employment framework has undergone significant transformation over the past decade, particularly in relation to maternity protection and workplace inclusion. The expansion of maternity benefits through the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 20171 represented an important milestone in recognising the challenges faced by working mothers and promoting maternal health.

However, while maternity benefits have evolved considerably, India’s legal framework continues to provide only limited recognition of the caregiving role played by fathers. The absence of a comprehensive statutory paternity leave regime for private sector employees has increasingly become a subject of policy debate, particularly as family structures, workforce participation patterns, and societal expectations surrounding parenting continue to evolve.

Recent judicial observations, including those in Hamsa Nandini Nanduri v. Union of India, together with the introduction of the Paternity and Parental Benefits Bill, 2025, have reignited discussions regarding whether India should move beyond a maternity-centric approach towards a more balanced and gender-neutral parental leave framework.

The debate is no longer confined to employee welfare. It now intersects with constitutional principles of equality, workplace diversity, child development, and the broader objective of shared caregiving responsibilities within families.

Evolution of Family Leave Laws in India

Historically, labour welfare legislation in India has focused primarily on maternity protection. This approach was understandable in a context where women were viewed as the primary caregivers and where legislative intervention was necessary to protect maternal health and employment security during pregnancy and childbirth.

The principal framework governing maternity benefits is contained in the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, which has subsequently been incorporated into the Code on Social Security, 2020.2

The law currently provides:

Up to 26 weeks of paid maternity leave for eligible women employees for the first two children;

Leave benefits for adoptive and commissioning mothers;

Nursing breaks;

Crèche facilities in specified establishments;

Protection against dismissal during maternity leave.

While these protections represent important advances in labour welfare, they also reflect an underlying assumption that caregiving responsibilities primarily rest with mothers.

This assumption increasingly appears inconsistent with modern family structures and contemporary workplace realities.

The Current Position of Paternity Leave in India

Unlike maternity leave, India does not presently have a comprehensive statutory framework granting paternity leave to employees in the private sector.

Central Government Employees

Paternity leave for Central Government employees is governed by the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972.3 Eligible male government employees are currently entitled to:

Fifteen days of paid paternity leave;

Leave that may be availed before or shortly after childbirth;

Benefits extended to adoptive and commissioning fathers under subsequent amendments.

The framework also provides certain childcare leave benefits for single male parents in specific circumstances.

State-Level Variations

Several states have adopted similar provisions for government employees, although the duration and scope of benefits vary considerably. This has resulted in a fragmented framework where entitlements depend significantly upon the employee’s sector and geographical location.

Private Sector Employees

For private sector employees, paternity leave remains largely a matter of employer policy rather than statutory entitlement. Many multinational corporations and progressive Indian employers have voluntarily introduced paternity leave programmes. However, the duration of leave varies significantly across organisations and industries.

Consequently, access to paternity leave in India remains uneven and dependent upon the employer’s willingness to provide such benefits.

Why Paternity Leave Matters: Beyond Employee Welfare

The debate surrounding paternity leave is often framed as an employment benefit. In reality, it raises broader questions regarding gender equality, child welfare, and workplace inclusion.

Promoting Shared Parenting

Traditional caregiving models often place a disproportionate burden on mothers during a child’s early years. The absence of paternity leave reinforces the perception that childcare is primarily a maternal responsibility, while fathers are expected to function primarily as financial providers.

A well-designed paternity leave framework encourages shared parenting and promotes greater involvement of fathers in early childcare.

Improving Maternal Health Outcomes

Research from multiple jurisdictions indicates that active paternal involvement following childbirth contributes positively to maternal well-being. Shared caregiving responsibilities can:

Reduce caregiver stress;

Improve maternal recovery;

Support breastfeeding and childcare routines;

Lower the risk of post-partum mental health challenges.

Consequently, paternity leave should not be viewed solely as a benefit for fathers; it also serves an important supportive function for mothers.

Supporting Child Development

Numerous studies demonstrate that early parental involvement contributes positively to a child’s emotional, cognitive, and social development. The Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasised the importance of holistic child welfare and the role played by both parents in ensuring healthy development.

Contemporary child development research similarly suggests that active involvement by fathers during infancy strengthens parent-child bonding and contributes to long-term developmental outcomes.

Constitutional Dimensions of Paternity Leave

The discussion surrounding paternity leave increasingly engages constitutional principles.

Article 14: Equality Before Law

A legal framework that assumes caregiving responsibilities belong exclusively to mothers may no longer align with contemporary understandings of substantive equality. Modern equality jurisprudence increasingly recognises the need to dismantle structural barriers and gender stereotypes.

Article 15 and Gender Justice

The Constitution permits special measures designed to promote gender equality. While maternity protections remain essential, expanding parental leave frameworks may further the constitutional objective of reducing gender-based role assumptions.

Article 21 and Child Welfare

The right to life under Article 21 has been interpreted expansively to include dignity, family life, and child welfare considerations. Several judicial decisions have recognised that the welfare and development of children require meaningful involvement from both parents wherever possible.

Workplace Equality and Economic Implications

One of the less discussed aspects of paternity leave is its potential impact on workplace equality.

Reducing Gender-Based Hiring Biases: When childcare-related leave is available only to women, employers may perceive female employees as carrying a greater cost burden. A more balanced parental leave regime distributes caregiving responsibilities more evenly and may reduce gender-based hiring biases.

Facilitating Women’s Workforce Participation: The absence of shared caregiving mechanisms frequently results in women taking extended career breaks or reducing workforce participation. Parental leave frameworks that encourage paternal involvement can improve workforce retention and support women’s long-term career progression.

Supporting Modern Workforce Expectations: Millennial and Gen Z employees increasingly prioritise work-life balance, caregiving flexibility, and family-friendly workplace policies. Parental leave is therefore becoming an important component of talent retention and employee engagement strategies.

The Paternity and Parental Benefits Bill, 2025

Against this backdrop, the introduction of the Paternity and Parental Benefits Bill, 2025 represents an important policy development. The Bill seeks to create a statutory framework for paternity and parental benefits applicable to eligible employees.

Among other features, the Bill proposes:

Paid paternity leave for biological fathers;

Benefits for adoptive and commissioning fathers;

Expanded childcare support mechanisms;

Compliance obligations for employers;

Measures intended to promote greater caregiving participation.

As of now, the Bill remains a legislative proposal and has not been enacted into law. Nevertheless, it reflects a growing recognition that parental responsibilities should not be viewed solely through the lens of maternity.

International Approaches to Paternity and Parental Leave

Several jurisdictions have moved beyond traditional maternity leave models.

Sweden: Sweden’s parental leave framework is widely regarded as one of the most progressive globally, encouraging both parents to share childcare responsibilities.

United Kingdom: The UK provides paternity leave together with shared parental leave arrangements that allow parents greater flexibility in allocating caregiving responsibilities.

Canada and Australia; These jurisdictions increasingly emphasise gender-neutral parental leave structures designed to support workforce participation while promoting child welfare.

International experience demonstrates that paternity leave is most effective when integrated into a broader parental leave framework rather than operating as a standalone entitlement.

Challenges in Implementing Paternity Leave in India

Despite the growing support for reform, implementation challenges remain. These include:

Financial concerns for small and medium enterprises;

Administrative burdens on employers;

Workplace culture and stigma;

Lack of awareness regarding caregiving rights;

Resistance to shifting traditional gender norms.

Legislative reform alone is unlikely to achieve meaningful change unless accompanied by broader social and organisational transformation.

The Future of Family Leave Policy in India

India stands at an important crossroads in the evolution of employment law. The expansion of maternity protections was a significant step towards workplace equality. The next phase of reform may require recognising that caregiving is not exclusively a maternal function.

A modern parental leave framework must balance:

Child welfare;

Gender equality;

Employer interests;

Workforce participation;

Economic realities.

The ultimate objective should be to create a framework that supports families rather than assigning caregiving responsibilities on the basis of gender.

Conclusion

The conversation surrounding paternity leave in India reflects a broader shift in how society understands parenting, caregiving, and workplace equality. While maternity protections remain essential, the absence of a comprehensive statutory paternity leave framework increasingly appears out of step with contemporary family structures and labour market realities.

Recent judicial developments and legislative proposals indicate growing recognition of the need for reform. However, meaningful progress will require more than legislative change alone. It will require a cultural shift towards shared caregiving and recognition that child development, parental well-being, and workplace equality are interconnected objectives.

As India continues to modernise its employment and social welfare framework, the movement towards a comprehensive parental leave regime may ultimately become one of the most significant labour law reforms of the coming decade.

Footnotes

1. The Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 (Act No. 53 of 1961)

2. The Code on Social Security, 2020 (Act No. 36 of 2020)

3. CentralCivilServices(Leave)Rules,1972asupdatedon24.09.2024

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