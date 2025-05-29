Fostering Awareness Among Employees On Insider Trading Compliance (Video)

self

Insider trading compliance is vital for upholding corporate integrity, safeguarding market fairness, and ensuring adherence to legal and ethical standards. Organizations must foster a culture of compliance by equipping employees, board members, and audit committees with the knowledge to recognize and mitigate insider trading risks. Emphasis must also be placed on maintaining the confidentiality of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) to prevent misuse.

The management of listed entities bears the responsibility for ensuring robust compliance frameworks, with particular focus on board-level awareness and accountability. Comprehensive training programs for employees and key stakeholders, including senior executives and directors, are critical to aligning organizational practices with regulatory expectations. The webinar will explore strategies to build awareness, strengthen compliance mechanisms, and leverage training to foster ethical decision-making and protect corporate reputation.

The key discussion points of the webinar are:

Strategic Development of Insider Trading Policies

Key Focal Areas to be remembered all the time

Leveraging Technology for Monitoring and Risk Mitigation

Developing a Structured Framework for Violation Matrix and Best Practices

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.