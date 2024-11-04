ARTICLE
4 November 2024

Update On POSH Act Compliance In Gurugram, State Of Haryana

Anhad Law

India Employment and HR
As a recent development, the Office of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)-cum-District Officer under The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 ("POSH Act") District Gugugram has on September 03, 2024 issued the attached order directing all Non-Govt. organizations including Private establishments to submit the details of implementation of POSH Act for the calendar year 2022 and 2023 as per attached POSH Act compliance checklist below in two days, latest by September 05, 2024 by email at posh-grg.rev@hry.gov.in failing which strict action is stated to be initiated for delay.

The attached POSH Act compliance checklist (comprehensive) seeks details in the three Performas I, II and III, containing details on policies, notices, employee awareness and assistance, internal committee, compliance with recommendations, workshop or awareness programme, reports and annual reports.

POSH Act Gurugram, India (pdf)

Originally published 3 September 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Anhad Law
