JSA Mint Video & Podcast Series | Episode 2: Investment Catalysts Towards Holistic Growth (Video)

Presenting the second episode of JSA Mint Transforming India – The Road to 2047, a video and podcast series.

Featuring Vivek K Chandy, Joint Managing Partner, and Archana Tewary, Partner, at JSA Advocates and Solicitors, and anchored by veteran journalist Sachin Kalbagh, this episode focuses on enabling investments to drive broad-based economic growth.

The discussion dives deep into the realm of investment and economic growth with a focus on development from the micro to the macro in India. Our country's growth story has often been driven by the top-down approach, with major metropolitan areas and industrial hubs receiving the lion's share of investment. This may well have been needed at the time, to establish the key hubs for growth. However, to truly harness the potential of our diverse and dynamic country, it's crucial to explore strategies that promote inclusive and geographically and socio-economically dispersed economic growth.

Hear in for insights, strategies, and real-world examples that can help shape a more balanced and inclusive growth trajectory for India. Whether you're an investor, policymaker, entrepreneur, or simply interested in the future of India's economy, this episode will offer valuable perspectives and actionable ideas.

