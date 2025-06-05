The Consumer Protection Act 2019 Enforceable From 20 July 2020

We provide best legal solutions in the matters pertaining to Divorce, Family Disputes, RERA Property disputes, Matrimonial, Criminal, Civil, Recovery, consumer disputes and Arbitration. Our top priority is to minimize the legal hassles of our clients in dealing with the court matters.

Our well experienced and dedicated team of lawyers works extensively to provide best in class services and solutions, helping resolve Family disputes and Matrimonial cases like Dowry Demand, Domestic Violence, Maintenance, Divorce, and Child Custody.

Our team is well equipped to handle legal matters pertaining to Anticipatory bail, Criminal Offence charges, Cheque bounce, Arbitration & Reconciliation, Consumer Forum and Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, with presence in cities Faridabad, Gurgaon, New Delhi & NCR.