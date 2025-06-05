ARTICLE
5 June 2025

The Consumer Protection Act 2019 Enforceable From 20 July 2020

EL
Ethical Legal Consultants

Contributor

Ethical Legal Consultants logo

We provide best legal solutions in the matters pertaining to Divorce, Family Disputes, RERA Property disputes, Matrimonial, Criminal, Civil, Recovery, consumer disputes and Arbitration. Our top priority is to minimize the legal hassles of our clients in dealing with the court matters.

Our well experienced and dedicated team of lawyers works extensively to provide best in class services and solutions, helping resolve Family disputes and Matrimonial cases like Dowry Demand, Domestic Violence, Maintenance, Divorce, and Child Custody.

Our team is well equipped to handle legal matters pertaining to Anticipatory bail, Criminal Offence charges, Cheque bounce, Arbitration & Reconciliation, Consumer Forum and Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, with presence in cities Faridabad, Gurgaon, New Delhi & NCR.

Explore Firm Details
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public distribution has issued a notification that from 20 July 2020 the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 shall be enforceable.
India Consumer Protection
Ethical Legal Consultants

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public distribution has issued a notification that from 20 July 2020 the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 shall be enforceable.

The scope of the Act has been augmented by introducing various provisions keeping in mind the changing dynamics of the consumer society at large, including e-commerce within the scope of the act, protecting and strengthening the rights of the consumers.

The details of which were already shared with our readers in one of the post published on August 8, 2019 –

SALIENT FEATURES OF THE CONSUMER PROTECTION BILL 2019

The Act aims at protecting and strengthening the rights of the consumers by establishing authorities, imposing strict liabilities and penalties on product manufacturers, electronic service providers, misleading advertisers, and by providing additional settlement of consumer disputes through mediation. There are structural changes in the Consumer Courts related to the number of members, honorarium and staff cadre. Procedural changes related to serving notice via different modes and on legal issues like giving review powers.

Originally published July 18, 2020

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ethical Legal Consultants
Ethical Legal Consultants
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More