The Consumer Protection Act 2019 Enforceable From 20 July 2020

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public distribution has issued a notification that from 20 July 2020 the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 shall be enforceable.
The scope of the Act has been augmented by introducing various provisions keeping in mind the changing dynamics of the consumer society at large, including e-commerce within the scope of the act, protecting and strengthening the rights of the consumers.
The details of which were already shared with our readers in one of the post published on August 8, 2019 –
SALIENT FEATURES OF THE CONSUMER PROTECTION BILL 2019
The Act aims at protecting and strengthening the rights of the consumers by establishing authorities, imposing strict liabilities and penalties on product manufacturers, electronic service providers, misleading advertisers, and by providing additional settlement of consumer disputes through mediation. There are structural changes in the Consumer Courts related to the number of members, honorarium and staff cadre. Procedural changes related to serving notice via different modes and on legal issues like giving review powers.
Originally published July 18, 2020
