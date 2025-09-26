MCA Extends Facility For Convening AGMs And EGMs Via VC Or OAVM

Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") vide its General Circular No. 03/2025 dated 22nd September 2025, has issued a clarification, continuing the relaxation...

Ministry of Corporate Affairs (“MCA”) vide its General Circular No. 03/2025 dated 22nd September 2025, has issued a clarification, continuing the relaxation that allows the companies to conduct their Annual General Meetings (“AGMs”) and Extra-ordinary General Meeting (“EGMs”) through Video Conferencing (“VC”) or Other Audio Visual Means (“OAVM”) till further orders. Unlike earlier extensions with fixed deadlines, this circular provides an open-ended continuation.

The extension is in continuation of a series of earlier general circulars introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate ease of doing business and ensure shareholder participation without physical presence.

Note:

This circular shall not be construed as any extension of the statutory timelines for holding AGMs under the Companies Act, 2013.

All other requirements provided in the existing circulars shall remain unchanged.

For more details, refer to the MCA General Circular No. 03/2025 dated 22nd September, 2025:

https://www.mca.gov.in/bin/dms/getdocument?mds=NAGH59Yzumd2Z51xEw5kyg%253D%253D&type=open

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.