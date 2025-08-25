ARTICLE
[Live] Regulatory Framework For Doing Business In India And Nigeria: Opportunities And Challenges (Video)

Session Theme: To review the Regulatory framework, Opportunities and Challenges for doing business in India & Nigeria
Esteemed Panel Speakers:

  • Mr. Jyoti Kumar Chaudhary, Senior Partner, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners
  • Mr. Adeola A. Oyinlade, Senior Partner, Adeola Oyinlade & Co.
  • Ms. Ayoola Hassan, Senior Associate, Adeola Oyinlade & Co
  • Mr. Shubham Tripathi, Senior Associate, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners
  • Ms. Deborah Ogedengbe, Senior Counsel, Adeola Oyinlade & Co.

Moderated by: Ms. Yashodhara B Roy, Principal Associate, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners

Date: 24th July 2025

Time: Starts 4:30PM IST / 12:00 PM West African Time

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

