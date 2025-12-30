[Live] Mergers & Acquisitions: Advancements & Challenges From Taiwanese And Indian Perspective (Video)

- within Corporate/Commercial Law, International Law and Environment topic(s)
- in India
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure and Law Firm industries
Esteemed Panel Speakers:
- Mr. Hung Ou Yang, Managing Partner, Brain Trust International Law Firm Taiwan
- Mr. Ashutosh Das, Partner, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners
- Mr. Siddhartha Patnaik, Partner, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners
Moderated by: Mr. Aeshwarya P. Sisodia Senior Associate, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.