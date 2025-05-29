MCA Extends Form CSR-2 Filing Deadline For FY 2023-24

Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co. is a prominent Chartered Accountants firm in India, offering a wide range of services across six key areas: Direct Taxation, Goods and Service Tax, Regulatory, Transaction Advisory, Risk Advisory, and Audit & Assurance. With a team of experts from diverse disciplines—including Chartered Accountants, MBAs, Company Secretaries, Lawyers, and Financial Management specialists—the firm provides comprehensive solutions in areas such as Valuations, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Finance, and Business Setup.
The firm’s approach is tailored to clients' specific industries, utilizing advanced technology and deep sector insights to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions. Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co. places a strong emphasis on building long-lasting relationships, with a significant portion of its new business coming from referrals. Its commitment to excellence, professionalism, and strategic expertise ensures it meets the evolving needs of both national and international clients.
MCA through its notification dated 19th May, 2025 has extended the due date for filing Form CSR-2 for the FY 2023-24 from the erstwhile deadline of 31st March, 2025 to 30th June, 2025 by amending Rule 12(1B) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.
MCA through its notification dated 19th May, 2025 has extended
the due date for filing Form CSR-2 for the FY 2023-24 from the
erstwhile deadline of 31st March, 2025 to
30th June, 2025 by amending Rule 12(1B)
of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.
Companies now have an additional 3 months to report CSR
activities in Form CSR-2.
For more details, refer to the MCA notification dated
19th May, 2025: