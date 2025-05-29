ARTICLE
29 May 2025

MCA Extends Form CSR-2 Filing Deadline For FY 2023-24

DC
Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co.

Contributor

MCA through its notification dated 19th May, 2025 has extended the due date for filing Form CSR-2 for the FY 2023-24 from the erstwhile deadline of 31st March, 2025 to 30th June, 2025 by amending Rule 12(1B) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.
Companies now have an additional 3 months to report CSR activities in Form CSR-2.

For more details, refer to the MCA notification dated 19th May, 2025:

https://www.mca.gov.in/bin/dms/getdocument?mds=LDpXKzuAigAavlWsKxaZDw%253D%253D&type=open

