Protecting The Pulse Of Music: Global Copyright Lessons For India

"Where words fail, music speaks"- Hans Christian Andersen

Music is more than just an art form; it is the heartbeat of cultures, the language of emotions, and the soul of storytelling. However, beneath its melodic beauty lies a battlefield- the legal framework governing its protection. While copyright laws worldwide safeguard original musical compositions, a critical question remains unresolved: Can fundamental musical elements, such as notes and chord progressions, be protected?

In India, this question remains largely unanswered, leaving gaps in the legal framework that could impact the rights of artists and composers. By examining international legal precedents and drawing lessons from legendary disputes, India has the opportunity to fortify its copyright laws while ensuring that creativity continues to thrive.

CAN A FEW NOTES SPARK A LAWSUIT?

Under U.S. copyright law, particularly the Copyright Act of 1976, original musical works receive robust protection; however, individual musical notes or chords are not granted exclusive rights unless they form part of an original composition. Courts have frequently grappled with drawing the line between inspiration and infringement, especially when it comes to the use of short musical motifs, riffs, and melodies. Two landmark cases serve as examples of how these complex issues are handled in the legal system.

In Three Boys Music Corp. v. Michael Bolton (1994), the Isley Brothers claimed that Michael Bolton's 1991 hit "Love Is a Wonderful Thing" infringed upon their 1964 song of the same name. The jury found in favor of the Isley Brothers, awarding them $5.4 million in damages. The case highlighted the difficulty of proving copyright infringement in music, noting that a plaintiff must prove ownership of the copyright and that the defendant copied protected elements of the plaintiff's work. Importantly, the court ruled that even short musical motifs could be protected if they were original and distinctive. This ruling has had a significant impact on how iconic riffs and melodies are protected under copyright law, reinforcing that even brief excerpts of music can be considered protected creative expressions.

Similarly, Bridgeport Music, Inc. v. Dimension Films (2005) tackled issues related to music sampling, further solidifying the legal landscape for derivative works. Bridgeport Music, Inc. alleged that Dimension Films had used an unauthorized sample from the song "Get Off" in their film. The court focused on the de minimis doctrine and licensing requirements, famously stating, "Get a license or do not sample." This case underscored the importance of obtaining proper licensing when incorporating samples into new works, setting a clear precedent that even small portions of music can be protected under copyright law. The ruling emphasized that creators must seek permission for any use of copyrighted music, regardless of how minor the sample may seem, thereby shaping the way the music industry approaches sampling and derivative work creation.

These cases reflect the challenges courts face in balancing the protection of original musical compositions with fostering creativity in the music industry. The fine line between inspiration and infringement remains a key issue, particularly when it comes to the use of musical motifs and samples. The evolving case law in this area will continue to influence how copyright law adapts to modern music production and creativity.

Originality As The Golden Rule

In the context of UK copyright law, the principle that originality is a prerequisite for protection has been established through various cases. One landmark case is Walter v. Lane [1900] AC 539, where the House of Lords held that verbatim reports of speeches, taken and transcribed by reporters, were entitled to copyright protection due to the skill and labor involved in their creation. This case underscores the "sweat of the brow" doctrine, emphasizing that effort and skill in creating a work can warrant copyright protection.

Another pertinent case is Bach v. Longman (1777) 2 Cowper 623, where Lord Mansfield held that published music is protected as 'writing' within the terms of the Statute of Anne. This decision extended copyright protection to musical compositions, recognizing them as original works of authorship.

One landmark case is The Infopaq International A/S v. Danske Dagblades Forening (C-5/08) EU:C:2009:465( 16 July 2009) which reinforced the principle that even short, original segments of a work could be protected, setting a global benchmark for determining musical copyright infringement.

THE GLOBAL ROCK 'N' ROLL OF LEGAL BATTLES

The music industry, with its rich tapestry of creativity, is no stranger to legal battles that test the fine line between inspiration and infringement. One notable case is Michael Skidmore v. Led Zeppelin No. 16-56057 (9th Cir. 2018), where Michael Skidmore, trustee for the Randy Craig Wolfe Trust, claimed that Led Zeppelin's iconic track "Stairway to Heaven" had infringed upon the song "Taurus" by the band Spirit. Despite the plaintiff owning the copyright in "Taurus" and proving that the defendants had access to it, the jury ruled in favor of Led Zeppelin, determining that the two songs were not substantially similar under the extrinsic test. The court further emphasized that common chord progressions cannot be monopolized, affirming that musical creativity thrives on shared foundations. This landmark case reflects the delicate balance between protecting an artist's work and allowing for the free flow of musical inspiration. On a broader scale, licensing bodies such as ASCAP in the U.S. and PRS in the UK play a crucial role in ensuring fair royalties for artists. India, too, could benefit from a similar system, providing transparency in royalty collection and distribution, thereby ensuring that the creative forces behind music are justly compensated. As the saying goes, "Pay the piper, pay the muse, for stolen notes, the law pursues," underscoring the importance of fair remuneration in the music industry.

LESSONS FOR INDIA: CHARTING THE PATH FORWARD

While India's copyright laws are generally aligned with international standards, they often remain ambiguous on key issues, particularly regarding the protection of fundamental musical elements. To address these gaps and build a more robust legal framework, India must take decisive steps to strengthen its approach to copyright in music. By adopting and adapting certain global practices, India can create a system that better safeguards the interests of musicians and composers, while fostering creativity and innovation.

For instance, India needs to provide clearer definitions of originality in its copyright laws. The concept of originality is central to protecting the works of artists and composers, but it remains vague in the Indian context. Adopting guidelines similar to the European Union's directives could help establish what qualifies as an original musical work, offering greater clarity and more comprehensive protection for composers and creators. This would allow Indian artists to have greater legal certainty, knowing that their unique contributions are protected against unauthorized use or reproduction.

Another crucial step is the establishment of a more robust and transparent licensing system. Music licensing is vital to ensuring that artists are compensated fairly for their work. One model that India can draw inspiration from is the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) system in the United States, which is an efficient and centralized royalty collection and distribution system. A similar structure in India would streamline the process, making it easier for musicians to receive the royalties they deserve. This system would not only ensure that artists are paid fairly but also promote greater transparency in the distribution of music royalties, eliminating confusion and inefficiencies in the current system.

Finally, India must address the growing issue of digital sampling and remixing in music production. With the rise of digital platforms and software, remixing and sampling have become integral to contemporary music. However, this practice often blurs the line between fair use and copyright infringement. By implementing clear and concise rules, similar to the approach seen in the Bridgeport Music case in the U.S., India can regulate digital sampling in a way that respects the rights of original creators while still encouraging the creativity of remix artists. This would not only safeguard the interests of original composers but also foster a vibrant ecosystem for remix culture to thrive.

CONCLUSION

India stands at a critical juncture where the opportunity to modernize its copyright laws and align them with global best practices has never been more pressing. By drawing from landmark cases and international legal frameworks, India can create a balanced system that protects originality while fostering musical innovation and bridge the existing gaps of copyright law in music.

Much like a finely tuned symphony, copyright law must strike a harmonious balance between protection and creativity, ensuring that India's rich musical heritage endures for generations to come. As Edward Bulwer-Lytton aptly said, "Music, once admitted to the soul, becomes a spirit and never dies." Let us ensure that India's musical spirit continues to thrive, unimpeded by outdated legal constraints.

