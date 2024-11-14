Delhi High Court Shuts Down 45 Rogue Streaming Sites Backing Warner Bros. And Netflix

In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court ordered the blocking of 45 illegal streaming websites engaged in unauthorised distribution of copyrighted content.

As reported by the Business Standard, this move came after major entertainment companies Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix filed a petition seeking action against these rogue sites for infringing their intellectual property rights.

The petitioners argued that these websites were involved in rampant digital piracy, illegally streaming copyrighted films and TV shows. These actions not only violated copyright laws but also caused significant financial losses, running into millions, to the creators, producers, and distributors of the content.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh, presiding over the case, acknowledged the critical need to protect intellectual property rights in the digital age. The court emphasised that the operations of these illegal streaming platforms were detrimental to the media and entertainment industry, which depends heavily on licensing and subscription-based revenues.

This case further highlights the increasing efforts of media companies to curb digital piracy in India, a growing market for streaming platforms. Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix, two of the largest content providers globally, have been at the forefront of the fight against copyright infringement in various jurisdictions, demonstrating their commitment to protecting their content. The judgment by the Delhi High Court reflects the growing importance of legal enforcement mechanisms in the battle against online piracy.

The court directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to immediately block access to the identified websites. The ruling aligns with similar actions taken by courts globally, aiming to protect the rights of content creators and promote a legal and sustainable digital entertainment ecosystem.

This ruling is expected to set a precedent for future cases in India, encouraging other content producers to take legal action against piracy. As streaming services continue to grow in popularity, combating illegal streaming sites remains a top priority for the industry.

