India's Intellectual Property Transformation: A Revolution Led By Steady Reforms And Digital Push

In a press release by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry dated July 22, 2025, the significant milestones achieved by the country's growing innovation ecosystem were highlighted, with India having witnessed a 44% increase in intellectual property (IP) filings over the last five years. Further, the press release has highlighted that the total number of applications has risen from 4.77 lakh in 2020-21 to nearly 6.9 lakh in 2024-25. This remarkable surge is the outcome of strategic policy reforms, sweeping digitisation measures, and sustained awareness campaigns undertaken by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Among all categories of IP, Geographical Indications (GIs) showed the highest growth of 380% rise, emphasising the government's numerous efforts to protect indigenous and traditional products. The number of GI applications grew from 57 in 2020–21 to 274 in 2024-25. Designs followed with a 266% increase, while patents saw a 180% growth. Copyright registrations rose by 83%, trademarks by 28%, and semiconductor layout designs by 20%.

Robust Policy and Legal Reforms

The government has revamped IP laws and rules to simplify and accelerate application processing, reduce compliance burdens, and encourage innovation. Key patent reforms include the mandatory online filing of documents, reduced fees for digital submissions, and simplified procedures for submitting working statements and priority documents. Notably, the deadline for requesting examination of patent applications has been shortened from 48 to 31 months.

In the trademark space, 74 separate forms were consolidated into just eight, and sound marks were formally included. The process for determining well-known marks and registering as a trademark user has been streamlined. Design applications have been aligned with international Locarno classification standards, and the processing of design applications has been optimised. In the copyright sector, compliance requirements for registration of software have been eased, and oversight of copyright societies has been made more transparent.

Financial Concessions to Startups, MSMEs, and Educational Institutions

To promote IP creation among startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and educational institutions, the government has introduced substantial fee reductions, 80% for patents, 75% for designs, and 50% for trademarks. In addition, expedited examination provisions have been extended to applicants from these sectors, female innovators, government departments, and international filers.

A new "Certificate of Inventorship" has also been launched to recognise inventors and incentivise innovation in the patenting ecosystem.

Digitisation and Ease of Access

The IP filing system in India has gone through a complete digital transformation, with over 95% of patent and trademark applications now filed online. Applicants also get 24/7 access, a secure user interface with e-Sign and DSC options, real-time status tracking, and downloadable certificates of grant of patents. Hearings can also be attended via video conferencing, and the entire examination process is handled through an e-processing system, along with the provisions of SMS alerts.

The official IP website has been upgraded for improved interactivity and features a user-friendly dashboard that provides real-time statistics. New digital tools like the AI-powered trademark search system and the IP Sarthi chatbot provide instant assistance to users. The AI-powered Trademark Search Technology enables a more efficient and precise examination and processing of trademark applications. The Indian adaptation of WIPO's IP Diagnostics tool further enables small businesses to self-assess and manage their IP assets effectively.

National Awareness and Recognition Initiatives

The National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission (NIPAM) has played a pivotal role in deepening IP literacy, conducting over 9,500 awareness programs across all states and UTs, reaching more than 25 lakh students and faculty. National IP Awards are also conferred annually to recognise achievements in innovation and commercialisation.

To build capacity in the sector, the IP Office launched an IPR Internship Programme, giving students and professionals hands-on exposure. Meanwhile, the Start-Ups Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP) scheme launched in 2016 offers pro bono facilitation services and has been expanded to cover educational institutions using TISC services and international patent filings in India.

Infrastructure and Workforce Expansion

The modernisation drive has also included significant manpower augmentation, with the sanctioned strength of the Patent Office increased by 233% since 2014, while working manpower has increased by nearly 196%. In 2025, an additional 200 posts were approved for trademarks, copyright, and GI departments, marking a 74% increase in capacity.

A robust grievance redressal mechanism has been implemented, including a Daily Open House Conference and an Open House IT Helpdesk, allowing stakeholders to interact directly with senior officials and receive prompt support.

Growing Impact of GI Registrations

GI registrations reflect India's cultural and economic heritage, and their trajectory tells a tale of rising awareness and appreciation of the art and traditional knowledge of India. From less than 30 applications annually before 2010, registrations have increased significantly, peaking at 160 applications in 2023–24. As of July 2025, 697 GI applications have been registered, with Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra emerging as leading states.

This steady progress highlights the increasing involvement of communities across India in the protection and promotion of their unique local specialities, such as traditional crafts, regional cuisines, and indigenous practices. Additionally, significant infrastructural improvements, including better access to markets and resources, have bolstered India's intellectual property ecosystem, creating a more flourishing environment for innovation and the preservation of diverse local identities.

In Conclusion

The Intellectual Property transformation in India is more than a statistical rise in filings; it is a reflection of a steady proliferation of innovation, tradition and creativity. With forward-thinking policies, developing digital tools, grassroots awareness campaigns and inclusive support for startups and educational institutions, the country is building an IP ecosystem that is transparent, efficient, and globally competitive. As India fortifies its foundation in intellectual property rights, it is not only undertaking safeguards for its diverse heritage but also empowering future generations of innovators and entrepreneurs to compete and thrive on the world stage.

