Mandatory Affidavit In Bail Applications: The Supreme Court’s Zeba Khan Framework And The Bombay High Court Circular In India

Bail is decided at speed and on incomplete information, and the system has long struggled with a recurring problem: an applicant who does not disclose, or who actively suppresses, facts that bear on whether bail should be granted, from a string of earlier rejected bail pleas to a history of antecedents. The Supreme Court’s recent intervention addresses that problem directly, by requiring the material particulars to be placed before the court on oath.

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Bail is decided at speed and on incomplete information, and the system has long struggled with a recurring problem: an applicant who does not disclose, or who actively suppresses, facts that bear on whether bail should be granted, from a string of earlier rejected bail pleas to a history of antecedents. The Supreme Court’s recent intervention addresses that problem directly, by requiring the material particulars to be placed before the court on oath. The Bombay High Court has now translated that requirement into a working directive and a prescribed affidavit format for the courts within its jurisdiction. In commercial and financial matters, which turn on long chargesheets, multiple FIRs and several rounds of bail, the change is felt most acutely.

What has changed

In Zeba Khan v. State of U.P., decided on 11 February 2026, the Supreme Court set out a structured framework for the disclosure of all material particulars on affidavit in bail applications. The Court framed it as a facilitative guide, designed to bring uniformity, transparency and integrity to bail adjudication rather than to add a fresh hurdle to liberty. The framework builds on the Court’s earlier concern, expressed in Kusha Duruka v. State of Odisha (2024 INSC 46), about the suppression of previous and pending bail applications.

Acting on that judgment, the Bombay High Court, Appellate Side, issued a Circular directing all subordinate courts under it to follow the structured framework while adjudicating bail applications, and annexing a format of the mandatory affidavit to be filed by the applicant. In substance, the disclosure that the Supreme Court described has become, for courts in Maharashtra, a documented and sworn part of the bail record.

What the affidavit must disclose

The prescribed framework calls for disclosure across six heads. In outline, and as a matter of what the courts will now expect on the record, these are:

Case and FIR details: the FIR number and date, the police station, district and State, the sections invoked, and the maximum punishment prescribed.

the FIR number and date, the police station, district and State, the sections invoked, and the maximum punishment prescribed. Custody and procedural compliance: the date of arrest and the total period of custody undergone.

the date of arrest and the total period of custody undergone. Status of trial: the stage of proceedings, from investigation, chargesheet and cognizance to the framing of charges and trial, together with the number of witnesses cited in the chargesheet and the number of prosecution witnesses examined.

the stage of proceedings, from investigation, chargesheet and cognizance to the framing of charges and trial, together with the number of witnesses cited in the chargesheet and the number of prosecution witnesses examined. Criminal antecedents: the FIR number and police station, the sections, and the status, that is, pending, acquitted or convicted, of all other criminal cases.

the FIR number and police station, the sections, and the status, that is, pending, acquitted or convicted, of all other criminal cases. Previous bail applications and orders: the court, case number and outcome of any prior bail application in the same case, with the format also seeking the judicial officer who passed the previous order where relevant, and requiring a copy of the previous order to be annexed.

the court, case number and outcome of any prior bail application in the same case, with the format also seeking the judicial officer who passed the previous order where relevant, and requiring a copy of the previous order to be annexed. Coercive processes: whether a non-bailable warrant was issued, and whether the applicant was declared a proclaimed offender.

The affidavit closes with a verification that nothing material has been suppressed in relation to previous litigation, criminal antecedents or trial status. That verification is the point on which much will turn.

What it means in practice

The shift from informal submission to sworn disclosure changes the stakes. An affidavit that omits an earlier rejected bail plea, understates antecedents, or fails to annex a previous order is no longer a matter of oversight that can be cured by argument; it is a false or incomplete statement on oath, with the attendant risks of rejection of the application, cancellation of bail already granted, and exposure to proceedings for a false affidavit. At the same time, the framework is expressly facilitative, which means it is a structured record to inform the court’s discretion, not a checklist that converts a missing entry into an automatic denial of liberty. Where exactly a given omission falls on that spectrum, from an innocent gap to a material suppression, is a fact-sensitive question that repays careful handling, and nowhere more so than in a dense, document-heavy economic-offence matter.

Why this matters for business, directors and commercial disputes

The development is far from confined to conventional criminal practice. White-collar and economic-offence proceedings, financial and banking fraud, cheque dishonour, company-law and securities offences, and the growing body of regulatory crime, are precisely where bail is most fiercely contested and where the record is most complex. Directors and officers increasingly face personal criminal exposure arising out of commercial and financial matters, often alongside parallel proceedings before the civil courts, the NCLT, consumer forums and insurers. For them, the bail affidavit is no longer a form to be completed; it is a sworn account that can shape the criminal matter and ripple across the connected proceedings.

This is also where early, co-ordinated advice earns its keep. A company or an individual facing an FIR will often need to weigh quashing against anticipatory bail, to manage disclosures that will be read across criminal, regulatory and civil fora, and to protect directors and officers whose liability is in issue. S.S. Rana & Co.’s dispute resolution and white-collar crime practice advises companies, directors, officers and individuals across the full arc of a commercial or financial dispute that acquires a criminal dimension, from FIR quashing and anticipatory and regular bail to the defence of economic-offence proceedings, and in the connected commercial, NCLT, consumer, insurance, motor-accident and workplace-injury matters that so often travel alongside them.

Why it matters

The reform is modest in form and significant in effect. By moving the key particulars onto an affidavit, the courts have made suppression harder, the record fuller, and the consequences of concealment sharper. The Bombay High Court’s Circular makes the framework a daily reality for the subordinate courts in Maharashtra, and it is reasonable to expect other High Courts to issue comparable directions, so that what is today a Maharashtra-specific format may soon describe the national norm. For litigants, for companies and for the directors and officers who stand behind them, the practical message is to treat the bail affidavit as a document of consequence, prepared with the same care as any sworn pleading, and as one strand of a strategy that reaches across the proceedings it touches.

For more information on Dispute Resolution, Commercial Litigation, Civil Litigation, White-Collar Crime, Economic Offences, FIR Quashing, Anticipatory Bail, Regular Bail, Bail Bonds, Criminal Complaints, Financial and Banking Disputes, Cheque Dishonor, NCLT and Company Law Disputes, Insolvency and Bankruptcy, Consumer Disputes, Insurance Disputes, Motor Accident Claims, Workplace Injury and Employees’ Compensation, Directors’ and Officers’ Liability, Corporate and Commercial Disputes in India write to us at info@ssrana.com

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