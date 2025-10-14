Towards A New Era: RBI's Transformative Proposals To India's External Commercial Borrowings Landscape

Entities undergoing CIRP or restructuring continue to be permitted to avail ECBs only where the restructuring scheme or resolution plan permits such borrowing.

Under the Draft Regulations, real estate investment trusts (REITs), infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), limited liability partnerships (LLPs), funds, registered societies, trusts, cooperatives, non-government organisations, partnership firms registered under the Partnership Act, 1932 and other organizations or entities incorporated under the laws of India (except individuals), seem to be permitted to borrow both FCY and INR denominated ECBs, so long as they are otherwise eligible to borrow and subject to compliance with permitted end-uses.

(b) Any entity or organisation (other than individuals) under a restructuring scheme or corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) so long as it is permitted to borrower under the restructuring scheme or resolution plan.

(a) Person resident in India incorporated under Central Act or State Act, except individuals, so long as it is permitted to borrow under applicable law; and

(b) INR denominated ECB: Registered entities engaged in micro-finance activities, viz., registered not for profit companies, registered societies or trusts or cooperatives and non-government organizations.

All entities which are eligible to receive FDI. Further, following entities are additionally eligible to raise ECBs:

Under the Draft Regulations, RBI has also allowed borrowing from related parties, group entities or other connected persons outside India on arm's length basis, which significantly improves group treasury efficiency and intra-group liquidity planning.

(g) branches of financial sector entities regulated by the RBI (other than banks) located outside India or in the IFSC were not explicitly permitted to act as ' recognised lenders', whereas the Draft Regulations permit them to lend both FCY and INR denominated ECBs.

(f) branches or subsidiaries of Indian banks were earlier only permitted to lend FCY denominated ECBs, whereas the Draft Regulations permit them to lend INR denominated ECBs as well;

(e) IFSC banking companies seem to not be specifically included as recognised lenders; clarity should be brought in on this;

(d) lenders are not required to be specifically from FATF or IOSCO compliant countries, however, most regulated entities would typically have presence only in compliant jurisdictions;

(a) the scope of recognised lenders has been expanded to include all persons resident outside India;

Additionally, related party, group entity (a holding company, subsidiary company or associate company as per the Companies Act, 2013) or otherwise connected lender outside India will be permitted to provide ECBs to borrowers so long as such transaction is carried out on an arm's length basis.

(b) A branch outside India or in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) of an entity whose lending business is regulated by the RBI.

Further, foreign equity holders are allowed to provide ECBs in the following cases: (a) direct foreign equity holder with minimum 25% direct equity holding in the borrowing entity, (b) indirect equity holder with minimum indirect equity holding of 51%, or (c) group company with common overseas parent.

The lender is required to be resident of a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) or International Organisation of Securities Commission (IOSCO) compliant country, as defined in the ECB framework, including on transfer of ECBs. Multilateral and regional financial institutions where India is a member country are also considered as recognised lenders.

3.

List of permitted end-uses expanded

The following end-uses are restricted under the Extant Regulations: (a) In the business of chit fund or Nidhi Company; (b) Investment in capital market including margin trading and derivatives; (c) Agricultural or plantation activities; (d) Real estate activity or construction of farm-houses; and (e) Trading in transferrable development rights (TDR). Under the Master Direction on External Commercial Borrowings, Trade Credits and Structured Obligations dated 26 March 2019 as amended or updated from time to time, RBI has prescribed following additional restricted end uses: (a) Equity investment; (b) Working capital purposes, except where borrower complies with relevant MAMP prescribed by RBI; (c) General corporate purposes, except where borrower complies with relevant MAMP prescribed by RBI; (d) Repayment of rupee loans, except where borrower complies with relevant MAMP prescribed by RBI; and (e) On-lending to borrowers for any of the above activities except in case of NBFCs where such on-lending is undertaken in compliance with the relevant MAMP prescribed by RBI.

The following end-uses are restricted under the Draft Regulations: (a) In the business of chit fund or Nidhi Company; (b) Transacting in listed or unlisted securities, except for (i) overseas investment in accordance with FEMA guidelines; (ii) merger, amalgamation, arrangement, or acquisition in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (as applicable); and (iii) investment in primary market instruments issued by non-financial entities for on-lending as in (e) below . (c) Agricultural or plantation activities, except activities or sectors permitted for FDI ; (d) Real estate business or construction of farmhouses, except: (i) activities or sectors permitted for FDI; and (ii) purchase or long-term leasing of industrial land as part of new project or modernisation or expansion of existing units ; (e) On-lending, except by: (i) a person resident in India whose lending business is regulated by RBI; and (ii) a person resident in India that is a company or a body corporate established under a Central Act or State Act lending to its group entity (a holding company, subsidiary company or associate company as per the Companies Act, 2013). However, such on-lending is not permitted for a prohibited end-use or to a person who is not an eligible borrower ; and (f) Trading in TDR.