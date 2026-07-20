Legal Metrology, Agri, And Food Laws Newsletter | June 2026

This comprehensive newsletter examines critical regulatory developments across Legal Metrology, Food Safety, and Agricultural Laws in India during June 2026. From e-commerce country-of-origin filters and fuel dispenser verification reforms to FSSAI's digital compliance initiatives and nano-fertilizer frameworks, the edition covers essential updates impacting manufacturers, exporters, food business operators, and agri-businesses navigating India's evolving regulatory landscape.

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Welcome to the June 2026 edition of the Legal Metrology, Food & Agricultural Laws Newsletter. This edition highlights significant regulatory developments impacting manufacturers, food business operators, e-commerce platforms, exporters, agri-businesses, and supply chain stakeholders. Key updates include reforms under the Legal Metrology framework, extensive FSSAI notifications on food safety, packaging, labelling, licensing and digital compliance, and major developments in agriculture covering fertilizers, plant quarantine, nano-fertilizers, export regulations, and agricultural policy.

Legal Metrology

Central Government Omits Three Provisions from the General Rules

March 12, 2026: The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has notified the Legal Metrology (General) Third Amendment Rules, 2026, by which Rules 16, 21 and 21A of the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011 stand omitted with effect from the date of publication in the Official Gazette, i.e. 12 March 2026. Rules 16 governed conditions for manufacturing weights and measures exclusively for export, Rule 21 allowed manufacture of non standard weights/measures for scientific investigation or research and Rule 21A was relating to conditions and restrictions for manufacturing non standard weights/measures used in research. While the notification itself is brief and does not set out the policy reasoning for the deletion, the omission of three existing rules indicates a continued effort to streamline the Legal Metrology framework.

E-Commerce Platforms to Display Country of Origin Through Searchable Filters

April 27, 2026: The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2026, has inserted Rule 6(10A) into the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, requiring every e-commerce entity selling imported products to provide product listings with a searchable and sortable filter specifying the country of origin. The amendment is scheduled to come into force from 1st July 2027.

In practical terms, this requires marketplace operators and e-commerce sellers dealing with imported goods to revisit listing architecture, seller onboarding protocols and backend product data fields before the provision becomes effective.

Scope of Government Approved Test Centers Expanded to Cover Fuel Dispensers

May 2026: The Department of Consumer Affairs has amended the Legal Metrology (Government Approved Test Centre) Rules, 2013 to expand the scope of Government Approved Test Centres (“GATCs”) and include verification and re-verification of five additional fuel dispensing system namely Petrol/Diesel, CNG, LPG, LNG and Hydrogen dispensers. With this change,

GATCs can now verify a total of 23 categories of weights and measures under the Legal Metrology framework.

The revised framework also empowers State Governments to notify additional categories of weights and measures for GATC verification and authorizes officers, of the rank of Joint Secretary and above, to exercise powers under relevant provisions for quicker processing.

The amendment appears aimed at strengthening verification infrastructure as clean fuel usage expands and at increasing verification capacity through qualified private participation under the GATC model. Overall, the amendment is a practical infrastructure measure with compliance consequences for fuel dispensing businesses and service providers. By widening the GATC framework and formalizing fees, the Government is pushing toward greater availability of verification services, improved turnaround, and more standardized oversight in a segment that is becoming increasingly important from both consumer protection and clean energy perspectives

Agricultural Laws

Ministry-wise Updates

MoAFW notifies amendment to Plant Quarantine (Regulation of Import into India) Order, 2003 (“2003 Order”) to add plant species

February 3, 2026: Vide notification S.O. 492 (E), the MoAFW has amended Schedule VI, which contains the list of plants/plant materials permitted to be imported with additional declarations and special conditions of the 2003 Order, to add plant species ‘Mitragyna speciosa (Kratom Leaves)’, originating from Uganda. The special condition for import of Kratom Leaves herein is that it must be free from soil, quarantine weed seeds and other plant debris.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

MoAFW notifies additional livestock and poultry breeds to be kept and reared for purposes of animal husbandry, production, breeding, conservation, utilization, consumption and trade

February 10, 2026: Vide notifications S.O. 722(E) and S.O. 723(E), the MoAFW has formally recognized additional livestock and poultry breeds, along with their accession numbers, to be kept and reared for purposes of animal husbandry, production, breeding, conservation, utilization, consumption and trade.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

MoAFW extends deadline for insecticide dealers and retailers to meet qualification requirements under the Insecticides Rules, 1971

February 19, 2026: Vide notification G.S.R. 139(E), the MoAFW has amended the Insecticides Rules, 1971. The amendment extends the deadline in the first proviso to Rule 10(1A) from June 30, 2024, to June 30, 2026. Hence, all retailers or dealers possessing a valid license to sell, stock or exhibit for sale or distribute insecticides without the prescribed qualification (applicable to them or their employee) shall be allowed time up to June 30, 2026, to comply with the prescribed qualifications in rule 10 (1A). The prescribed qualifications include possessing a graduate degree in agricultural sciences, or biochemistry, or biotechnology, or life sciences, or science with chemistry, or botany, or zoology from a recognized university or institute; or a one year diploma course in agriculture or horticulture or related subjects from any government recognized university or institute with course content on plant protection and pesticides management.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

MoAFW authorizes direct bulk sale of fermented organic manure to farmers under the provisions of the Fertilizer (Inorganic, Organic or Mixed) (Control) Order, 1985 (“Order”)

February 25, 2026: Vide notification S.O. 1018(E), the MoAFW (under the provisions of the Order) has authorized 13 (thirteen) specified manufacturers of Fermented Organic Manure and Liquid Fermented Organic Manure to sell their products in bulk directly to farmers for a period of 3 (three) years from the date of publication of the notification.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

MoAFW notifies the Fertilizer (Inorganic, Organic or Mixed) (Control) (Second) Amendment Order, 2026 (“Second Amendment Order”)

March 9, 2026: Vide notification S.O. 1242(E), the MoAFW has notified the Second Amendment Order to introduce a more detailed regulatory framework for nano-fertilizers. Key amendments include:

Additional requirement of submitting bio toxicity or safety data, conducted by the Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) laboratories or National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) as per the guidelines issued by the Department of Bio Technology, to the notified authority of the State Government concerned, in addition to the Form A-1 by manufacturers, importers, pool handling agencies, wholesalers and retail dealers intending to sell or offer for sale or carrying on the business of selling of nano-fertiliser, etc.;

Insertion of a new cause 20 DA, which creates a separate framework for nano-fertilizers, which includes the requirement of making application in Form G-5 (for approval of any nano-fertilizer), training for farmers on safety aspects, labelling requirements; and

Introduction of the format of Form G-5, which is the application made for inclusion of nano-fertilizers under the Fertilizer (Inorganic, Organic or Mixed) (Control) Order, 1985.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

MoAFW notifies nano fertilisers for manufacture under the Fertilizer (Inorganic, Organic or Mixed) (Control) Order, 1985 (“Order”)

March 13, 2026: Vide order S.O. 1334(E), the MoAFW has notified 14 (fourteen) nano fertilizers for manufacture by designated companies under clause 20D of the Order, for a period of 2 (two) years from the publication of this order. Additionally, vide orders S.O. 2106(E) and S.O. 2107(E) dated April 27, 2026, the MoAFW has notified certain nano fertilizers with their specifications for a period of 1 (one) year and 2 (two) years respectively from the publication of the order.

The orders also lay down certain terms and conditions for manufacturers:

No forced sale of nano fertilizers by tagging with any other fertilizer or other agri inputs is permitted;

The label of the nano fertilizer container, or a separate leaflet packed with it, must state: (i) the crop-wise dose of the nano fertilizer; (ii) the crop stage at which it is to be applied; and

the method of application; and

The manufacturer shall ensure demonstrations to farmers at various Krishi Vigyan Kendras on the benefits of using nano fertilizers.

Clause 20D of the Order empowers the Central Government to notify specifications (valid for a period not exceeding 2 (two) years) conforming to the general specifications in respect of nano fertilizers to be manufactured by such manufacturing unit, as may be specified. No person shall manufacture any nano fertilizer unless such standards have been conformed to.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

March 17, 2026: Vide notification G.S.R. 190(E), the MoAFW has published the Draft Rules to further amend rule 10 (Licences for sale, etc., of insecticides) of the Insecticides Rules, 1971 (“Rules”) and has invited objections and suggestions within 30 (thirty) days from the date on which copies of the notification are made available to the public.

Key amendments to the Rules are as follows:

Addition of proviso to rule 10(3) of the Rules, which states that if the place of sales/stock for sale is at more than one place, a single application shall be made for all such areas within the jurisdiction of the licensing officer and a single license to sell or stock for sale insecticides shall be issued for all such areas and for every insecticide. Rule 10(3) of the Rules provides for the requirement of making separate applications for insecticides proposed to be sold/ stocked for sale at more than one place- hence separate licenses shall be issued for every such place and every insecticide;

Amendment of rule 10(4)(iii), which mandates that a licensee who wishes to sell or distribute any insecticides at an additional place of sale/stock of sale during the tenure of the license must apply to the licensing officer having relevant jurisdiction;

Amendment of rule 10(4A)(i), wherein a person applying for a licence to undertake operation or sell, stock or exhibit for sale or distribute insecticides shall file a nomination certificate.

The nomination form shall be inserted as Appendix I;

Further, there has been alteration of fee payable for grant of license under rule 10.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

March 25, 2026: Vide notification S.O. 1567(E), and effective from April 1, 2026, the MoAFW has specified the permissible weight of bags or packets in which bio-fertilisers must be packed for sale under the Fertiliser (Inorganic, Organic or Mixed) (Control) Order, 1985. It has also been clarified that the notification shall not be applicable to the unsold and unexpired materials packed prior to the date of publication of this notification.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

MoAFW publishes specifications for certain fertilisers to be manufactured in India

March 25, 2026: Vide Order S.O. 1570(E), the Central Government has notified specifications for 4 (four) fertilisers to be manufactured in India for a period of 3 (three) years from publication of the order under clause 20A of the Fertiliser (Inorganic, Organic or Mixed) (Control) Order, 1985.

For more details on the list of fertilisers, please refer to the link below.

March 25, 2026: Vide order S.O. 1573(E), the MoAFW has notified specifications for 5 (five) fertilisers to be imported into India for a period of 3 (three) years from the date of publication of the order under clause 20 of the Fertiliser (Inorganic, Organic or Mixed) (Control) Order, 1985.

For more details on the list of fertilisers, please refer to the link below.

April 9, 2026: Vide notification S.O. 1814(E), the MoAFW has made amendment to Schedule I Part A (Specifications of Fertilisers), by omitting certain entries under the subheadings ‘1(a) Straight Nitrogeneous Fertilisers’ and ‘1(e) N.P. COMPLEX FERTILISERS’.

No person is permitted to manufacture any mixture of fertilizers whether of solid or liquid fertilizers specified in Part A of Schedule I of the Fertiliser (Inorganic, Organic or Mixed) (Control) Order, 1985 unless such mixture conforms to the standards set out in the notification issued by the Central Government in the Official Gazette.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

MoAFW notifies amendment to the Cotton Seeds Price (Control) Order, 2015 to modify the maximum sale price of Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt.) cotton seeds

April 23, 2026: Vide S.O. 2071(E) the MoAFW has notified the maximum sale price of Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt.) cotton seeds for a packet (475 grams Refugia-in-Bag seeds containing minimum 5% and maximum 10% non-Bt. Cotton) for the financial year 2026-2027 has been retained at the level prescribed in the MoAFW’s notification S.O.1472(E) dated March 27, 2025.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

MoAFW notifies amendment to Plant Quarantine (Regulation of Import into India) Order, 2003 (“2003 Order”) to change conditions related to import of Kiwi from Greece

April 30, 2026: Vide notification S.O. 2192 (E), the MoAFW has amended Schedule VI of the 2003 Order, which contains the list of plants/plant materials permitted to be imported with additional declarations and special conditions, to change the existing entry relating to special conditions of import for Kiwis originating from Greece.

The special condition for import of Kiwi from Greece is that the same must receive cold treatment, prior to shipment or in transit, at 0°C or below for 13 (thirteen) days or above; 0.55°C or below for 14 (fourteen) days or above; 1.1°C or below for 18 (eighteen) days or above plus in transit refrigeration;

Methyl bromide fumigation at 32 g/m3 for 3½ hrs at 21°C or above or equivalent thereof.

The applicable treatment must be endorsed on the phytosanitary certificate issued at the country of origin / re-export.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

May 8, 2026: Vide notification S.O. 2335(E), the MoAFW (under the provisions of the Fertiliser (Inorganic, Organic or Mixed) (Control) Order, 1985) has notified specifications of certain customized fertilisers for a period of 3 (three) years from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette.

Clause 20B of the Fertiliser (Inorganic, Organic or Mixed) (Control) Order, 1985 empowers the Central Government to notify specifications valid for a period not more than 3 (three) years in respect of a customized fertilizer. No person can manufacture such fertilizer unless the prescribed standards have been conformed to.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

MoAFW publishes the minimum support prices (“MSP”) for kharif crops for kharif marketing season 2026-27

May 16, 2026: The MoAFW has published the MSPs for kharif crops for the kharif marketing season 2026-27. The MoAFW has further stated that the Indian Government’s decision to increase kharif crop MSP is to fulfill the commitment to the farmers to provide at least 50% (fifty per cent) return over cost of production. MSPs have been fixed for the notified kharif crops.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

MoAFW notifies species for registration purposes under the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Act, 2001 (“2001 Act”)

May 22, 2026: Vide notification S.O. 2605(E) and under powers conferred by section 14 (Application for registration) and section 29 (Exclusion of certain varieties) of the 2001 Act, the MoAFW has further amended the earlier notification no. S.O. 1536(E) dated May 12, 2017, by including additional species in the list of species for the purposes of registration of varieties (other than extant varieties and farmers’ varieties) under the 2001 Act.

Section 29(2) of the 2001 Act empowers the Central Government to specify the genera or species for registration purposes of varieties other than extant varieties and farmers' varieties. Section 29(1) of the 2001 Act states that no registration of a variety under the 2001 Act should be done where prevention of commercial exploitation of such variety is necessary to protect public order or public morality or human, animal and plant life and health or to avoid serious prejudice to the environment.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

APEDA publishes trade notice on Guidelines for Collateral Support for Export Credit as notified by trade notice of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (“DGFT”)

February 1, 2026: Vide trade notice no. 21/2025-26 dated January 2, 2026, the APEDA has published the aforementioned trade notice which states that the Collateral Support for Export Credit component under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) - NIRYAT PROTSAHAN (“Mission”) has been launched with immediate effect. The Mission enables eligible Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (“MSME”) exporters to avail credit guarantee support for export-related working capital loans extended by member institutions.

The aforementioned trade notice contains:

Guidelines for Collateral Support for Export Credit;

Positive list of eligible Harmonised System Nomenclature (“HSN”) six-digit tariff lines;

List of eligible Member Lending Institutions through which exporters may avail the collateral guarantee support;

Procedure for online filing of intent by eligible MSME exporters on the DGFT portal and application requirements.

Stakeholders have been invited to submit comments and suggestions on the draft Guidelines within 30 (thirty) days from the date of issuance of the trade notice.

The APEDA has implemented the Support for Emerging Export Opportunities and the Credit Assistance for E-Commerce Exporters under Export Promotion Mission (EPM) - NIRYAT PROTSAHAN with prospective effect on March 6, 2026, vide trade notices 32 and 31/2025-26, respectively.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

February 4, 2026: Vide advisory QCT-2022-23-000040-Part (2), the APEDA has issued the advisory to direct exporters to exercise caution by implementing risk mitigation measures or refrain from exporting consignment containing residues of certain chemicals to France.

This advisory has been issued pursuant to an order notified by the French authorities, suspending the importation, introduction and placing on the market of foodstuffs or animal feed containing residues of certain notified active substances including Glufosinate, Mancozeb and Benomyl. Since certain foodstuffs/ substances contain these notified substances, the APEDA has issued this advisory.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

February 9, 2026: In the light of the announcement for implementing BharatTradeNet as a Digital Public Infrastructure for trade, the draft of the Digital Trade Facilitation Bill, 2026 (“Draft”) has been prepared and published vide trade notice 24/2025-26. Inputs have been received within 30 (thirty) days of the aforementioned trade notice.

The Draft proposes to provide legal recognition, validity and enforceability to electronic trade documents and to regulate the use, management and cross border recognition of digital identity and trust services and related matters.

The Draft, once in force, shall be read with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and the Information Technology Act, 2000. The Draft, if implemented, provides for the legal recognition of electronic trade documents, which has been defined as any trade document or instrument in electronic form that entitles the holder to claim the performance of the obligation indicated therein and complies with all the requirements specified under the Draft. An electronic trade document shall not be denied legal effect, validity or enforceability on the sole ground that it is in electronic form, provided it complies with the provisions contained therein.

The Draft also provides for provisions such as control, transfer, endorsement and amendment of electronic trade documents, conversion of paper document to electronic document and vice versa, cross border recognition, evidentiary value of such documents.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

APEDA publishes notification on streamlining of halal certification process for meat and meat products as notified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (“DGFT”)

February 9, 2026: Vide notification no. 59/2025-26, the DGFT has added twenty (20) additional countries to the list of notified countries for mandatory halal certification under the India Conformity Assessment Scheme framework for specified meat and meat products.

The compliance requirements shall come into force for the countries (except Egypt) after a transition period of 2 (two) weeks from the date of the notification and for Egypt, from 6 (six) months from the date of the notification to facilitate system readiness and onboarding of certification bodies.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

APEDA amends procedure for grant of registration certificate to the integrated abattoirs cum meat processing plant/meat processing plants/abattoir

February 13, 2026: Vide amendment order Ref.:APEDA-AP/7/2026-MA, the APEDA has, with immediate effect, amended clause 4.11 of the ‘Procedure for Grant of Registration Certificate to the Integrated Abattoirs cum Meat Processing Plant/Meat Processing Plants/Abattoirs’ originally issued on July 17, 2021. The earlier requirement for surprise inspection of a minimum of 5% of registered units has now been increased to a minimum of 15% annually.

Under the revised clause 4.11, surprise inspections are to be carried out on integrated abattoirs cum meat processing plants and meat processing units selected randomly or where complaints have been received, to strengthen oversight over the operations of registered meat establishments. APEDA has also clarified that at least two members are to be deputed for carrying out each surprise inspection. All other terms and conditions of the 2021 procedure remain unchanged.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

APEDA publishes trade notice on procedures for export of fresh table grapes to the European Union

February 17, 2026: Vide trade notice no.: APEDA-QCT/13/2024-27, the APEDA has published procedures for export of fresh table grapes to the European Union (EU) (“Procedures”). The Procedures have been established to ensure compliances such as monitoring of residue levels of agro chemicals in fresh grapes, checking/verifying agro chemicals used in cultivation of fresh grapes exported to the European Union and other countries following food safety norms, and grading fresh table grapes according to the Agmark standards before issue of the Phyto Sanitary Certificate (“PSC”).

The Procedures shall apply to all grape farmers, farms and plots intending to produce grapes for export to the EU, exporters, APEDA recognized pack houses, laboratories for sampling, analysis and grading of grapes and personnel engaged by them, National Research Centre for Grapes, Central Insecticide Board, Department of Marketing and Inspection, respective State Government departments of Agriculture/Horticulture, Indian Council of Agriculture Research and any other agencies/ stakeholders including extension providers in any form to the farmers, producers and exporters of fresh table grapes cultivating grapes for exports to the EU.

A brief summary of the features of the Procedures are:

Procedure for application by farmer (who intends to export or supply to an exporter fresh grapes) for registration/renewal of its farm and plots to the concerned District Superintending Agriculture/ Horticulture Officer and procedure for the same: The application must be made in the prescribed format. The application is first verified and then entered in the GrapeNet and records of the relevant authority;

Responsibilities for District Agriculture/ Horticulture Officers such as visits to the farm/plot(s) for inspection and preparing inspection report;

Procedure of sampling from grape farms/plots, which states that farmers/ exporters shall be required to provide a schedule to the labs and inspecting and registration authorities in advance for drawl of samples, and the documents involved in the same;

Accreditation requirements for laboratories to be followed such as ISO/IEC-17025, holding valid APEDA recognition, sampling procedure, issuance of certificate of residue analysis;

Procedure for grant of Certificate of Authorization and the Certificate of Agmark Grading (CAG), which shall be issued only after receipt of the inspection report from the laboratories through GrapeNet;

Responsibilities of farmers, growers and exporters and APEDA;

Penalties: In case of breach of the Procedures, APEDA may initiate action under the APEDA Act, 1985 and: (a) recommend cancellation of Import-Export Code No. allocated to such exporters; (b) recommend suspension of ISO-17025 accreditation of concerned laboratory; and (c) any other action as it may deem fit.

For more details, please refer to the below link.

February 18, 2026: List of India approved establishments for export of rice to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been released by APEDA.

February 20, 2026: Vide the advisory no. CRL-2020-21-000059, the APEDA has advised exporters to implement risk mitigation measures or refrain from exporting the rice consignments containing residues exceeding the permissible maximum residue limits (“MRL”) under the EU regulations.

The aforementioned advisory has been issued as over the past year; several consignments of imported rice were being rejected due to contamination with pesticide residues in excess of the MRL permitted under EU regulations. While there is no notification or communication received from the Lebanese authorities for the said rejection yet, the advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

For more details, please refer to the below link.

APEDA publishes amendment in export policy of wheat as notified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (“DGFT”), adding an additional policy condition

February 24, 2026: Vide notification 62/2025-26, the DGFT has notified the amendment to the wheat export policy under the Indian Trade Clarification based on Harmonized System (“ITC (HS)”) Export Policy. The notification further states that the export policy of wheat under Harmonized System (“HS”) Codes 10011900 and 10019910 shall continue to be prohibited, however, the export of 25 Lakh Metric Tonnes of wheat shall be permitted subject to modalities issued by DGFT separately.

For more details, please refer to the below link.

February 24, 2026: Vide public notice no. 49/2025-26, the DGFT has notified the modalities for eligibility, receipt and processing of applications for issuance of authorizations for export of wheat of 25 Lakh Metric Tonne as notified by the Government of India.

Key features of the same include: (a) online mode of applications; (b) time period for filing applications being for the first 10 (ten) days of each month, starting from March 1 - March 10, 2026; (c) list of required documents; (d) validity of the export authorisation being of 6 (six) months from date of its issuance; (e) non-transferability of export authorisations.

Applicants who have been allocated the quota of wheat are required to submit the landing certificate within 30 (thirty) days of completion of export of the consignment within the allocated quota for consideration of the Special Exim Facilitation Committee.

Applications for authorisations for export of wheat notified vide notification no. 62/2025-26 dated February 24, 2026 (as mentioned in the above update) shall be invited and processed as per this public notice.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

APEDA publishes amendment in export policy of wheat flour and related items falling under Harmonized System (“HS”) Code 1101 as notified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (“DGFT”), adding an additional policy condition

February 24, 2026: Vide notification 61/2025-26, the DGFT has notified the amendment to the wheat export policy under the ITC (HS) Export Policy. The notification further states that the export policy of wheat under HS Code 1101 shall continue to be prohibited, however, the export of an additional 5 Lakh Metric Tonnes of wheat flour and related products shall be allowed.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

APEDA publishes modalities for export of wheat flour and related products as notified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (“DGFT”)

February 24, 2026: Vide public notice no. 48/2025-26, the DGFT has notified the modalities for eligibility, receipt and processing of applications for issuance of authorisations for export of additional quantity of 5 Lakh Metric Tonne of wheat flour and related products falling under Harmonized System (HS) Code 1101.

Key features of the same include: (a) online mode of applications; (b) time period for filing applications being for the first 10 (ten) days of each month, starting from March 1 - March 10, 2026; (c) list of required documents; (d) validity of the export authorisation being of 6 (six) months from date of its issuance; (e) non-transferability of export authorisations.

Applicants who have been allocated the quota of wheat are required to submit the landing certificate within 30 (thirty) days of completion of export of the consignment within the allocated quota for consideration of the Special Exim Facilitation Committee.

Applications for authorisations for export of wheat notified vide notification no. 61/2025-26 dated February 24, 2026 (as mentioned in the above update) shall be invited and processed as per this public notice.

APEDA extends validity of Registration-cum-Allocation Certificates (“RCACs”) for Basmati and non-Basmati rice exports and permits one-time change of destination port

March 17 and April 16, 2026: Vide circulars File No. CRL-2020-21-000031, APEDA has allowed an extension of the validity of RCACs issued for export of Basmati rice (issued on or after January 24, 2026) and non-Basmati rice (issued on or after February 28, 2026) by a further period of 45 (forty-five) days from the date of issue. APEDA has also permitted a one-time change of destination port on request, with no additional fee.

APEDA has clarified that these temporary relaxations for Basmati rice and non-Basmati rice RCACs will remain in force only up to April 30, 2026, after which they will cease to operate. Exporters have also been advised to apply for registration of contract for quantities planned to be shipped within the next 45 (forty-five) days.

March 25, 2026: Vide advisory no. APEDA-QCT/13/2024-27, APEDA has recognised and released a list of laboratories for sampling and analysis of green chilli and drumstick consignments to the EU in accordance with APEDA’s implementation of the Veg.Net portal for traceability of green chilli and drumstick export from India to the EU.

Recognised laboratories are directed to comply with prescribed requirements for sampling and analysis. All activities such as sampling to issuance of certificate of analysis shall be carried out through the Veg.Net portal. The advisory also provides the list of agrochemicals to be analyzed for export of green chilli and drumstick destined to EU, with their respective MRLs.

The implementation of the Veg.Net portal (being March 23, 2026) was announced by APEDA vide circular ref. no. EU Audit 2024-7978 dated March 17, 2026. (Link can be found here.)

March 27, 2026: APEDA has published the circular for issuance of e-RCMC . The circular contains the requisite documents that are to be provided by merchant exporters and manufacturers/manufacturers-cum-merchant exporters, to obtain an e-RCMC. The documents include a signed and sealed copy of Import Export Code issued by DGFT and a signed and sealed copy of manufacturing proof for certain listed products (including floriculture and seeds, fresh fruits and vegetables, pulses, processed fruits and vegetables) by the certification agencies/departments/authorities mentioned therein. The RCMC shall be valid for a period of 5 (five) years, and after its issuance the exporter can apply for amendment or modification in the RCMC without any fee.

APEDA publishes trade notice regarding export of sugar to EU under Tariff Rate Quota (“TRQ”) for the year 2025-26

March 30, 2026: Vide trade notice no.: APEDA-CRL/49/2025-CD and subject to public notice (No.18/2025-2026, dated August 1, 2025) and reporting requirements issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (“DGFT”) in this regard, export of sugar of quantity of 5841 Metric Tonne under TRQ to the EU has been allowed subject to the following conditions:

The quota will be operated by APEDA, New Delhi;

Certificate of Origin, if required, for preferential export of sugar to EU shall be issued by Additional Director General of Foreign Trade, Mumbai on recommendation of APEDA regarding entity and quantity for which eligible. Apart from this, any other applicable certification requirements specifically for export of sugar to EU would continue to be followed;

Exporters shall be required to furnish the details of actual exports (viz. quantity, value, destination, name and address of foreign buyers etc.) to APEDA, New Delhi.

This trade notice has been issued in furtherance of public notice no. 18/2025-26, regarding allocation of quantity of 5841 Metric Tonne under TRQ to EU for the year 2025-26. The trade notice also invites tenders from exporters for allocation of quota of 824 Metric Tonne (MT) for export of sugar to EU under TRQ scheme and lays down the guidelines for the same.

APEDA publishes amendments to the Handbook of Procedures, 2023 (“HBP 2023”) as notified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (“DGFT”)

April 7, 2026: APEDA has published the amendment to the HBP 2023, as notified by the DGFT vide public notice no. 01/2026-27. The amendment has been made regarding Certificate of Origin (“CoO”) (which is an instrument to establish evidence on origin of goods imported into any country), under paragraph 2.90 of the HBP 2023.

The amendment has stated that only the authorized agencies (separately notified) can issue CoOs and provide the appropriate channel for such agencies to accept applications and issue CoO, which is https://www.trade.gov.in, or such other DGFT-notified platform. Manual issuance of CoOs outside the designated platform has strictly been forbidden and may lead to revocation of authorisation to issue CoOs.

April 7, 2026: Vide Notification no. 05/2026-27, the APEDA has published the amendment to paragraph 2.62 of the FTP, under the heading ‘Self-Certification of Originating Goods’ as notified by the DGFT. The amendment takes place with immediate effect.

The amendment makes an addition titled ‘Issuance of certificates of origin (“CoO”) to paragraph 2.62, stating that the issuance of CoOs for exports originating from India shall be issued by agencies authorized by the DGFT, in the DGFT-prescribed manner. Further, as per the amendment, all Importer-Exporter Code (IEC) holders availing CoOs are mandated to use the same invoice numbers in the relevant CoOs and the corresponding shipping bills to enable automated utilization verification.

April 10, 2026: Vide Notification no. 09/2026-27, the APEDA has published the extension of the validity of the existing MEP condition of natural honey under Indian Trade Clarification based on Harmonized System (“ITC HS”) code 04090000 of Schedule II of the ITC HS Based Import and Export Policy.

According to the earlier amendment dated December 31, 2025, the policy condition for exporting honey was the MEP being USD 1,400 (United States Dollar Fourteen Hundred only) freight on board per metric ton, up till March 31, 2026. Now, this time period has been extended till December 31, 2026.

APEDA publishes notification on amendment in export policy condition under Harmonized System Nomenclature (“HSN”) 1006 of Schedule-II (Export Policy) ITC (HS) 2022

April 10, 2026: Vide notification no.07/2026-27, the DGFT has limited the requirement for a certificate of inspection from Export Inspection Council/ Export Inspection Agencies for rice (basmati and non-basmati) exports to EU member states, the UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Further, certificate of inspection from Export Inspection Council/ Export Inspection Agencies shall not be mandatory for export to remaining European countries with effect from the date of the notification for a period of 6 (six) months, i.e., till October 1, 2026.

APEDA publishes advisory on increased checks and enhanced official controls on entry of certain Indian agricultural products into the European Union

April 13, 2026: The APEDA, vide the advisory (file no.: APEDA-QCT/10/2026) has released a list of commodities that are likely to undergo identity and physical checks at the EU border control posts, and a list of commodities subject to enhanced official controls, including mandatory submission of an official certificate and laboratory analytical report from the country of origin/dispatch.

The advisory has been issued in light of the import conditions laid down by the EU for certain food products originating from non-EU countries, in view of identified risks and hazards. APEDA has directed exporters to adopt mitigation measures in the entire supply chain for these listed commodities to ensure compliance for entry into the EU. Further, additional precautionary measures such as developing backward linkages with growers, adoption of Good Agricultural Practices at farm level are also encouraged to be taken by exporters to minimize non-compliance in export consignments.

For more details on the list of these commodities, please refer to the link below.

APEDA invites comments on the procedures for import of National Organic Programme (“NOP”) for value addition/ processing for re-export to U.S.A.

May 7, 2026: Vide document titled APEDA-ORG/18/2025, the APEDA had invited comments/feedback on the draft procedures for specified products and conditions for import of NOP certified organic ingredients for re-export to U.S.A. Draft procedures were prepared for specified products and conditions have been formulated for import of NOP-certified organic ingredients for re-export to USA as below:

Procedure for import of NOP certified organic ingredients for value addition/ processing for re-export to USA (percentage of imported ingredients in final product not exceeding 30%).

Procedure for import of NOP-certified organic ingredients for value addition/ processing for re-export to USA produced in NPOP certified organic processing units located in special economic zones (SEZ) (where in percentage of imported ingredients exceeds 30%); and

Procedure for import of NOP-certified organic ingredients for value addition/ processing for re-export to USA from NPOP certified organic processing units located in the DTA (non SEZ) area (where in percentage of imported ingredients exceeds 30%).

Comments/feedback were invited 21 days from the date of the notification.

February 6, 2026: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has signed a MoU with the Department of Posts to operationalize a standardized, faceless, and fully traceable logistics mechanism for the transportation and quality control of samples of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. The MoU aims to ensure secure, time-bound, and tamper-proof movement of samples from collection points to designated laboratories, with end-to-end digital tracking. This digital and logistics-enabled framework strengthens the agri-input quality control mechanism through end-to-end digitization of key processes, including fixation of quality control targets at the State level, collection and dispatch of samples, laboratory analysis, generation of test reports, and initiation of prosecution, wherever required.

February 10, 2026: The Ministry of Rural Development has, vide press release, stated that the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, provides to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work, not less than 125 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year. The VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 also covers aspects such as water security, post-harvest management for farmers, and addresses the growing risks from climate variability and natural disasters.

February 17, 2026: The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has launched the Artificial Intelligence-based ‘Bharat VISTAAR’ scheme (“Scheme”). The objective of the Scheme is to provide farmers with technology that can help increase awareness of various beneficial schemes run by the central government. Farmers will have access to India’s major AI powered digital public infrastructure for their agriculture related needs, also integrating resources from AgriStack, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the Indian Meteorological Department, mandi prices, government schemes and state-level systems.

February 19, 2026: India and New Zealand held the first Joint Working Group Meeting on horticulture cooperation under their Memorandum of Cooperation dated March 12, 2025. The discussions focused on collaboration in kiwi fruit, apple and pear development, including research, capacity building, training, along with strengthening supply chains, quality standards, and market positioning to boost farmer incomes and productivity.

February 19, 2026: The ICAR and Dr. Reddy’s Foundation signed MoU to collaborate on agricultural vocational training, farmer extension services and rural livelihood development. The partnership will focus on skill development, climate-smart agriculture and support for small and marginal farmers, and is effective from February 16, 2026, and will initially be valid for 5 (five) years, with provisions for renewal based on mutual agreement and performance evaluation.

February 20, 2026: India and Brazil held a bilateral meeting to review ongoing cooperation and explore further collaboration in agriculture and allied sectors. Discussions also covered innovation, including bio-inputs, and both sides agreed to deepen engagement in the sector.

February 24, 2026: India and Kenya held the first Joint Working Group Meeting on Agriculture and discussed current priorities, key challenges and emerging initiatives in their respective agricultural sectors.

The Government of India undertakes strict enforcement measures to curb hoarding, diversion, and black marketing of fertilizers

March 27, 2026: In a reply to a Lok Sabha question, the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, informed that fertilizers are declared as essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and notified under the Fertilizer Control Order, 1985, empowering State Governments to take action against offenders.

Since April 2025, enforcement agencies have conducted 4,66,415 raids, issued 16,246 show cause notices, suspended or cancelled 6,802 licenses, and registered 821 FIRs against violators.

April 30, 2026: A 70-year lease agreement has been signed between APEDA, the Uttar Pradesh Government, and the Department of Agriculture to establish a Basmati and Organic Training Centre-cum-Demo Farm in Pilibhit. The facility will include training and capacity building for Basmati and organic farmers, and a resource centre for agricultural experts and students.

May 5, 2026: The Mission has been approved with INR 5659.22 Crore, and aims to address bottlenecks, declining growth, and quality concerns in India’s cotton sector. Aligning with Government of India’s 5F vision (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign), the Mission would focus on enhancing cotton productivity through development of high yielding variety seeds, scaling up of existing and latest crop production technologies, and adoption of latest crop production technologies, ensuring least contaminant cotton supply to industry, and promoting high-quality cotton exports.

May 11, 2026: The SEHAT Mission has been launched jointly by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with the objective of building a framework for ‘Healthy Food, Healthy Farms and a Healthy India’. The SEHAT Mission aims to establish stronger coordination between agriculture and medical research to address food production, nutrition, and disease prevention through integrated efforts. It seeks to align agriculture policies, nutrition strategies, and healthcare systems. Expected outcomes include better nutritional quality, reduced deficiencies, prevention of non-communicable diseases and improved farmer safety.

FSSAI officially notified the list of NABL-accredited laboratories under Section 43(1) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006

January 28, 2026: FSSAI issued a notification dated 28 January 2026 amending its existing notification issued under Section 43(1) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (“FSS Act”) relating to the recognition of laboratories for food testing purposes. The amendment expands the network of FSSAI-notified laboratories across the Western, Southern and Eastern regions and reflects FSSAI's continued efforts to strengthen food testing infrastructure and enhance testing capacity across the country.

The recognition of additional laboratories is expected to improve geographical accessibility to accredited testing facilities, reduce testing timelines and strengthen the overall food safety surveillance and enforcement framework under the FSS Act.

February 10, 2026: FSSAI published a Gazette notification dated 10 February 2026, amending its earlier notification on Food Safety Officers for the Fortified Rice Kernel scheme by inserting a comprehensive list of appointed officers authorized to serve as Food Safety Officers with effect from the date of publication; this formal gazette issuance under Section 10(5) read with Section 37 of the FSS Act.

February 26, 2026: The FSSAI has published the Draft Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026, proposing targeted changes to the existing food packaging regulatory framework.

The FSSAI has issued the draft Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026, proposing amendments to Regulation 2(1) of the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018. The amendments primarily seek to expand the definitional framework governing food packaging and food contact materials.

Under the draft amendments, FSSAI proposes to insert new definitions for “food contact material”, “food grade contact material”, “food packaging”, “modified atmosphere packaging”, “aseptic packaging”, and “non-intentionally added substances (NIAS)”. These definitions are intended to clarify the regulatory requirements applicable to materials and technologies used in the manufacture, handling, packaging, storage, transportation and preservation of food.

In particular, the proposed insertion of definitions relating to food contact materials, food-grade contact materials, and NIAS reflects an increased regulatory focus on the safety of packaging materials and the potential migration of substances into food. The amendments also formally recognize advanced packaging technologies such as modified atmosphere packaging and aseptic packaging, which are widely used to enhance shelf life and maintain food quality.

The proposed amendments to Regulation 2(1) of the Packaging Regulations, 2018 represent a step towards strengthening the regulatory framework for food packaging, improving legal clarity for industry stakeholders, and aligning India's packaging standards with evolving global food safety practices.

Draft FSSAI Regulations Propose Amendments to Food Product Standards and Additives Framework

February 26, 2026: The FSSAI has issued the Draft Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Amendment Regulations, 2026, proposing targeted amendments to the existing standards governing specified food products and permitted food additives.

Unlike substantive amendments introducing new product standards or food additives, this proposal is largely a regulatory housekeeping exercise aimed at harmonizing the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011 (“FPSFA Regulations”) with the subsequently notified Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018 and Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.

The draft amendment proposes extensive revisions across multiple chapters and product categories within the FPSFA Regulations by replacing references to the erstwhile Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations, 2011, which have since been superseded. In numerous provisions governing standards for food products, oils, fats, beverages, sweeteners, coffee, tea, dairy products, edible oils, proprietary foods and other regulated categories, references to “labelling” requirements are proposed to be updated to “labelling and packaging” requirements, thereby expressly linking product-specific standards with the current packaging and labelling framework.

A significant aspect of the proposal is the replacement of outdated cross-references with references to the Packaging Regulations, 2018 and the Labelling and Display Regulations, 2020. These amendments are designed to ensure regulatory consistency and eliminate potential interpretational issues arising from references to a repealed framework. The draft also updates several product-specific labelling declarations, including declarations relating to sweeteners, flavoured tea, coffee-chicory blends, edible oils, table-top sweeteners and other specialised food products, so that they correspond with the current requirements prescribed under Schedule II of the Labelling and Display Regulations, 2020.

The proposed amendments further remove certain obsolete provisions that directly reproduced labelling requirements previously contained in the 2011 regulations. By eliminating outdated references and incorporating the current regulatory framework, FSSAI seeks to streamline compliance obligations and ensure that businesses refer to a single, updated set of packaging and labelling requirements rather than relying on legacy provisions scattered throughout the FPSFA Regulations.

From a compliance perspective, the draft amendments are not expected to introduce significant new substantive obligations for food business operators. Instead, they primarily serve to align the FPSFA Regulations with the existing packaging and labelling regime that has already been operationalised through the Packaging Regulations, 2018 and the Labelling and Display Regulations, 2020. Nevertheless, food businesses should review the proposed amendments carefully to understand how product-specific standards will interact with the current packaging and labelling framework and to ensure that internal compliance documentation and product specifications remain aligned with the revised regulatory references.

At present, the proposed amendments remain in draft form and are not legally effective. The amendments will come into force only upon publication of the final notification by FSSAI under the FSS Act following consideration of stakeholder comments received during the consultation period.

March 2, 2026: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (“FSSAI”), during the 49th Central Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting, called for a nationwide intensification of enforcement actions targeting high-risk food commodities. committee.

FSSAI urged States and Union Territories (“UTs”) to adopt risk-based inspections and sustained surveillance drives, particularly focusing on categories such as milk and milk products, edible oils, spices, and honey. States and UTs were further asked to expedite recruitment for vacant posts of Food Safety Officers (“FSO”) and other technical personnel, improve complaint redressal, and strengthen coordination with FSSAI through data-driven surveillance and reporting. Authorities have been directed to undertake special enforcement drives and ensure regular reporting of actions against non-compliant Food Business Operators (“FBOs”).

The need for greater transparency and public disclosure of enforcement outcomes was further emphasized to build consumer trust and deter violations. He also highlighted the urgency of strengthening the food safety workforce by filling vacant technical positions to improve on-ground inspection and compliance monitoring.

Additionally, the meeting underscored the importance of efficient grievance redressal mechanisms, data-driven surveillance systems, and enhanced coordination between FSSAI and State authorities. These measures aim to create a more robust, enforcement-led, and consumer-centric food safety ecosystem across the country.

March 10, 2024: FSSAI on 10th March 2024 has notified the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Amendment Regulations, 2026. Among the notable changes, the definition of “Petty Food Business Operator” has been introduced to expressly include categories such as petty retailers, street food vendors, hawkers, itinerant vendors, temporary stall holders, food trucks, and certain small-scale or cottage food businesses.

The amendments also introduce operational changes to the registration and licensing regime such as a provision enabling instant registration certificate grant on submission of requisite documents, deemed registration for certain street food vendors and similar businesses registered under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, and power for the Food Authority to specify turnover thresholds, classification criteria, eligibility conditions and licensing authorities from time to time.

A significant compliance-related change is the substituted Regulation 2.1.7, which now clarifies that a license or registration remains valid unless suspended, cancelled or surrendered, and that failure to pay annual fees or submit returns by the due date may result in deemed suspension. During such suspension, the food business operator is prohibited from carrying on food business activity, and any such activity may attract action and penalty under the Act.

The amendments also introduce a new inspection and audit framework based on a dynamic risk-based mechanism, with provision for periodic inspections and third-party food safety audits at the operator’s cost where directed.

March 11, 2026: FSSAI issued an advisory dated 11 March 2026 mandating compulsory registration or licensing of all milk producers and milk vendors to strengthen regulatory oversight and prevent adulteration.

The advisory is applicable to all milk producers (other than registered members of dairy cooperative societies who supply/sell their entire milk to the society) and milk vendors must obtain registration or license before commencing or continuing their operations. The advisory notes that a number of such operators are still functioning without registration or license and sources the renewed emphasis to recent incidents involving suspected milk adulteration across States and UTs.

The advisory goes beyond registration in a narrow sense. Enforcement authorities have been asked to verify whether such operators hold valid registration certificates or licenses, inspect milk chillers periodically to ensure proper storage conditions, and initiate action in cases of non-compliance. States and UTs have also been directed to undertake special registration drives, while the earlier direction for regular enforcement drives in relation to milk and milk products remains in place, with fortnightly action taken reports to be shared with FSSAI. For operators in the informal or semi-organized dairy chain, this is likely to mean closer scrutiny going forward.

March 18, 2026: By this order, FSSAI has implemented a dedicated “Food Recall” functionality on the Food Safety Compliance System (“FoSCoS”) with immediate effect. The order traces this move to the Food Safety and Standards (Food Recall Procedure) Regulations, 2017, under which the Food Authority is empowered to establish a web-based recall facility with a unique identification number for each recall to enable monitoring and consumer dissemination.

The new functionality is intended to standardize how recalls are initiated, recorded and tracked on the regulatory system. Under the order, all new recalls initiated by enforcement authorities are to be created in FoSCoS through the login credentials of the concerned Designated Officer or Central Licensing Authority, and subsequent action taken is also to be recorded on the platform.

All FBOs are required to create the food recalls initiated by them through their own FoSCoS logins and record subsequent steps taken in relation to the recall. At the same time, recalls created by enforcement authorities will also be visible to the concerned FBOs under the “view food recall” section, enabling them to take follow-up action within the same system.

From a compliance standpoint, the order moves food recall reporting away from a largely fragmented or ad hoc process into a system-based workflow. Businesses that previously have treated recall handling as an internal corrective exercise will now need to ensure timely platform reporting, proper internal coordination, and a clearer record of steps taken once a recall is initiated. For regulators as well, the system appears designed to create better recall visibility and a more consistent compliance trail across jurisdictions.

March 24, 2026: FSSAI on 24th March 2026 has notified the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) First Amendment Regulations, 2026, with the amended provisions set to come into force on 1st July 2027. The notification makes a number of changes across nutrition labelling, package disclosure requirements and non-retail sale declarations, indicating that businesses have a transition window to review packaging and documentation practices before the amended framework becomes enforceable.

Among the important changes, infant nutrition products are exempted from declaring per serve percentage contribution to RDA and number of servings per pack; the exemption for minimally processed raw agricultural products is revised; and small packages not exceeding 100 square centimetres are relieved from bearing notified logos, although this information must appear on multi-unit packs. The amendments also revise Regulation 10 for non-retail sale packages by clearly specifying what information must appear on the container or label, what may be provided through accompanying documents, and how such information must remain traceable to the food.

The notification further requires non-retail containers to be clearly identifiable as such and inserts a general information provision requiring mandatory label statements to be clear, prominent, readily legible and evident if tampered with. It also updates fortification labelling and certain declaration requirements in Schedule II, including advertisement warnings for pan masala and revised cautionary statements relating to sweeteners and aspartame-acesulfame combinations. Overall, the amendments are detailed and operational in nature, and businesses will likely need to undertake a fairly careful packaging and label-compliance review ahead of the 2027 commencement date.

April 2, 2026: The FSSAI issued a notification designating specified laboratories and appointing qualified personnel as Food Analysts under the relevant provisions of the FSSA. The notification formally authorizes these analysts and laboratories to undertake testing and analysis of food samples for regulatory, compliance, and enforcement purposes, ensuring that analytical work relied upon by authorities is carried out by duly notified and competent facilities.

FSSAI Rationalises Airport Food Safety Enforcement Through Appointment and Denotification of Officers

April 2 and 6, 2026: FSSAI has issued two notifications aimed at strengthening food safety enforcement and streamlining regulatory oversight at major Indian airports under Sections 10(5) and 37 of the FSSA.

Through a notification dated 6 April 2026, FSSAI expanded the jurisdiction of designated Central Food Safety Officers (CFSOs) to include key airport locations, namely Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata Airports. It has issued a set of notifications concerning food safety enforcement at airports, simultaneously appointing designated officials as Central Food Safety Officers (CFSOs) and denotifying certain earlier-appointed Food Safety Officers for airport jurisdictions under Section 10(5) read with Section 37 of the FSSA. The appointed CFSOs are vested with statutory powers to regulate food safety compliance at airport premises, including inspection, sampling, and enforcement actions against food businesses such as lounges, catering units, retail outlets, and in-flight catering services.

The corresponding denotification withdraws the authority of specified officers from airport jurisdictions, indicating an administrative realignment and consolidation of enforcement responsibilities. Taken together, these measures streamline regulatory oversight in high-traffic and sensitive aviation environments, ensure that only duly designated officers exercise enforcement powers, and reinforce food safety compliance standards to protect consumer health amid large volumes of domestic and international passenger movement.

April 16, 2026: FSSAI issued an advisory to bring attention to the continued use of Ashwagandha leaves in certain Ayush products and has indicated that only Ashwagandha (withania somnifera) roots should be used in such formulations. In doing so, it has referred to the Ministry of Ayush communication dated 15th April 2026, which reiterates that Ashwagandha leaves are not to be used in crude form, extract or any other form, and that the plant part used in the product must be clearly declared on the label.

Manufacturers and sellers dealing with products that may fall at the intersection of food and traditional wellness categories may therefore need to be particularly careful about ingredient usage and label disclosures, especially where Ashwagandha-based products are concerned.

April 16, 2026: In its advisory, FSSAI has asked State food safety authorities and Regional Directors to intensify inspection and vigilance in relation to the use of artificial ripening agents in fresh fruits. Reiterating its earlier advisories, FSSAI has once again stated that the use of calcium carbide, commonly known as “masala”, is prohibited under Regulation 2.3.5 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, given the associated health risks.

The advisory also flags the use of ethephon solution for artificial ripening and reiterates that direct contact of fruits or vegetables with ethylene in powder or liquid form is not permitted. Authorities have been asked to keep close watch over fruit markets, mandis, storage facilities, wholesalers and distributors, and to undertake special drives where use of prohibited ripening agents, wax or synthetic colors is suspected. Importantly, the advisory states that the presence of calcium carbide on the premises or near fruit crates may be treated as circumstantial evidence for initiating prosecution and also provides for strip paper tests to detect acetylene gas in godowns or ripening chambers.

April 28, 2026: FSSAI has further extended the compliance timeline for the new standards applicable to meat sausages under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) First Amendment Regulations, 2025. The direction notes that the earlier compliance period had already been extended by three months from 1st February 2026, and that industry representations were subsequently received highlighting technical and practical difficulties in meeting the revised standards.

Taking these concerns into account and pending the outcome of a scientific study and risk assessment, FSSAI has now extended the compliance period by a further six months from 1st May 2026, in exercise of its powers under Section 16(5) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The move suggests that the regulator is willing to allow transitional time where implementation issues are shown to be genuine, although businesses in the sector would still be expected to use the extension period to align with the incoming standard.

May 6, 2026: The FSSAI has introduced a Single Window System through the electronic Product and Claim Approval Application System (ePAAS) to enhance transparency, consistency, and efficiency in product approval and risk assessment processes. The ePAAS portal will function as a unified digital platform for the submission, processing, tracking, and review of applications related to product approvals, ingredients, and claims under applicable regulations.

From 1 June 2026, all applications for prior approval and risk assessment of food products, ingredients, claims, and related regulatory categories under the FSS Act must be submitted exclusively through the unified single-window electronic portal i.e., ePAAS. Under this framework, all applications requiring prior approval or authorization-including those relating to non-specified food and food ingredients, r-PET authorization, claims, Ayurveda Aahara, FSMP, vegan endorsement, and notifications concerning derivatives and salts of nutrients-must be submitted exclusively through the ePAAS portal. Unless otherwise specified, the application formats will remain aligned with the Food Safety and Standards (Approval of Non-Specified Food and Food Ingredients) Regulations, 2017. Post the notified date, no manual, offline, or email-based submissions will be accepted thereafter. This transition represents a significant step toward digitization and streamlined regulatory compliance in the food sector.

May 7, 2026: FSSAI has taken enforcement action against a manufacturer of alkaline water after a consumer complaint on the Food Safety Connect portal led to an inspection of its unit in Savli, Vadodara. During inspection, officials reportedly found multiple labelling and product-related issues, including the absence of the product name on the front of the pack, missing ingredient declarations, and visible black particles in the finished product.

Further investigation and laboratory testing confirmed the presence of fulvic acid, a substance not permitted under current FSSAI regulations. The ingredient was found to originate from added mineral substances rather than being naturally present, constituting a clear breach of food safety standards.

FSSAI has initiated regulatory proceedings under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, reiterating its commitment to ensuring that food products in the market are safe, compliant, and accurately labelled. The release is a useful reminder that consumer complaints are increasingly feeding directly into enforcement action, particularly where labelling and formulation issues overlap.

May 14, 2026: The FSSAI notified the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Amendment Regulations, 2026, introducing targeted revisions to permissible limits and regulatory controls applicable to contaminants, naturally occurring toxic substances, and residues in food which will come into force on 1 December 2026.

The amendments strengthen food safety requirements by expanding the scope of existing contaminant limits, clarifying testing requirements, and introducing additional residue standards for seafood products, with a view to strengthening consumer health protection and aligning Indian food safety norms with international best practices.

The revised regulations extend the prescribed limits for lead and cadmium to cover both pulses and pulse flours, ensuring greater regulatory oversight of processed pulse products. FSSAI has also introduced a specific compliance framework for inorganic arsenic in fish oils, prescribing a maximum limit of 0.1 mg/kg and adopting a risk-based testing approach that requires further analysis only where total arsenic levels exceed the specified threshold.

In addition, the amendments clarify the application of limits for Total Aflatoxins and Aflatoxin B1 by distinguishing between oils and oilseeds intended for further processing and ready-to-eat oilseeds. The regulations also revise the standard for saffrole, prescribing a maximum limit of 10 mg/kg for foods and beverages containing mace and/or nutmeg kernel as ingredients.

Further, FSSAI has strengthened controls on veterinary drug residues in seafood by introducing maximum residue limits for Trimethoprim (0.05 mg/kg) and Oxolinic Acid (0.3 mg/kg) in fish and fishery products, including shrimps and prawns.

May 21, 2026: The FSSAI on 21 May 2026 published a draft notification under Section 92 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 proposing amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Food Safety Auditing) Regulations, 2018. The draft seeks to revise eligibility criteria for food safety auditors by expanding the list of recognized academic disciplines such as food technology, food engineering, microbiology, toxicology, and public health, and by requiring successful completion of an accredited lead auditor course in Food Safety Management Systems (ISO: 22000).

In addition to traditional food technology and food science disciplines, the revised framework would recognize Bachelor's, Master's or Doctorate degrees from recognized universities in a wide range of fields, including biotechnology, agriculture, agricultural engineering, veterinary science, fisheries, horticulture, chemistry, biochemistry, microbiology, toxicology, public health, life sciences, medicine and animal science. The proposal also expressly recognizes any equivalent qualification prescribed for Food Safety Officers and notified by FSSAI from time to time.

Further, the draft regulations propose a revised experience requirement whereby applicants would be required to possess a minimum of two years' work experience in the food sector or food industry, along with participation in at least ten audits, including internal audits and third-party audits. The revised requirement appears to place greater emphasis on practical audit exposure while providing a more streamlined eligibility pathway for professionals seeking recognition as food safety auditors.

FSSAI Proposed the Draft Regulations of New Standards for Minor Seed Oils and Edible Seeds

May 21, 2026: The FSSAI has issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, specifically to introduce and revise standards relating to minor seed oils and edible seeds, along with consequential changes to Appendix A. The proposed amendments are open for public consultation for a period of 60 days, from the date of its publication.

A key proposal is the introduction of a new regulatory category covering “Minor Seed Oils”, namely chilli seed oil, muskmelon seed oil, okra seed oil and tomato seed oil. The draft standards prescribe detailed quality and compositional requirements for both cold-pressed/virgin and refined variants of these oils, including limits relating to moisture, insoluble impurities, soap content, acid value and metal contaminants. The oils must be obtained from clean, sound and mature seeds using processes that do not alter the inherent qualities of the oil and must be free from rancidity, adulterants, added coloring or flavoring substances, mineral oil and other foreign matter.

The draft amendments further clarify that oils obtained through solvent (hexane) extraction may be supplied for human consumption only after refining and must comply with the applicable standards prescribed under the regulations. Such refined oils must not contain hexane residues exceeding 5 mg/kg, while oils produced through pressing methods must be free from hexane residues. In addition, refined oils may contain food additives permitted under Appendix A of the regulations, whereas no additives will be permitted in pressed oils.

FSSAI has also proposed the introduction of a dedicated standard for edible seeds intended for direct human consumption. The proposed standard covers both edible vegetable seeds, such as watermelon, cucumber, muskmelon and pumpkin seeds, and edible oilseeds, including sunflower, sesame and flax seeds. The products may be marketed in raw, roasted, coated or salted forms and may contain sweeteners, spices, condiments or other suitable ingredients. The draft standard requires such products to be clean, wholesome and sufficiently dried, and free from insect infestation, visible mold, rodent contamination, rancidity, foreign matter and added coloring substances. Specific quality parameters relating to moisture content, free fatty acid levels and foreign matter have also been prescribed.

In addition, FSSAI has proposed an amendment to Appendix A permitting the use of Potassium Polyaspartate (INS 456) in grape wines under Food Category 14.2.3 at a maximum level of 100 mg/kg. The inclusion of this additive aligns with international practices and is expected to provide greater flexibility to wine producers in relation to product stability and quality management.

The proposed amendments aim to address regulatory gaps by bringing these products within clearly defined food standards, thereby enabling their lawful manufacture, sale, and import while ensuring consumer safety. By updating Appendix A, the draft also aligns additive permissions and related specifications with the newly proposed product categories.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.