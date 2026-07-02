Autonomy Over Oversight: Why Independent Cooperative Societies Are Not “State” Under Article 12 And Why Their Elections Fall Outside Writ Jurisdiction

The intersection of cooperative society governance, constitutional law, and writ jurisdiction has been a subject of enduring judicial discourse in India. A recurring question before courts is whether cooperative societies — particularly those that operate independently of Government control — can be classified as “State” under Article 12 of the Constitution of India, thereby subjecting their actions to judicial review under Articles 32 and 226.

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Introduction

The intersection of cooperative society governance, constitutional law, and writ jurisdiction has been a subject of enduring judicial discourse in India. A recurring question before courts is whether cooperative societies — particularly those that operate independently of Government control — can be classified as “State” under Article 12 of the Constitution of India, thereby subjecting their actions to judicial review under Articles 32 and 226. Equally significant is the question of whether election disputes within cooperative societies can be adjudicated through writ petitions or whether aggrieved members must pursue the statutory remedies provided under cooperative legislation.

The Supreme Court of India has recently addressed these questions and provided important clarifications that reinforce the principle of institutional autonomy for cooperative societies while upholding the primacy of statutory dispute resolution mechanisms for election-related controversies.

Understanding Article 12: The Concept of “State”

Article 12 of the Constitution defines “State” to include the Government and Parliament of India, the Government and Legislature of each State, and all local or other authorities within the territory of India or under the control of the Government of India. The expression “other authorities” has been the subject of extensive judicial interpretation, particularly in determining whether bodies such as public sector undertakings, statutory corporations, and cooperative societies fall within its ambit.

The landmark decisions of the Supreme Court in cases such as Rajasthan State Electricity Board v. Mohan Lal (1967), Sukhdev Singh v. Bhagatram (1975), and R.D. Shetty v. International Airport Authority (1979) expanded the scope of “other authorities” to include bodies that function as instrumentalities or agencies of the Government. The test evolved further in Pradeep Kumar Biswas v. Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (2002), where the Supreme Court laid down a comprehensive framework to determine whether a body qualifies as “State” under Article 12.

The Test for Instrumentality of the State

The factors that courts consider in determining whether a body is an instrumentality or agency of the State include:

Financial Assistance: Whether the Government provides substantial financial assistance to the body, such that the body is substantially dependent on Government funding for its operations.

Whether the Government provides substantial financial assistance to the body, such that the body is substantially dependent on Government funding for its operations. Government Control: Whether the Government exercises deep and pervasive control over the management, policies, and decision-making of the body, going beyond mere regulatory oversight.

Whether the Government exercises deep and pervasive control over the management, policies, and decision-making of the body, going beyond mere regulatory oversight. Public Function: Whether the body discharges functions that are closely related to governmental functions or are of public importance.

Whether the body discharges functions that are closely related to governmental functions or are of public importance. Monopoly Status: Whether the body enjoys a monopoly status conferred by the State in a particular field of activity.

Whether the body enjoys a monopoly status conferred by the State in a particular field of activity. Government Shareholding: Whether the Government holds the entire or dominant share capital of the body.

Whether the Government holds the entire or dominant share capital of the body. Transfer of Government Department: Whether the body was created by transfer of a Government department or its functions.

It is important to note that no single factor is determinative. The cumulative effect of all relevant factors must be considered to arrive at a conclusion on whether a body is an instrumentality of the State.

Cooperative Societies and Their Legal Framework

Cooperative societies in India are typically registered and governed under State-level cooperative societies acts, such as the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960, the Karnataka Co-operative Societies Act, 1959, and similar legislation in other States. These statutes provide for the registration, management, election of committees, audit, and dissolution of cooperative societies. The societies are also subject to the regulatory oversight of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies appointed under the respective State acts.

However, the mere fact that a cooperative society is registered under a State statute and subject to statutory regulation does not, by itself, make it an instrumentality of the State. Many cooperative societies operate as autonomous, member-driven organisations with their own bylaws, elected management committees, and independent sources of funding. Such societies are distinct from Government-controlled cooperative bodies where the State exercises substantial control over their affairs.

The Supreme Court’s Clarification: Independent Cooperative Societies Are Not “State”

The Supreme Court has now reaffirmed the position that independent cooperative societies — those that are not substantially financed, controlled, or functionally dependent on the Government — do not qualify as “State” under Article 12 of the Constitution. The Court’s reasoning rests on the following key principles:

Autonomy of Cooperative Societies

The Court has emphasised that cooperative societies are fundamentally voluntary associations of members formed for mutual benefit. Their autonomy in governance, including the election of their management committees, is a core feature of the cooperative movement. Subjecting all cooperative societies to the discipline of Article 12 would undermine this autonomy and blur the distinction between public bodies and private voluntary associations.

Regulatory Oversight Is Not Control

The Court has drawn a clear distinction between regulatory oversight by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies and deep and pervasive control by the Government. While the Registrar may exercise supervisory powers such as conducting audits, directing elections, or intervening in cases of mismanagement, these powers are regulatory in nature and do not amount to the kind of control that would transform a cooperative society into an instrumentality of the State.

Financial Independence

The Court has noted that many cooperative societies are financially self-sustaining, deriving their income from member contributions, business operations, and market activities rather than from Government grants or subsidies. In the absence of substantial Government financial assistance, the financial independence criterion weighs against classifying such societies as “State.”

Absence of Public Function

The Court has also observed that many cooperative societies engage in commercial activities for the benefit of their members — such as credit, housing, consumer, or agricultural cooperatives — which do not constitute public functions of the kind that would attract the application of Article 12. These activities, while socially beneficial, are essentially private in nature and driven by the members’ collective interests.

Election Disputes and Writ Jurisdiction

The second significant aspect of the Supreme Court’s ruling concerns the maintainability of writ petitions under Article 226 of the Constitution in relation to election disputes within cooperative societies.

Statutory Remedies Must Be Exhausted

The Court has held that cooperative societies legislation in most States provides a comprehensive mechanism for the resolution of election disputes. These mechanisms typically include the power of the Registrar to conduct or supervise elections, provisions for challenging election results before designated authorities or tribunals, and appellate remedies. The Court has emphasised that these statutory remedies are adequate and efficacious, and aggrieved members must exhaust them before approaching the High Court under Article 226.

Writ Jurisdiction Is Not a Substitute

The Court has cautioned that writ jurisdiction under Article 226 should not be used as a substitute for the statutory remedies available under cooperative societies legislation. The High Courts, while possessing wide powers under Article 226, should exercise restraint and decline to entertain writ petitions in election disputes where the legislature has provided a complete adjudicatory framework. Entertaining such petitions would not only burden the High Courts with matters better suited for specialised forums but also undermine the legislative scheme for cooperative governance.

Exceptions to the Rule

The Court has, however, acknowledged that there may be exceptional circumstances where writ jurisdiction may be invoked in cooperative society election matters. These include situations where the statutory authority has acted wholly without jurisdiction, where there has been a gross violation of principles of natural justice, or where the statutory remedy is inadequate or illusory. In such cases, the High Court retains its power to intervene, but only as a measure of last resort and not as a matter of course.

Implications of the Ruling

The Supreme Court’s clarification has several important implications for cooperative societies, their members, and legal practitioners:

Protection of Cooperative Autonomy

The ruling reinforces the autonomy of cooperative societies and shields them from being subjected to the obligations that apply to State instrumentalities, such as compliance with fundamental rights under Part III of the Constitution in their internal governance. This is significant for the cooperative movement, which thrives on self-governance and member participation.

Channelising Election Disputes

By directing election disputes to the statutory forums, the Court has ensured that such disputes are resolved expeditiously by authorities with specialised knowledge of cooperative law and governance. This also reduces the burden on the High Courts, which are already dealing with significant pendency of cases.

Clarity for Legal Practitioners

The ruling provides clarity to legal practitioners advising cooperative societies and their members on the appropriate forum for redressal of election-related grievances. It discourages the practice of directly filing writ petitions in the High Court and emphasises the importance of pursuing statutory remedies.

Impact on Government-Controlled Cooperatives

While the ruling protects independent cooperative societies from being treated as “State,” it does not affect the position of cooperative societies that are substantially financed or controlled by the Government. Such bodies would continue to be treated as instrumentalities of the State and would be subject to the obligations arising under Article 12.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court’s ruling is a welcome reaffirmation of the principles governing the classification of cooperative societies under Article 12 and the appropriate forum for resolution of election disputes. By distinguishing between independent cooperative societies and Government-controlled bodies, the Court has struck a balance between protecting cooperative autonomy and ensuring accountability where the State exercises substantial control. The emphasis on exhaustion of statutory remedies in election disputes is consistent with the broader judicial policy of respecting legislative frameworks and promoting specialised adjudication.

King Stubb & Kasiva’s Litigation practice regularly advises cooperative societies, their members, and statutory authorities on governance disputes, election challenges, and constitutional issues. For further guidance on cooperative society law and related matters, please contact our team.

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