Beyond NALSA: Madras HC Orders Taluk-Level Welfare For Transgender Persons (Video)

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In this episode, we break down a remarkable judgment from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that started as a routine anticipatory bail plea—but ended as a watershed moment for transgender rights in Tamil Nadu. Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan not only granted bail to a YouTuber booked under Section 353 BNS, but also issued binding directions to the Tamil Nadu government to formulate comprehensive rehabilitation and welfare schemes for transgender persons at the taluk level.We explore how the Court used this case to confront the "collective societal failure" of marginalising the transgender community, invoked the landmark NALSA (2014) precedent, and grounded its intervention in Articles 14, 15, 16, and 21 of the Constitution. The judgment is a masterclass in judicial activism in service of constitutional dignity—moving beyond theory to demand self-employment, sustainable livelihood, and grassroots inclusion.Whether you are a law student, legal practitioner, civil society advocate, or simply someone interested in constitutional morality, this episode unpacks why this judgment matters and what it reveals about the gap between judicial declarations and ground reality.

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