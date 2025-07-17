ARTICLE
17 July 2025

15 RBI Is Rewriting Derivatives. UPI Just Became Collaborative. India Tops The Real-time Payment Leaderboard. (Podcast)

AP
AK & Partners

Contributor

AK & Partners logo
AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.
Explore Firm Details
This week on Lexpresso, RBI proposes novation rules for derivatives, SEBI tightens CRA and ESG rating oversight, and NPCI enables UPI delegation with the new "UPI Circle."
India Finance and Banking
AK & Partners

This week on Lexpresso, RBI proposes novation rules for derivatives, SEBI tightens CRA and ESG rating oversight, and NPCI enables UPI delegation with the new "UPI Circle." Telangana leads with India's first AI-led DPI, while India officially becomes the global leader in real-time digital payments. Plus: IRDAI's insurer crackdown, HDFC's lending dip, and Jio BlackRock's fund-market shakeup.
All your legal and regulatory headlines—in 10 minutes or less.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of AK & Partners
AK & Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More