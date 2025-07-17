15 RBI Is Rewriting Derivatives. UPI Just Became Collaborative. India Tops The Real-time Payment Leaderboard. (Podcast)

self

This week on Lexpresso, RBI proposes novation rules for derivatives, SEBI tightens CRA and ESG rating oversight, and NPCI enables UPI delegation with the new "UPI Circle." Telangana leads with India's first AI-led DPI, while India officially becomes the global leader in real-time digital payments. Plus: IRDAI's insurer crackdown, HDFC's lending dip, and Jio BlackRock's fund-market shakeup.

All your legal and regulatory headlines—in 10 minutes or less.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.