18 Banking Laws Amended. Tariffs Hike. UPI Throttled. India's Financial Regulation Doesn't Sleep—and Neither Do We. (Podcast)

Episode Description This week's AKP Lexpresso Banking & Finance Digest is your CXO-ready recap of key regulatory changes:
- RBI issues draft Master Directions for co-operative banks and new rules for AIF investments
- Lending rates fall, deposit rates touch historic lows at PSBs
- SEBI pushes sustainability with tighter green debt certification norms
- IFSCA positions GIFT City as a global commodity trading hub and releases TechFin registration framework
- New UPI limits on balance checks, account views, and failed transaction retries begin August 1
- Trump's tariff shocker: 25% import duty on Indian goods from August 7
- ₹12,000 lakh crore: India's digital payment surge across 6 financial years
- Look Out Circular issued for Anil Ambani in ₹17,000 crore loan fraud probe
- Plus: NSDL IPO plans, IRDAI audit mandates, and Vietnam's 16% credit growth target
