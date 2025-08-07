18 Banking Laws Amended. Tariffs Hike. UPI Throttled. India's Financial Regulation Doesn't Sleep—and Neither Do We. (Podcast)

This week's AKP Lexpresso Banking & Finance Digest is your CXO-ready recap of key regulatory changes...

RBI issues draft Master Directions for co-operative banks and new rules for AIF investments

Lending rates fall, deposit rates touch historic lows at PSBs

SEBI pushes sustainability with tighter green debt certification norms

IFSCA positions GIFT City as a global commodity trading hub and releases TechFin registration framework

New UPI limits on balance checks, account views, and failed transaction retries begin August 1

Trump's tariff shocker: 25% import duty on Indian goods from August 7

₹12,000 lakh crore: India's digital payment surge across 6 financial years

Look Out Circular issued for Anil Ambani in ₹17,000 crore loan fraud probe

Plus: NSDL IPO plans, IRDAI audit mandates, and Vietnam's 16% credit growth target

