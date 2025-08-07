ARTICLE
7 August 2025

18 Banking Laws Amended. Tariffs Hike. UPI Throttled. India's Financial Regulation Doesn't Sleep—and Neither Do We. (Podcast)

AP
AK & Partners

Contributor

AK & Partners logo
AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.
Explore Firm Details
This week's AKP Lexpresso Banking & Finance Digest is your CXO-ready recap of key regulatory changes...
India Finance and Banking
AK & Partners

Episode Description This week's AKP Lexpresso Banking & Finance Digest is your CXO-ready recap of key regulatory changes:

  • RBI issues draft Master Directions for co-operative banks and new rules for AIF investments
  • Lending rates fall, deposit rates touch historic lows at PSBs
  • SEBI pushes sustainability with tighter green debt certification norms
  • IFSCA positions GIFT City as a global commodity trading hub and releases TechFin registration framework
  • New UPI limits on balance checks, account views, and failed transaction retries begin August 1
  • Trump's tariff shocker: 25% import duty on Indian goods from August 7
  • ₹12,000 lakh crore: India's digital payment surge across 6 financial years
  • Look Out Circular issued for Anil Ambani in ₹17,000 crore loan fraud probe
  • Plus: NSDL IPO plans, IRDAI audit mandates, and Vietnam's 16% credit growth target

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of AK & Partners
AK & Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More