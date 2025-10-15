ARTICLE
15 October 2025

30 Investor Alert: SEBI Opens Doors To Scalable Co-Investments In AIFs (Podcast)

In this Lexpresso special, we decode SEBI's latest amendment to the Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) Regulations, introducing the Co-Investment Scheme (CIV Scheme)...
India Finance and Banking
AK & Partners
In this Lexpresso special, we decode SEBI's latest amendment to the Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) Regulations, introducing the Co-Investment Scheme (CIV Scheme) — a new, structured pathway for Category I and II AIFs to facilitate co-investments directly within their frameworks.

This reform streamlines operations, enhances governance, and restricts access to accredited investors, giving fund managers greater flexibility and institutional investors a cleaner, more transparent way to scale capital exposure. We explore how the CIV scheme compares to the Portfolio Manager route, what it means for governance, and why this could be a game-changer for India's alternative investment ecosystem. Your 10-minute breakdown of how SEBI is shaping the next phase of India's private capital market.

