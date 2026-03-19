TPM Consultants: January 2026 - BIS Updates

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 20th January 2026.

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Amendment of Standard for Textiles Products (04 Feb)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 20th January 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 19th July 2026. For a complete list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 17265: 2023 Textiles — 100%Polyester Spun Grey and White Yarns — Specification (Second Revision)

Textiles — 100%Polyester Spun Grey and White Yarns — Specification (Second Revision) IS 11652: 2017 Textiles — High Density Polyethene (HDPE)/ Polypropylene (PP) Woven Sacks for Packaging of 50 kg Cement — Specification (Third Revision)

Substitution of Standard for certain Luminaires (10 Feb)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 2nd February 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 2nd August 2026. For a complete list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 10322 (Part 5/Sec 2): 2026 IEC 60598-2-2: 2023 Luminaires Part 5 Particular Requirements Sections 2 Recessed Luminaires and Recessed Air-Handling Luminaires (Second Revision)

Luminaires Part 5 Particular Requirements Sections 2 Recessed Luminaires and Recessed Air-Handling Luminaires (Second Revision) IS 10322 (Part 5/Sec 4): 2026 IEC 60598-2-4: 2017 Luminaires Part 5 Particular Requirements Section 4 Portable General-Purpose Luminaires (First Revision)

Luminaires Part 5 Particular Requirements Section 4 Portable General-Purpose Luminaires (First Revision) IS 10322 (Part 5/Sec 6): 2026 IEC 60598-2-8: 2013 Luminaires Part 5 Particular Requirements Section 6 Handlamps (First Revision)

Substitution of Standard for certain products, including certain Metal products (24 Feb)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 18th February 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 18th August 2026. For a complete list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 6911: 2026 Stainless Steel Plate, Sheet and Strip — Specification (Third Revision)

Stainless Steel Plate, Sheet and Strip — Specification (Third Revision) IS 19626: 2026 Electrolytic Zinc-Nickel Alloy Coated Steel Sheet and Strip — Specification

Electrolytic Zinc-Nickel Alloy Coated Steel Sheet and Strip — Specification IS 2062 (Part 2): 2026 Structural Steel Part 2 Hot Rolled Quenched and Tempered Steel Plates, Sheets, Strips and Wide Flats

Structural Steel Part 2 Hot Rolled Quenched and Tempered Steel Plates, Sheets, Strips and Wide Flats IS 19603: 2026 ISO 10442: 2002 Petroleum, Chemical and Gas Service Industries — Packaged, Integrally Geared Centrifugal Air Compressors

Substitution of Standard for certain Petroleum and Metal Products (25 Feb)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 23rd February 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 23rd August 2026. For a complete list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 19604 (Part 1 and Part 2): 2026 ISO 10440-1: 2007 Petroleum, Petrochemical and Natural Gas Industries — Rotary Type Positive Displacement Compressors Part 1 Process Compressors and Part 2 Packaged Air Compressors (Oil-Free)

Petroleum, Petrochemical and Natural Gas Industries — Rotary Type Positive Displacement Compressors Part 1 Process Compressors and Part 2 Packaged Air Compressors (Oil-Free) IS 19605 (Part 1 to Part 4): 2026 ISO 10439-1: 2015 Petroleum, Petrochemical and Natural Gas Industries — Axial and Centrifugal Compressors and Expander Compressors Part 1 General Requirements Part 2 Non-Integrally Geared Centrifugal and Axial Compressors Part 3 Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressors and Part 4 Expander-Compressors

Petroleum, Petrochemical and Natural Gas Industries — Axial and Centrifugal Compressors and Expander Compressors IS 19608: 2026 Hot-Rolled Carbon and Alloy Steel Plates, Sheets and Strips — Specification

Substitution of Standard for Steel products (24 Feb)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 18th February 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 18th August 2026. For a complete list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 19626: 2026 Electrolytic Zinc-Nickel Alloy Coated Steel Sheet and Strip — Specification.

Electrolytic Zinc-Nickel Alloy Coated Steel Sheet and Strip — Specification. IS 6911: 2026 Stainless Steel Plate, Sheet and Strip — Specification (Third Revision)

Amendment of Standard for Certain Products (25 Feb)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including IS 15573: 2018 Polyaluminium Chloride (First Revision), with effect from 18th February 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 18th August 2026. For a complete list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Substitution of Standard for certain Chemicals (17 Feb)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 06th February 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 06th August 2026. For a complete list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 5302: 2026 Acetic Anhydride — Code of Safety (First Revision)

Acetic Anhydride — Code of Safety (First Revision) IS 10897: 2026 Zinc Phosphate Pigment for Paints — Specification (First Revision)

Substitution of Standard for certain Inorganic Chemicals (25 Feb)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 18th February 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 18th August 2026. For a complete list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 12004: 2026 Isoproturon, Technical —Specification (First Revision)

Isoproturon, Technical —Specification (First Revision) IS 13330: 2026 Bitertanol, Technical — Specification (First Revision)

Bitertanol, Technical — Specification (First Revision) IS 13402: 2026 Anilophos, Technical —Specification (First Revision)

Anilophos, Technical —Specification (First Revision) IS 1251: 2026 Zinc Phosphide, Technical —Specification (Fourth Revision)

Zinc Phosphide, Technical —Specification (Fourth Revision) IS 13329: 2026 Triadimefon Wettable Powder (WP) — Specification (First Revision)

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