TechTicker: 2024 Wrapped

New Year, same us — bringing you the freshest incisive monthly tech updates! This year, we gave our beloved Ticker a bit of a makeover — sprinkling global tech stories, highlighting courtroom updates, and we even launched our newsletter on LinkedIn. (Subscribe now, if you haven't already!)

As we rocket into 2025 with our new year resolutions (which we all know last till mid-January), let's take a moment to reflect on the rollercoaster ride that was 2024. From breakthroughs to tech policy shake-ups, this year has been packed with action.

Buckle up; we've curated some of the highs and the "wait, what?" moments. Ready for the recap? Let's dive in!

That's all for now. See you soon at our next edition!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.