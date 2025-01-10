TechTicker: 2024 Wrapped

New Year, same us — bringing you the freshest incisive monthly tech updates! This year, we gave our beloved Ticker a bit of a makeover — sprinkling global tech stories, highlighting courtroom updates, and we even launched our newsletter on LinkedIn. (Subscribe now, if you haven't already!)
As we rocket into 2025 with our new year resolutions (which we all know last till mid-January), let's take a moment to reflect on the rollercoaster ride that was 2024. From breakthroughs to tech policy shake-ups, this year has been packed with action.
Buckle up; we've curated some of the highs and the "wait, what?" moments. Ready for the recap? Let's dive in!
- The AI advisory season simmers down: 2024 began with the IT Ministry dropping advisories like hot potatoes. Following the February and November 2023 advisories requiring platforms to regulate deepfakes, the January 2024 advisory mandated intermediaries to comply with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules) and curb spread of misinformation by deepfakes. Rumors have it that the ministry is working on a draft AI policy, of which deepfakes will be a critical component. [Read more]
- Out with the old, in with the new telecom law: After a century of legal grey hair, India's telecom law finally got an upgrade. The new 2023 Act swapped out the old licensing regime for an authorization model. Reportedly, the Minister of Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that inclusion of OTTs under this Act is off the table, however, some industry folks think that the legislation still has the power to include OTTs. [Read more]
- Digital competition law: 2025, here we come: In February 2024, the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) published a report on the need for a separate digital competition law and released a draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024. While there were whispers of a 2024 debut, it is now likely to be more of a 2025 thing. [Read more]
- Broadcasting bill remains under wraps: Initially released in November 2023 to regulate content and distribution in the media sector, the Broadcasting Bill made a secret reappearance in 2024. In August 2024, watermarked copies of the second draft of the Bill were discreetly shared with limited stakeholders — sparking concerns over the broad scope (potentially including social media, OTT services, and digital news broadcasters) and its secrecy — eventually leading to its withdrawal. Interestingly, officially the government has not recognized the 2024 draft. [Read more]
- Rethinking intermediary safe harbour?: In November 2024, Union Minister for IT and Information Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, asked the big question: is the safe harbor provision still relevant in India's digital landscape? His comments at the National Press Day celebrations sparked conversations on the role of platforms in spreading everything – from memes to misinformation. This rethinking is definitely one to watch, especially with the DIA likely to remain MIA. [Read more]
- Will-they-won't-they on data rules roll-out finally coming to an end?: It's been nearly a year and a half since the digital personal data protection law was introduced, and the suspense on the rules' roll-out is killing us. However, after rounds of internal consultations, efforts by the IT Ministry towards compliance and multiple timeline revisions, it looks like we are almost there (but let's not jinx it). Recent reports suggest that inter-ministerial consultations have been wrapped up, and the rules have received the home ministry's nod. Could this be the end of the longest will-they-won't they drama of 2024? [Read more]
That's all for now.
