2 August 2024

Cinematograph (Adjudication Of Penalty) Rules Notified

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ("MIB") has notified theCinematograph (Adjudication of Penalty) Rules, 2024 (the "Rules") on June 7,2024.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ("MIB") has notified the Cinematograph (Adjudication of Penalty) Rules, 2024 (the "Rules") on June 7,2024. The draft Rules were first published by the MIB on March 15, 2024,where comments were invited from the public in relation to the Rules.

The Rules have been introduced to give effect to the various Provisions introduced vide the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023. The Rules provide for the appointment and powers of authorized officers at the state and central government levels.

The Rules also provide for the timelines for filing appeals, rectifying defects as well as extending time periods. All penalties are to be paid through the e-cinemapramaan portal and will be credited to the Consolidated Fund of India. The Consolidated Fund of India has been established under Article 266 of the Constitution of India, and all income generated through direct taxes, indirect taxes and other sources of revenue (other than exceptional items) are credited to the Consolidated Fund of India

