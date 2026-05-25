India’s Aviation Sector: Privatization, Growth And Investment Opportunities

India's aviation sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, evolving from 74 operational airports in 2014 to 163 in 2025, with ambitious plans to reach 400 airports by 2047.

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In line with our commitment to keeping you informed about the key developments, we aim to provide a concise overview of the upcoming opportunities in the aviation sector in India.

1. Market and Regulatory Overview

India has emerged as the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market, fueled by rising middle-class demand and the expansion of regional connectivity. Passenger traffic has grown significantly, increasing from nearly 160 million in FY 2014 to over 400 million in FY 2025. This rapid growth is reflected in airport expansion, with the number of operational airports doubling from 74 in 2014 to 163 in 2025, and a government target of 350 - 400 operational airports by 2047.

Airports generate revenue from aeronautical services (such as air traffic management, landing, cargo), as well as non-aeronautical activities (like retail, parking, and rentals). India generally follows a ‘hybrid till’ model, where a part of the non-aeronautical income is used to cross-subsidize aeronautical charges and support overall airport development and affordability. Aeronautical tariffs for major airports are regulated by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority, whose periodic tariff determinations directly affect the aeronautical revenue line and are a key variable for investors evaluating concession returns.

In addition, airports operate under two broad models: fully public ownership and public private partnership (PPP). Under the PPP model, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) or, in some cases, the state government grants a private entity the right to develop, operate, maintain, and commercially manage an airport for a fixed concession period, while ownership of land and core assets remains with the government. These arrangements are structured through concession agreements, long term leases, or operation, management, and development contracts. 100% foreign direct investment is permitted under the automatic route for investment in airports.

2. Upcoming Privatisation of Airports under National Monetization Pipeline

India's airport privatization programme forms part of the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), launched by NITI Aayog in August 2021. The NMP identified brownfield infrastructure assets across sectors including roads, railways, power, etc. for private sector participation. The objective is to use public assets to raise funds for new infrastructural development, while improving operations through private sector participation. Aviation is a distinct asset class under the NMP, with multiple airports identified for monetization through the PPP concession route.

Within this framework, AAI is currently in the process of privatizing 11 airports including Amritsar, Kangra, Varanasi, Kushinagar, Gaya, Bhubaneswar, Hubli, Raipur, Aurangabad, Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), and Tirupati, with bids expected to be invited soon.

The airport privatization drive is expected to create significant investment opportunities. Investors seeking a direct and comprehensive presence in India's aviation sector may participate in the bidding process for concession rights, either directly or through consortium arrangements with Indian partners.

Note that the privatization process is expected to adopt a ‘bundling’ approach, under which, commercially stronger airports will be paired with smaller or relatively less profitable airports. Investors should evaluate each bundle on blended traffic and revenue projections rather than assessing constituent airports in isolation.

Although the concession route is capital-intensive, it represents the most direct and comprehensive pathway for establishing a presence in the rapidly evolving aviation sector.

3. Other Ancillary Opportunities in Aviation Sector

The aviation sector also offers several ancillary investment opportunities that do not require assuming the extensive responsibilities of a concessionaire. Beyond core infrastructure, the sector presents a broad range of investment avenues, as outlined below.

Opportunity Description Structure Recent Example Ground Handling Services Covers baggage handling, aircraft turnaround support, and passenger assistance. Service agreement / concession with airport operator. Adani Airport Holdings floated a tender for ground handling services at Ahmedabad International Airport. Parking and Landside Management Parking systems, payment infrastructure, and traffic management solutions for airports. Concession with airport operator AAI invited bids for a parking management system at Amritsar Airport. Duty-Free and Travel Retail Retail operations at international airports selling goods free of local tax. Benefits from increasing number of international airports. Revenue-sharing concession with airport operator AAI invited bids for setting up duty-free outlets at Surat International Airport. Cargo Terminal Operations Development and operation of air cargo terminals. Revenue is generated from terminal handling charges, storage fees, and courier and e-commerce processing. Rising trade volumes and domestic e-commerce supports growth. Concession or licence with AAI or concessionaire AAI floated a tender for conversion of old terminal building into a domestic cargo terminal at Jabalpur Airport. City-Side Development Commercial development of land surrounding airport premises for hotels, office parks, logistics hubs, retail complexes, etc. Long-term lease or licence for commercial land use Delhi Aerocity has emerged as a major commercial hub under this model.

India’s aviation sector is witnessing rapid growth, driven by strong policy support, rising passenger demand, and expanding airport infrastructure. Increasing privatization and regional connectivity are creating significant opportunities across airport operations, logistics, retail, and passenger services. As airports continue to evolve into economic and commercial hubs, India’s aviation industry presents a strong long term investment opportunity for global investors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.