India’s New Port Regulatory Framework: Key Takeaways From The Draft Indian Port Rules, 2026

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India’s maritime sector is in the midst of a significant regulatory transition. Following the enactment of the Indian Ports Act 20251, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways released the Draft Indian Port Rules, 20262 on 23 January 2026 to lay down the operational framework for implementing the new law.

Although the Rules are yet to be finalised, they provide a clear indication of the direction in which port regulation is heading. Port authorities, terminal operators, shipping lines, logistics service providers, cargo handlers and other stakeholders in the maritime ecosystem would be well advised to review the proposed framework closely and identify areas where operational, environmental and reporting practices may need strengthening.

The Draft Rules introduce a more structured compliance regime built around uniform standards, digital processes, environmental accountability, audit requirements and alignment with international maritime conventions. Several of the proposed obligations, particularly those relating to waste management, pollution reporting, record keeping and audits, may require businesses to revisit existing processes well before the Rules come into force.

In this blog, we examine some of the key changes proposed under the Draft Indian Port Rules, 2026 and their practical implications for businesses operating in and around Indian ports.

Changes in the pipeline

Replacing the outdated provisions, these Draft Rules provide much-needed detailed framework for the modern legal structure of Indian Ports which has been brought into force by the new Ports Act of 2025. In this blog, we will discuss the following most prominent changes envisaged under the Draft Indian Port Rules, 2026:

Common standards for all ports

Previously, major and non-major ports were operating under different laws which created discrepancies. The Draft Indian Port Rules, 2026 have now set common standards all over the country thus, unifying all the ports.

Shipping lines, terminal operators, cargo handlers, and logistics providers will have consistent compliance requirements no matter which port they deal with.

The Draft Rules precisely specify the duties and responsibilities of port officers and also establish a clear method of appointment.

Senior officials like conservators may allocate duties to other officers but they have the authority to step in if any safety or security issues arise.

Each major port is required to designate a Health Officer who will evaluate the health and safety standards implementation as per international norms.

A modern compliance and audit system

An official compliance and audit system is being set up.

Ports will be expected to keep accurate records of their operations, safety measures, environmental protection, tariffs, and administrative steps. To verify that the standards are being met, they must carry out audits every two years.

If any gaps or issues are found, ports must submit corrective action plans with deadlines and all records must be kept for at least seven years to ensure accountability.

Digital Transformation

These provisions facilitate electronic submissions and recordkeeping through the Maritime Single Window and other specified digital platforms.

Documents relating to the arrival of a vessel, submission of compliance, notification of incidents, and even the issuance of receipts for fees and charges can be done electronically.

Environmental Responsibility

The draft rules extensively discuss environmental protection. It is expected that every port will have in place and keep “Port Reception Facilities” that are suitable for receiving waste from ships at all times.

Ships produce different types of waste, such as oil residues, sewage, garbage, harmful liquids, exhaust cleaning residues, and sediments from ballast water. The ports, therefore, must offer well, structured and easy to access facilities where such waste can be disposed of in an environmentally safe way and at capacities sufficient for the waste outputs.

Besides, the individual port shall prepare a Port Waste Reception and Handling Plan. This plan should provide a detailed explanation of the facilities, the waste collection and management process, the people responsible, and the record keeping system. The plans are to be authorized by the Central Government and be subject to a bi, annual review. Publishing the plans on the internet helps port users to access and understand them easily, thus enhancing the transparency and accountability of the operations.

Tracking waste through AWNs and WDRs

Vessels shall submit an Advance Waste Notice (“AWN”) to the Port Authority containing the waste discharges they intend to make or the waste they intend to keep on board. The notice has to be received at least twenty-four hours before the arrival.

When waste is delivered, the port must issue a Waste Delivery Receipt (“WDR”) within one hour, confirming the quantity and type of waste received and how it will be handled.

Such a formalized process turns the rules into a strong tool to deter illegal discharges and at the same time to make waste management transparent and verifiable.

Pollution incident reporting

The Draft Rules set time limits for reporting pollution incidents. The port shall report immediately any actual or potential polluting event. It has to be done first through a quick verbal notification and then a detailed written report shall be submitted. If further information is available, updates should be given accordingly.

Dealing with obstructions and holding accountable

The rules offer a clear and methodical sounding board for issues that ports encounter in terms of blockages in navigation and operations.

Once it is a ship, cargo, or any other obstruction that is the matter at hand, the port has to communicate in writing to the owner. The port is expected to take initiative to lessen the extent to which navigation and operations are affected. In exceptional cases, authorities have the power to remove the obstruction without delay, however, any compensation or costs must be fairly calculated.

If the obstruction or accident results in damage to port property, the person responsible should bear the cost of repairs in full. Ports are empowered to carry out inspections and technical evaluations in order to establish who is legally liable for the problem.

Consistency with the international benchmarks

The Rules mandate port authorities to comply with international maritime conventions as directed by the Central Government. In this way, India is able to strengthen its position in the world shipping industry, simplify trade, and also, ensure that ports follow the best worldwide practices.

Preparing for the next phase of port regulation

While the Draft Indian Port Rules, 2026 are currently under consideration, the broad policy direction is already evident. The proposed framework seeks to move India’s ports towards greater standardisation, transparency, digitalisation and environmental accountability, while aligning domestic practices more closely with international maritime standards.

For businesses operating within the maritime supply chain, this is not merely a regulatory update affecting port authorities. Shipping lines, terminal operators, logistics providers, vessel agents, cargo handlers and waste management service providers are all likely to be impacted by the enhanced reporting, record-keeping, audit and environmental compliance requirements contemplated under the Draft Rules. Organisations would therefore be prudent to begin assessing their current systems, documentation practices and operational processes against the proposed framework. Early preparation can help minimise disruption once the Rules are finalised and place businesses in a stronger position to respond to the evolving regulatory expectations of India’s maritime sector.

Manual compliance tracking is no longer a viable risk-management strategy. Lexplosion has helped many shipping lines, terminal operators and logistics providers navigate this transition seamlessly. Through Komrisk, our cloud-based compliance management solution, we map your specific operations against incoming regulatory changes and environmental mandates, delivering real-time regulatory updates. From updating your internal checklist registers to preparing for Maritime Single Window integration, our legal domain experts ensure your business stays ahead of enforcement.

Footnotes

1. https://www.shipmin.gov.in/sites/default/files/indian Ports Act%2C 2025.pdf

2. https://shipmin.gov.in/sites/default/files/IPA Act Draft Rules Pre-Published Dated 23.01.2026.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.