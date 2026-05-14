Wages, Welfare And Writ Jurisdiction: What Teekay Shipping V. Union Of India Means For The Maritime Industry

The decision of the Bombay High Court, in Teekay Shipping (India) Private Limited v. Union of India & Ors., addresses several critical issues related to maritime employment disputes such as the delayed payment of death compensation, the limits of jurisdictional objections raised at a late stage, and the Indian court’s approach to Indian entities that operate as functional components of foreign shipping structures.

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Overview

The decision of the Bombay High Court, in Teekay Shipping (India) Private Limited v. Union of India & Ors., addresses several critical issues related to maritime employment disputes such as the delayed payment of death compensation, the limits of jurisdictional objections raised at a late stage, and the Indian court’s approach to Indian entities that operate as functional components of foreign shipping structures.

Factual Scenario

The case arose from the death compensation claim of late Captain Baldev Singh Dhinsa (“Deceased”), who had served as master with Teekay Shipping. (“Petitioner”) since 1990. The Deceased was assigned to the vessel Orkney Spirit (“Foreign Vessel”) under an employment contract dated May 29, 2012 (“Employment Contract”). Upon completing his assignment, he proceeded on earned leave from October 03, 2012, during which he was diagnosed with coronary artery disease and due to which he passed away on November 13, 2012. Since his wife predeceased him in 2008, he was survived by his daughter and son (“Legal Heirs”).

Following his death, the Deceased’s daughter claimed balance dues and death compensation of USD 2,46,780 under the Employment Contract. While the other dues were settled, the Petitioner denied liability for death compensation on the ground that the death occurred during leave. The daughter approached the Director General of Shipping who initially rejected the claim on October 01, 2014. Thereafter, the Principal Officer Mercantile Marine Department, Mumbai allowed the appeal on July 28, 2017, and directed payment as per the Employment Contract (“Impugned Order”).

The Impugned Order was challenged by the Petitioner before the Bombay High Court by invoking the Writ Jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Indian Constitution.

Issues

The Writ Petition raised the following principal issues.

Whether the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958 (“Act”) applied to a foreign vessel and to the Employment Contract executed with a Bermuda-based company, i.e., Teekay Shipping Limited? Whether the Seamen’s Employment Office had adjudicatory power under Section 95 of the Act to decide a death compensation claim? Whether the Deceased being a master, fell outside the definition of “seaman” under Section 3(42), thereby affecting the jurisdiction of the authorities? Whether the writ jurisdiction could be invoked when a further statutory appeal was available under Rule 19(3) of the Seafarers Rules, 2016?

Arguments

The Petitioner argued that Captain Dhinsa had been employed on the Foreign Vessel under a contract with Bermuda-based Teekay Shipping Limited. Therefore, by virtue of Section 2, the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958 (“Act”) did not apply to either the vessel or the Employment Contract. The Petitioner further submitted that Section 95 of the Act merely sets out the functions of the Seamen’s Employment Office and does not confer adjudicatory power to decide upon the death compensation. Lastly, the Petitioner put forth that the Deceased acted in the capacity of a master, thereby, is excluded from the definition of “seaman” under Section 3(42) of the Act. On merits, the Petitioner alleged fabrication of medical certificates, contending that no causal connection existed between the employment and the Deceased's death.

The Deceased’s daughter, on the other hand, contended that the jurisdictional objection was being raised for the first time in the writ proceedings. Thus, the same shall not be considered. They further argued that, for the purposes of the Act, a master is included within the ambit of “seaman” under Section 3(42) in the relevant context. Furthermore, Section 148 of the Act also recognizes a master’s remedies akin to those of a seaman. The Respondents also raised a preliminary objection to the writ petition on the ground that a further statutory appeal was available under Rule 19(3) of the Seafarers Rules, 2016 (“Rules”). Therefore, in presence of an alternative remedy, the Hon’ble Court can not entertain the present Writ Petition.

Judgement and Analysis

a. Maintainability

The Hon’ble Bombay High Court, while considering the preliminary objection on maintainability, held that the Petitioner had failed to avail of the alternative statutory remedy of a further appeal before the Director General under Rule 19(3) of the Seafarers Rules, 2016. Thus, it was ruled that the Petitioner has misused the extraordinary writ jurisdiction. Even so, the Court proceeded to consider the writ petition on merits.

b. Placement Agent Defence

Analyzing the argument of the Petitioner being a mere agent of a foreign company, was outrightly rejected by the Bombay High Court (“Court”). The Court categorically rejected the Petitioner's attempt to characterise itself as a “mere placement agent” wholly detached from the employment relationship. The Court noted that such a characterisation did not inspire confidence on the facts of the present case where the Petitioner appears to be an Indian arm of Teekay Shipping Limited. Court observed that the Petitioner appeared to be no more than an Indian arm of Teekay Shipping Limited, which is incorporated in Hamilton, Bermuda, and that it was the Petitioner itself that had executed the Employment Contract on behalf of Teekay Shipping Limited. The principal agent relationship in shipping contracts was re-established by the Court. The Court ruled that the Petitioner was liable as “just an Indian arm” of the foreign company and not a “mere placement agent”. The ruling highlighted the principles of a separate legal entity and also ensured the rightful compensation to seamen is not denied on mere technicalities.

c. Jurisdictional Objections

Ruling on the Petitioner’s jurisdictional objections, the Court highlighted that the grounds were not pleaded before the authorities, thus, cannot be raised afresh in the writ jurisdiction. The Court noted that the grounds relating to inapplicability of the Merchant Shipping Act to the vessel and absence of adjudicatory power under Section 95 of the Act, were not properly pleaded in the petition before the Director General of Shipping and the Principal Officer, Mercantile Marine Department, Mumbai., Thus, the Court would not permit complex jurisdictional arguments to be introduced by surprise at the hearing stage.

d. Inclusive Seaman Definition

Highlighting on the exclusion of a master from the definition of a “seaman”, the Court noted that Section 3(42) defined “seaman” as every person except a master, pilot or apprentice but adds that in relation to Sections 178 to 183, the definition includes a master. The Court further noted that under Section 148, a master of a ship has the same rights, liens and remedies for recovery of wages as a seaman. It noted that the Petitioner had participated before both authorities without objecting to jurisdiction and had defended the matter on merits. The inclusive definition of the “seaman”, highlights the beneficial nature of the maritime legislation, ensuring that the workers are not put at a disadvantageous position owing to the technicalities of a legislation.

In view of the above, the Court dismissed the writ petition and declined to interfere with the Impugned Order. Court further directed the Petitioner to pay the awarded compensation of USD 2,46,780/- to daughter of the Deceased within eight weeks along with simple interest at 6% per annum from July 28, 2017 until the date of payment. In doing so, the Court noted that the Petitioner’s failure to pay the compensation for nine years was a grave injustice.

Conclusion

The judgment is significant as it shows that the Court will look at the substance of the employment arrangement and the conduct of the parties, and not merely at formal characterisation while deciding upon maritime compensation disputes. The case of Teekay Shipping reinforces a principle with growing relevance in maritime law, i.e., where employment is global but administration is local, courts will increasingly examine substance over structure. The decision re-affirms a clear welfare dimension directing immediate payment of compensation to [masters] in cases of prolonged delays.

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