Driving Maritime Growth: India’s Shipbuilding And Ship Repair Sector

India's maritime sector is undergoing a transformative shift with a USD 7 billion government package combining financial incentives, capital subsidies, and comprehensive legal reforms. This creates unprecedented opportunities for foreign engineering firms, institutional investors, and clean-energy technology leaders to participate in joint ventures, technology partnerships, and long-term financing arrangements within India's rapidly modernizing shipbuilding ecosystem.

CMS INDUSLAW is a top-tier full-service law firm and the 7th largest in India* with offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Mumbai, which give it a pan-India presence. With more than 400 lawyers committed to client service, CMS INDUSLAW advises clients globally on Indian law. CMS INDUSLAW supports its clients’ transactional goals, business strategies and regulatory and dispute resolution needs. The CMS INDUSLAW team collaborates across practice areas, sectors and locations, navigating legal complexities and resolving legal issues efficiently for its clients.

Article Insights

Saurav Kumar’s articles from CMS INDUSLAW are most popular: within Transport topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence industries CMS INDUSLAW are most popular: within Transport, Strategy and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

English

India’s maritime sector stands at a critical juncture, presenting a compelling landscape of high-growth opportunities. India boasts a 7,500-km coastline, 12 major ports and over 200 minor ports, as well as a geostrategic position that crosses major shipping lanes. That said, high capital costs, fragmented regulation and reliance on foreign-built vessels have traditionally constrained India’s domestic capacity and deferred foreign investment.

However, recognising that self-reliance is essential for economic security and industrial growth, the Indian government has initiated sweeping changes to the entire maritime ecosystem – using a combination of financial incentives, capital support and comprehensive legislation modernisation.

For foreign stakeholders, particularly engineering firms, institutional investors and clean-energy technology leaders, this represents a generational inflection point. By aligning massive sovereign-backed demand with lucrative capital subsidies and a modernized regulatory framework, India has created a highly incentivised environment for foreign investment, joint ventures, technology sharing, and long-term institutional financing.

Multi-Billion Dollar Maritime Package

With an aim to strengthen domestic shipbuilding capacity, improve access to long-term financing and promote greenfield and brownfield shipyard development, the Indian government operationalised a four-pillar maritime development package with an outlay of ~USD 7 billion

Scheme Key Provisions Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SFAS) (USD 2.5 billion) Provides direct subsidies to domestic shipyards for ship-building contracts secured between September 2025 and March 2036. 15% assistance for vessels valued below INR 100 crore.

20% assistance for vessels valued above INR 100 crore.

25% assistance for green, hybrid, or specialized vessels. Minimum 30% domestic value addition required to qualify for incentives.

Ship owners scrapping vessels at Indian yards receive a credit note worth 40% of the scrap value, redeemable against cost of building new ship. Shipbuilding Development Scheme (USD 2 billion) 100% capital subsidy for maritime infrastructure in greenfield clusters.

25% capital subsidy for brownfield critical infrastructure expansion. Maritime Development Fund (USD 2.6 billion) Provides blended finance to mobilize private investment alongside public funding with 49% capital from the government at concessional rate and 51% capital from multilateral lenders, port authorities and sovereign funds.

Major Legal Reforms in Maritime Sector

To meet the evolving needs of the sector and enable effective utilisation of the incentive framework, the Indian government recently overhauled legislations governing the maritime industry. These legislative reforms aim to improve the ease of doing business in the maritime sector by aligning India’s regulatory framework with international standards, streamlining procedures and reducing compliance burdens. Some key provisions are highlighted below:

Merchant Shipping Act, 2025: Condenses legacy provisions to streamline vessel registration, introduces partial foreign ownership thresholds, and codifies Bareboat Charter-Cum-Demise (BBCD) leasing to lower upfront capital requirements for fleet expansion.

Carriage of Goods by Sea and Bills of Lading Act, 2025: Modernizes cargo liability by officially adopting the global Hague-Visby Rules and granting full statutory recognition to electronic bills of lading (e-B/Ls).

Indian Ports Act, 2025: Establishes a mandatory nationwide, single-window digital Port Community System (PCS) to reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, empowers State Maritime Boards to manage planning and development of non-major ports, and creates dedicated Dispute Resolution Committees to bypass backlogged civil courts.

Investment Opportunities in India

i. High-value component joint ventures: The SFAS 30% domestic value mandate creates a lucrative entry point for foreign firms, as young Indian shipyards are likely to require immediate partnerships in advanced maritime technologies to qualify for these incentives, given the high existing reliance on foreign imports and technology. Foreign engineering firms with technology expertise can consider establishing equity joint ventures with established Indian shipyards to secure captive domestic demand while the joint venture unlocks the 15-25% government incentives. Foreign investors can consider contributions through advanced marine propulsion designs, automated assembly technology, or precision engineering blueprints as part of its non-cash equity contribution or license these through a royalty model to the JV for long-term returns.

ii. Collaborations: India’s shipbuilding ambitions are being anchored by a series of landmark institutional commitments. The Shipping Corporation of India and major oil companies have collaborated to form a vessel-owning joint venture, generating a sovereign-backed domestic order book for Indian-built ships. Major ports and coastal states are co-developing integrated shipbuilding clusters, while Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock (India’s largest shipyards) have signed agreements with Tamil Nadu agencies to establish large-scale complexes, including a USD 1.5 billion facility with 1 million gross tonnage annual capacity. For institutional investors, Japanese sogo shosha, and infrastructure funds looking at ship repair hubs or greenfield shipyard developments, the Maritime Development Fund serves as the primary gateway.

iii. Green Shipping: India’s maritime policy is also moving decisively toward green shipping, and this aligns directly with Japan’s global leadership in clean marine technology. Japanese manufacturers of LNG propulsion systems, hydrogen fuel cell technology, and energy-efficient vessel designs can enter the Indian market as both technology suppliers and equity partners in green shipbuilding projects, while availing benefits of the highest tier of incentives under the SFAS.

Japanese

インドの海事セクターは現在、重要な転換期を迎えており、高成長が見込まれる魅力的な投資機会が集まる舞台となっています。インドは7,500kmに及ぶ海岸線、12の主要港湾、200以上の地方港湾（minor ports）を擁し、主要な海上航路が交差する地政学的な要衝に位置しています。その一方で、高い資本コスト、一元化されていない規制、そして外国籍・外国建造船への依存といった課題が、これまでインド国内の生産能力を制限し、外国からの投資誘致を遅らせる要因となってきました。 しかし、経済安全保障および産業成長には自給自足（自立化）が不可欠であるとの認識のもと、インド政府は金融インセンティブ、資本支援、および包括的な法律の近代化を組み合わせることで、海事エコシステム全体にわたる抜本的な改革に着手しました。 外国の利害関係者、特にエンジニアリング企業、機関投資家、およびクリーンエネルギー技術のリーディングカンパニーにとって、これは一世代に一度の歴史的な転換点を意味します。政府の強力な後ろ盾を持つ莫大な需要、魅力的な資本補助金、そして近代化された規制枠組みを連動させることで、インドは外国投資、合弁事業（JV）の立ち上げ、技術連携、および長期的な機関投資家からの資金調達を強力に促す環境を整えています。 数十億ドル規模の海事支援パッケージ 国内の造船能力の強化、長期的な資金調達へのアクセス改善、ならびにグリーンフィールド（更地からの新設）およびブラウンフィールド（既存施設の拡張）での造船所開発の推進を目的として、インド政府は2025年12月、総予算約70億ドルの「4つの柱からなる海事開発パッケージ」を始動させました。主な制度の概要は以下の通りです。 制度名（予算） 主な規定内容 造船業金融支援制度 （SFAS） （25億ドル） 2025年9月から2036年3月の間に締結された造船契約に対し、国内造船所へ直接補助金を交付する。 船価10億ルピー未満の船舶に対して15%の支援。

船価10億ルピー以上の船舶に対して20%の支援。

環境対応船（グリーン船舶）、ハイブリッド船舶、または特殊船：25%の支援。 インセンティブ適用要件として、最低30%の国内付加価値（材料の国産化比率等）を満たす必要がある。

インドの造船所で船舶を解体（スクラップ）する船主に対し、スクラップ価値の40%に相当するクレジットノート（債権）を発行する。これは新造船の建造費用に充当可能。 船舶建造開発制度 （20億米ドル） グリーンフィールド（新設）開発地域の海事インフラ整備に対し、100%の資本補助金を支給。

ブラウンフィールド（既存施設）の基幹インフラ拡張に対し、25%の資本補助金を支給。 海事開発基金 （26億米ドル） 公的資金に加え、民間投資を呼び込むためのブレンデッド・ファイナンス（協調融資枠組み）を提供。資本の49%は政府から譲渡性資金（優遇金利）で拠出され、残りの51%は国際開発金融機関（マルチラテラル・レンダー）、港湾局、および政府系ファンド（ソブリン・ウエルス・ファンズ）から調達される。 海事セクターにおける主な法改正 インセンティブ枠組みの効果的に活用を促し、セクターの変化するニーズに対応するため、インド政府は近年、海事産業を管轄する関連法案の抜本的な見直しを行いました。これらの法改正は、インドの規制枠組みを国際基準に適合させ、手続きを簡素化し、コンプライアンス負担を軽減することにより、海事セクターにおけるビジネスの容易にさせることを目的としています。主な規定は以下の通りです。 2025年商船法（Merchant Shipping Act, 2025）： 従来の古い規定を整理・統合して船舶登録を簡素化し、外資の「部分所有（一部所有）」を認める基準を導入。さらに、フリート（保有船隊）拡充のための初期資本を抑えられるよう、買受選択権付裸傭船（BBCD：Bareboat Charter-Cum-Demise）リースを法制化。

従来の古い規定を整理・統合して船舶登録を簡素化し、外資の「部分所有（一部所有）」を認める基準を導入。さらに、フリート（保有船隊）拡充のための初期資本を抑えられるよう、買受選択権付裸傭船（BBCD：Bareboat Charter-Cum-Demise）リースを法制化。 2025年海上物品運送および船荷証券法（Carriage of Goods by Sea and Bills of Lading Act, 2025）： 国際基準「ヘーグ・ヴィスビー・ルール」を正式に採択し、貨物賠償責任を近代化するとともに、電子船荷証券（e-B/L）に対して完全な法的効力を付与。

国際基準「ヘーグ・ヴィスビー・ルール」を正式に採択し、貨物賠償責任を近代化するとともに、電子船荷証券（e-B/L）に対して完全な法的効力を付与。 2025年インド港湾法（Indian Ports Act, 2025）： 官僚的な手続きの障壁を解消するため、全国一元化されたデジタル港湾コミュニティシステム（PCS：Port Community System）の導入を義務化。また、地方港（non-major ports）の計画・開発を管轄権を州海洋委員会（State Maritime Boards）に委譲し、案件が山積みとなっている民事裁判所を回避するために専用の紛争解決委員会を新設。 インドにおける投資機会 i. 高付加価値部品の合弁事業（JV）： SFASが規定する「30%の国内付加価値」要件は、外国企業にとって極めて有利な参入機会をもたらします。現在のインド造船所は海外からの輸入や技術への依存度が高いため、立ち上がったばかりのインドの造船所がインセンティブの適用を受けるには、先進的な海事技術を持つ外国企業との即時提携を必要とする可能性が高いためです。技術的な専門知識を有する外国のエンジニアリング企業は、実績のあるインドの造船所と合弁会社（エクイティJV）を設立することで、確実な国内需要を確保しつつ、その合弁会社を通じて政府による15〜25%のインセンティブを享受することができます。外国投資家は、先進的な船舶推進システムの設計、自動組立技術、または精密工学の設計図などを現物出資の一部として提供するか、あるいはこれらをライセンス供与によるロイヤルティモデルを通じて、長期的なリターンを得ることを検討できます。 ii. 協働・パートナーシップ： インドの船舶建造における野心的な目標は、一連の画期的な機関によるコミットメントによって支えられています。インド海運公社（SCI）と大手石油各社は共同で船舶保有の合弁会社を設立し、インド建造船に対する政府支援付きの国内受注残高（オーダーブック）を創出しています。主要港湾や沿岸州は、一体型の造船クラスタ（集積地）の共同開発を進めています。インド最大の造船所であるコーチン造船所（Cochin Shipyard）やマザゴン造船所（Mazagon Dock）は、タミル・ナードゥ州の政府機関との間で、総年間100万トンの造船能力を持つ15億米ドル規模の施設の大型複合施設の建設に関する合意に署名しました。船舶修理ハブやグリーンフィールド造船所の開発を検討している機関投資家、日本の総合商社、インフラファンドにとって、上記の表にて記載した「海事開発基金（Maritime Development Fund）」は主要な参入の玄関口となります。 iii. グリーン・シッピング（環境配慮型海運）： インドの海事政策はグリーン・シッピングに向けて舵を切っており、これはクリーンな海洋技術において世界をリードする日本企業の強みとも方向性が完全に合致しています。LNG推進システム、水素燃料電池技術、省エネ型船舶設計などを手掛ける日本のメーカーは、技術サプライヤーとして、またグリーン船舶建造プロジェクトへの出資パートナーとしてインド市場に参入することができ、同時にSFASに基づく最高水準（25%）のインセンティブのを活用することができます。

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.