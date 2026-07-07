A New Dawn For Indian Arbitration: The “Group Of Companies” Doctrine After The Cox And Kings Judgment

Picture this: Two companies from the same conglomerate i.e., one being the parent and one being its subsidiary, sit alongside in a contract negotiation with a customer. The subsidiary signs the contract but the parent company doesn’t. However, it’s the parent company’s executives who show up at every meeting, its team manages the project on the ground, and it sends assurances of services when the subsidiary is unable to perform the contract.

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Picture this: Two companies from the same conglomerate i.e., one being the parent and one being its subsidiary, sit alongside in a contract negotiation with a customer. The subsidiary signs the contract but the parent company doesn’t. However, it’s the parent company’s executives who show up at every meeting, its team manages the project on the ground, and it sends assurances of services when the subsidiary is unable to perform the contract. When a dispute eventually erupts, can the non-signing parent entity be pulled into the arbitration agreed to by the signatory subsidiary in the contract? This is precisely the question that has occupied Indian courts for over a decade, and it is the question at the heart of the “group of companies” doctrine.

The doctrine, as it applies in arbitration law, seeks to allow that a non-signatory entity, typically a parent company, subsidiary, or affiliate within the same group, can be bound by an arbitration agreement that it did not formally sign. The principle was used to deal with circumstances where a non-signatory was deeply involved in the negotiation, performance, or termination of a contract having the effect of it consenting to be part of the transaction, but could escape participation in dispute resolution, simply by pointing to the absence of its signature to the arbitration agreement.

The doctrine emerged in India with inconsistent application across courts, which eventually led to a reference of the question to the five-judge Constitution Bench of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India (“Supreme Court”), in Cox and Kings Ltd. v. SAP India Pvt. Ltd.1 (“Cox & Kings Judgment”).

What did the Constitution Bench do in the Cox & Kings Judgment?

The Supreme Court under the Cox & Kings Judgment, fundamentally reshaped the jurisprudence on the “group of companies” doctrine in the context of arbitration law. The Constitution Bench provided the much-needed clarity, by re-anchoring the doctrine in the principle of implied consent rather than the restrictive statutory phrase “claiming through or under”.

Written consent is the clearest form of consent, but it is not the only form. The Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996 (“Arbitration Act”) does not exclude non-signatories; it simply requires that their consent be demonstrated.

The Supreme Court drew a firm line between the “group of companies” doctrine and other doctrines that are sometimes confused with it i.e., piercing the corporate veil and the alter ego theory. The application of such doctrines involves disregarding the separate legal personality of a company. However, the “group of companies” doctrine does something fundamentally different. It does not collapse the distinction between the parent and subsidiary. Instead, it asks whether the non-signatory, despite its separate legal identity, implicitly agreed to be bound by the arbitration agreement through its conduct. The corporate veil remains intact; what the doctrine investigates is the consent.

The Supreme Court also restructured the decision-making process at the judicial level in respect of the applicability of the doctrine. At the referral stage, when a court is asked to appoint an arbitrator or refer parties to arbitration, it is only required to make a prima facie determination of whether an arbitration agreement exists. The deeper, fact-intensive inquiry into whether a particular non-signatory is bound to the arbitration agreement is to be left to the arbitral tribunal itself. This preserves the principle of kompetenz-kompetenz and keeps courts from substituting their own judgment for that of the tribunal.

While the Cox & Kings Judgment is celebrated for aligning Indian law with international commercial expectations, the application thereof by the Indian courts thereafter highlights the hurdles of the practical implementation and application of the principles laid down by the Cox & Kings Judgment.

Navigating the Test of Implied Consent

The core of the Cox & Kings Judgment is the shift from a statutory interpretation to a factual inquiry into implied consent. Belonging to the same corporate group is not enough. Being aware of the contract is not enough. The party seeking to implead a non-signatory must now demonstrate a “mutual intention” to be bound.

The Supreme Court in Ajay Madhusudan Patel v. Jyotrindra S. Patel2, elaborated on what that enquiry involves. The doctrine rests on a dual test: proving the non-signatory’s agreement to the underlying contract and its agreement to the arbitration clause. The Supreme Court identified a list of factors to guide the said analysis, including:

The relationship of the non-signatory to the signatory.

The commonality of the subject matter.

The composite nature of the transaction.

The non-signatory’s direct and substantial involvement in the negotiation or performance of the contract.

The challenge lies in the subjective nature of these factors. What constitutes “substantial involvement”? The Supreme Court’s decision in OPG Power Generation (P) Ltd. v. Enexio Power Cooling Solutions (India) (P) Ltd.3, provides a useful illustration, where a holding company was held liable alongside its subsidiary. The arbitral tribunal had concluded that the holding company’s involvement was not incidental since it had actively participated in the formation, performance, and eventual discharge of the contract. The Supreme Court found the arbitral tribunal’s conclusion to be a “possible view” and did not disturb the award.

The Arbitral Tribunal’s Enhanced Role and the Prima Facie Dilemma

One of the more consequential aspects of the Cox and Kings Judgment is its strong reaffirmation of kompetenz-kompetenz principle, empowering the arbitral tribunal to rule on its own jurisdiction. In the context of the “group of companies” doctrine this means that whether a non-signatory to a contract is truly bound by the arbitration agreement is ultimately a question for the arbitral tribunal and not the referral court.

This shift is a welcome move that promotes minimal judicial intervention, and recent cases have solidified this approach. The Supreme Court in ASF Buildtech Private Limited v. Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited4 explicitly confirmed the tribunal’s broad powers to determine whether to implead non-signatories. This division of decision making i.e., prima facie assessment at the referral stage and full inquiry at the tribunal stage creates at least 2 (two) practical difficulties:

The Prima Facie Paradox: The referral courts are asked to make a “preliminary assessment” of whether a non-signatory is a “veritable party” to the arbitration agreement, without delving into the factual matrix. But what does a preliminary assessment of consent look like when consent is itself a factual question? The line between a prima facie finding and a substantive determination is a fine one, and there is a risk of inconsistency in how different courts interpret and apply this standard.

Procedural Fairness: When a non-signatory is impleaded at the tribunal stage, the principles of natural justice require that it be given a full and fair opportunity to contest the tribunal’s jurisdiction. An award made against a non-signatory without following this process is vulnerable to challenge. The Delhi High Court’s decision in Shristi Infrastructure Development v. Scorpio Engineering Private Limited5 illustrates this point. There, the Delhi High Court examined an award that held a non-signatory jointly and severally liable. For the award to survive a Section 34 challenge, the tribunal’s findings had to specifically address how the non-signatory’s conduct satisfied the factors laid down by the Cox & Kings Judgment.

The Interplay with Other Legal Doctrines

One of the more important clarifications in Cox and Kings Judgment is the Supreme Court’s insistence that the “group of companies” doctrine is not a backdoor to pierce the corporate veil. The Supreme Court clarified that the doctrine is not about disregarding corporate separateness but rather about identifying a shared intent to arbitrate.

In theory, this distinction is clean. In practice, it is harder to maintain. In many real-world scenarios, the factors that suggest implied consent for arbitration; such as shared management, integrated operations, and direct involvement are often the same factors that a party might use to argue for piercing the corporate veil.

Uncertainty in Multi-Party, Multi-Contract Scenarios

The framework established under the Cox and Kings Judgment works reasonably well when there is 1 (one) signatory, 1 (one) non-signatory, and 1 (one) contract in question. However, the complexities multiply in multi-party and multi-contract transactions, which are common in today’s commercial practice. Conglomerates routinely execute multi-party agreements across multiple subsidiaries, holding companies, and joint ventures, often with different counterparties for different tranches of the same underlying deal.

In these scenarios which of the multiple contracts contains the operative arbitration clause? Does a non-signatory to 1 (one) contract, who is a signatory to another in the same transaction, consent to arbitrate disputes arising only under the former? Can a tribunal with jurisdiction over a subset of parties make findings that bind parties to other agreements in the same web?

The Indian jurisprudence has not yet provided a definitive roadmap for every possible factual permutation.

How does this framework affect Family Settlements and Listed Companies?

For promoters of listed companies, there is a dimension of this doctrine that deserves careful attention that goes beyond the corporate group.

It is common in large business families for promoters to enter into family settlement agreements or memoranda of understanding to divide assets and family wealth including shares of companies, and governance responsibilities. These arrangements often contain arbitration agreements as a preferred way of dispute resolution. The question that arises in practice is whether such an arbitration agreement in a promoters’ family settlement can directly bind the listed company whose shares maybe subject of the arrangement, even though the company itself never signed the agreement.

The Supreme Court’s 2010 judgment in Reliance Natural Resources Ltd. (“RNRL”) v. Reliance Industries Ltd. (“RIL”)6 remains the most prominent illustration of this question. The dispute arose from an MoU entered between the Ambani family following the split of the Dhirubhai Ambani Group. The MoU contained detailed arrangements for the supply of natural gas by RIL to entities in the Anil Ambani group. When those arrangements broke down, RNRL sought to enforce the MoU through court proceedings.

The Supreme Court held that the MoU was not binding on RIL as the Board of Directors of RIL, was not bound by an arrangement entered personally between the promoters. The company’s Board had independent obligations to shareholders, and a family settlement entered into by the controlling shareholders could not override those obligations or bind the company without the Board’s own consent and adoption.

Therefore, the application of the doctrine in such family settlement agreements will continue to be a fertile ground for legal battles. This will require arbitral tribunals to exercise a high degree of judicial ingenuity to navigate the factual and contractual maze.

Conclusion

The Cox & Kings Judgment is a pivotal moment in Indian arbitration law. It has provided a sound, consent-based foundation for the “group of companies” doctrine, moving away from the precarious statutory interpretation of the past. Recent rulings of the Supreme Court have further fortified this foundation, demonstrating the judiciary’s commitment to a pragmatic approach that aligns with commercial realities. However, the practical challenges of proving implied consent, navigating the prima facie standard, and addressing the complexities of multi-party disputes will ensure that this doctrine remains a dynamic and evolving principle under arbitration law for years to come.

Footnotes

1 (2024) 4 SCC 1

2 (2025) 2 SCC 147

3 (2025) 2 SCC 417

4 2025 SCC OnLine SC 1016

5 2025 SCC OnLine Del 2985

6 (2010) 7 SCC 1

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