Dispute Resolution & ADR Newsletter - June 2026

The June 2026 edition of Fox & Mandal's Dispute Resolution & ADR Newsletter analyses the enforceability of foreign judgments; invocation of arbitration agreements by non-signatories; the interplay between contractual disputes and insolvency proceedings; termination and blacklisting in government contracts; and other recent judgments of the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts

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Foreign summary judgment fails enforcement test where triable issues remain unexamined

Arbitration rights extended to a non signatory collaborator integral to contract performance

Contractual property-financing disputes falls outside the scope of CIRP

Blacklisting requires independent notice and cannot follow termination automatically

Prolonged non-utilisation of industrial land justifies lease cancellation

GST proceedings against a non existent amalgamated entity are void

Foreign summary judgment fails enforcement test where triable issues remain unexamined

Griesheim GMBH v Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd

Supreme Court of India | 2026 INSC 401

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed that a foreign judgment will be enforceable in India only if it is genuinely rendered on merits and after affording the defendant a fair opportunity to present its case. This decision is significant because it clarifies that the enforceability of a foreign summary judgment depends not on the procedure adopted by the Foreign Court, but on whether genuine triable issues were fairly considered.

The Supreme Court rightly distinguished between cases where summary adjudication is appropriate and those where disputed questions of fact require a full trial. For parties seeking enforcement of foreign judgments in India, this judgment underscores the importance of ensuring that material defences supported by contemporaneous evidence are adequately addressed in the foreign proceedings. The decision also strengthens the safeguards under Section 13 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (CPC), while preserving India's long-standing commitment to recognising and enforcing foreign judgments that satisfy basic standards of fairness and adjudication.

SUMMARY OF FACTS

The Appellant guaranteed an External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) obtained by the Respondent from Citibank UK for financing its business, pursuant to approvals granted by the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Upon the Respondent's default, Citibank invoked the guarantee and the Appellant discharged the outstanding liability, thereafter claiming reimbursement from the Respondent on the basis of subrogation.

The Respondent disputed the claim, relying on prior understandings between the parties and contemporaneous corporate records reflecting that no amount was payable to the Appellant.

The Appellant obtained a summary judgment from the English Court after the Respondent's application for leave to defend was rejected and thereafter sought enforcement of the judgment in India.

The Division Bench of the Delhi High Court refused enforcement of the foreign judgment, leading to an appeal before the Supreme Court of India.

DECISION OF THE COURT

The Supreme Court held that the Respondent had raised triable issues supported by contemporaneous documents, including balance sheets, board resolutions, and correspondence, which required a full examination through oral and documentary evidence.

The balance sheets and board records, adopted with the participation of the Appellant's nominee director, recorded that the ECB payment had been adjusted against the Respondent's claims and that no liability was payable to the Appellant. In such circumstances, the English Court ought not to have disposed of the matter through summary judgment after refusing leave to defend, as the disputed questions required a full examination through oral and documentary evidence.

While the Supreme Court expressly acknowledged that a foreign judgment can be enforceable even if rendered through a summary procedure, provided it is genuinely a judgment on merits and the Defendant has been given a fair opportunity to present its case, the summary disposal of the Respondent’s claim resulted in premature adjudication of disputed questions of fact and foreclosed the Respondent from fully establishing its defence.

SUMMARY OF FACTS

Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co Ltd (Employer) awarded a contract for installing a Coal Handling Plant for the Nabinagar Thermal Power Project.

As the successful bidder (Contractor) independently lacked the experience in handling plants of 1,000 MT/hour capacity, as required by the bid conditions, it collaborated with Elecon Engineering Co Ltd (Collaborator) vide a Deed of Joint Undertaking (DJU), which created joint and several obligations on the Contractor and the Collaborator in favour of the Employer.

Delays in project execution prompted the Employer to convene tripartite meetings, leading to an agreement for direct payment to the Collaborator (Tripartite Agreement).

Subsequently, while the Contractor went into liquidation, the Employer continued to call upon the Collaborator to fulfil its DJU obligations.

Ultimately, the Employer encashed the Collaborator’s bank guarantee, constraining it to invoke the arbitration clause contained in the principal contract between the Employer and the Contractor.

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