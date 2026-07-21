High Court Of Delhi Held That A Writ Petition Seeking Recovery Of Contractual Dues Is Not Maintainable

The High Court of Delhi through its judgment dated 09.07.2026 in Delhi Waste Management Limited v. North Delhi Municipal Corporation, dismissed batch of writ petitions seeking refund of service tax and labour cess deducted from the contractual payments.

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The High Court of Delhi through its judgment dated 09.07.20261 in Delhi Waste Management Limited v. North Delhi Municipal Corporation, dismissed batch of writ petitions seeking refund of service tax and labour cess deducted from the contractual payments.

The Hon’ble High Court held that the writ petitions seeking recovery of contractual dues are not maintainable under Article 226 of the Constitution.

Footnote

1. W.P. (C) 6543 of 2020.

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