Supreme Court Of India Reinforces Finality In Enforcement Of Foreign Awards While Recognising Transnational Issue Estoppel

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India, in Nagaraj V. Mylandla vs. PI Opportunities Fund-I and Ors. Etc.1, for the first time, has recognised the doctrine of ‘transnational issue estoppel’. It has clarified that findings of a foreign court at the seat of arbitration attain finality and operate as a bar to subsequent challenges in enforcement proceedings in India. The judgment further reiterates that the public policy exception must be construed narrowly and cannot be used as a vehicle to reopen merits of the dispute.

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In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India, in Nagaraj V. Mylandla vs. PI Opportunities Fund-I and Ors. Etc.1, for the first time, has recognised the doctrine of ‘transnational issue estoppel’. It has clarified that findings of a foreign court at the seat of arbitration attain finality and operate as a bar to subsequent challenges in enforcement proceedings in India. The judgment further reiterates that the public policy exception must be construed narrowly and cannot be used as a vehicle to reopen merits of the dispute. By discouraging repetitive and multi-forum litigation, the ruling significantly strengthens India’s pro-enforcement arbitration regime and promotes certainty in cross-border dispute resolution.

Brief facts

The dispute arises out of an investment agreement, Share Acquisition and Share Holders Agreement (“SASHA”) between promoters of Financial Software and Systems Private Limited (“FSSPL”) and its investors. Under the SASHA, promoters were obligated to provide exit to investors through alternate routes such as qualified Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), buy-back and secondary sale within specified time frame. Failure to provide exit through any of these modes constituted material breach. The promoters failed to provide exit and investors invoked arbitration under Arbitration Rules of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (“SIAC Rules”). By an award dated July 5, 2024 (“Award”), the arbitral tribunal, after considering all issues raised before it held that FSSPL’s promoters were in breach of their contractual obligations. Accordingly, they were directed to make payment of damages equivalent to the exit price with interest. Alternatively, they were directed to purchase the shares from the investors. Dealing with specific challenge under Section 68 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Companies Act”), the arbitral tribunal held that such purchase of shares will not amount to buy back of shares or violate any Indian law. The promoters challenged the award before the Singapore High Court on grounds including violation of Indian law and natural justice; the challenge was dismissed and the Award, upheld. In enforcement proceedings before the Madras High Court (“Madras HC”) under Sections 472to 493 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“Arbitration Act”), the promoters resisted enforcement of the Award under Section 484, alleging conflict with public policy, violation of Section 685 of the Companies Act, and Section 16(b)6 of the Specific Relief Act, 1963. The Madras HC rejected these objections, holding that the court could not delve into the merits of the Award under the guise of examining its enforceability and found no violation of fundamental policy of Indian It also applied the doctrine of transnational issue estoppel, observing that issues decided by the seat court cannot be reopened. The Madras HC enforced the award as a decree and imposed The promoters challenged this decision before the Supreme Court, seeking to resist enforcement and re-agitate the validity of the Award.

Issue

The primary issues before the Supreme Court was:

whether the doctrine of ‘transnational issue estoppel’ applies to bar re-litigating issues decided by a foreign court; and whether a party can re-agitate issues before the enforcement court that were already raised or could have been raised before the seat court?

Findings and analysis

The Supreme Court dismissed the special leave petition filed by the promoters and upheld the Award on the following basis:

1. Recognition of the doctrine of ‘transnational issue estoppel’:

The Supreme Court’s recognition and application of ‘transnational issue estoppel’ for the first time is one of the most significant aspects of the judgment. The Supreme Court held that where an issue has been directly and substantially in issue before a competent foreign court at the seat of arbitration and has been finally decided between the same parties, such issue cannot be reopened in enforcement proceedings in another jurisdiction. The Supreme Court explained that the doctrine is an extension of the principle of issue estoppel into a cross- border context. It operates to prevent a party from re-litigating issues of fact or law that have already been finally determined between the same parties by a competent court, even when the subsequent proceedings are before a court in a different jurisdiction. The Supreme Court, while considering the doctrine of ‘transnational issue estoppel’ referred to several foreign precedents which have recognised and applied the These include Republic of India vs. Deutsche Telekom AG7<em,> Good Challenger Navegante S.A. vs. Metalexportimport S.A8, Diag Human SE vs. Czech Republic9, Stati vs. Republic of Kazakhstan10 and TermoRio S.A. E.S.P. and Leaseco Group LLC vs. Elecranta S.P.11. While observing that the doctrine of ‘transnational issue estoppel’ limits the scope of interference by the enforcement court and promotes finality in cross-border arbitration, the Supreme Court clarified that the public policy violation challenge to enforcement of foreign arbitral awards stand on a different footing and may be subjected to examination by the enforcement court. The Supreme Court held that, since the promoters had already unsuccessfully challenged the Award before the Singapore High Court, they were precluded from re-agitating the same objections at the enforcement stage in India by virtue of the doctrine of ‘transnational issue estoppel’.

2. Narrow construction of ‘public policy of India’ under Section 48 of the Arbitration Act:

The Supreme Court noted that the objections relating to alleged breach of natural justice, contractual interpretation, and legality of the relief had either been raised or could have been raised before the seat Relying on its decision passed in Vijay Karia and Ors. vs. Prysmian Cavi E Sistemi SRL and Ors12, the Supreme Court held that the enforcement court could not be converted into a forum for a second round of challenge. The Supreme Court further reaffirmed that the ground of ‘public policy of India’ under Section 48 of the Arbitration Act must be construed narrowly. Relying on the interpretation of ‘fundamental public policy of India’ in Renusagar Power Co. Limited vs. General Electric Co13 and Ssangyong Engineering and Construction Company Limited National Highways Authority of India14 it was held that the enforcement may be refused only for violations of fundamental policy of Indian law or basic notions of justice.

3. Limited scope of interference under Section 48 of the Arbitration Act:

The Supreme Court held that the scope of interference under Section 48 of the Arbitration Act is narrow and restrictive. The enforcement court cannot act as an appellate forum or re-examine facts, evidence, or contractual interpretation. Refusal of enforcement is an exception, and a reasoned award must be upheld unless a clear ground under Section 48 is established.

4. Strong disapproval of repetitive litigations:

The Supreme Court deprecated the promoter’s conduct in pursuing multiple proceedings across jurisdictions to resist enforcement, holding it to be an abuse of process, especially after failing before the seat court. It accordingly dismissed the appeals with costs of INR 25,00,000 (Indian Rupees twenty-five lakh) payable to each investor, in addition to the costs imposed by the Madras HC.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court’s decision is a landmark ruling, recognising and applying the doctrine of ‘transnational issue estoppel’. It clarified that the issues, once decided by the seat court attain finality and cannot be re-agitated in enforcement proceedings in India, unless the same violates the fundamental public policy of Indian law. This judgment reinforces the pro-enforcement framework governing foreign arbitral awards in India, by affirming that enforcement courts exercise only a limited supervisory jurisdiction under Section 48 of the Arbitration Act. Overall, this landmark ruling strengthens finality, certainty, and efficiency in cross-border arbitration.

Footnotes

1 SLP (C) Nos. 31866-68 of 2025 (decided on March 25, 2026)

2 Section 47 of the Arbitration Act mandates the production of original awards, arbitration agreements, and necessary evidentiary documents to enable the High Court to determine the validity and foreign nature of an award for its enforcement.

3 Section 49 of the Arbitration Act stipulates that once the court is satisfied that a foreign award is enforceable under Part II (specifically in terms of the New York Convention awards), it will be treated as final and binding, and executed as a decree of that court.

4 Section 48 of the Arbitration Act provides an exhaustive and narrow list of grounds on which Indian courts may refuse the enforcement of a foreign award. It provides that the Indian court may refuse enforcement of the foreign award only if the applicant proves incapacity, lack of notice, excess of jurisdiction, procedural irregularity, or if the award is against the public policy of India (fraud, fundamental policy, or basic justice) or concerns non-arbitrable subject matter.

5 Section 68 of the Companies Act, read with Rule 17 of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, enables companies (listed/unlisted) to voluntarily repurchase their fully paid-up shares or specified securities, using free reserves, securities premium, or new issue proceeds, up to 25% of paid-up capital and free reserves within a 12 (twelve) month period, subject to authorised Articles and other requirements specified therein.

6 Section 16(b) of the Specific Relief Act, 1963 provides that specific performance of a contract cannot be enforced in favour of a person who is incapable of performing, violates essential terms, acts in fraud of, or wilfully acts in subversion of the contract.

7 (2023) SGCA (I) 10

8 (2003) EWCA Civ 1668

9 (2014)d 928 (D.C. Cir. 2007)

12 (2020) 11 SCC 1

13 1994 Supp(1) SCC 644

14 (2019) 15 SCC 131 EWHC 1638 (Comm)

10 (2017) EWHC 1348 (Comm)

11 487 F.3

12 (2020) 11 SCC 1

13 1994 Supp(1) SCC 644

14 (2019) 15 SCC 131

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