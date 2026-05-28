Interim Relief In Arbitration: Intervening Powers Of The Court

The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“Act”) was introduced to modernize India’s arbitration framework, harmonize procedures with global norms and reduce court interference to only cases with immediate urgency. However, no arbitration mechanism can operate efficiently without measures that safeguard the dispute’s subject matter while arbitration is ongoing. Commercial dealings often include assets that fluctuate in worth, items that deteriorate, and entitlements that may be irrevocably changed and financial guarantees whose improper use can lead to permanent damage.

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The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“Act”) was introduced to modernize India’s arbitration framework, harmonize procedures with global norms and reduce court interference to only cases with immediate urgency. However, no arbitration mechanism can operate efficiently without measures that safeguard the dispute’s subject matter while arbitration is ongoing. Commercial dealings often include assets that fluctuate in worth, items that deteriorate, and entitlements that may be irrevocably changed and financial guarantees whose improper use can lead to permanent damage. Recognizing these commercial realities, Section 9 of the Act confers upon courts the power to grant interim measures of protection before arbitration begins, while it is ongoing, and after the award but before enforcement.

Despite the phrasing of Section 9, Courts have repeatedly highlighted that this jurisdiction is exceptional, equitable and primarily designed to support, rather than replace the arbitration procedure. Following the 2015 Amendment Act, which considerably enhanced the tribunal’s authority under Section 17, the scope of Section 9 further developed to reflect judicial self-restraint. Over the last two decades, courts have developed a rich jurisprudence that limits Section 9’s operation to cases of genuine urgency and necessity, incorporating the equitable principles of interim relief, and respecting the autonomy of arbitral tribunals.

Scope of Section 9

Section 9 gives the Courts authority to grant interim measures that are just and convenient, including orders for preservation; interim custody and sale of goods which are subject matter of arbitration; securing amount in dispute; detention or inspection of property; interim injunctions or appointment of a receiver, among others. The latter part, granting such other interim measure of protection, indicates that the idea of the Legislature was a provision that could be easily interpreted according to factual fabric of commercial disputes.

However, this adaptability is cladded with restraints to ensure fairness. The courts have made it clear over and over again that the Section 9 powers must be exercised with care and caution in line with the Act’s objective of minimal judicial interference. The Supreme Court in Sundaram Finance Ltd. v. NEPC India Ltd.1 Explained that even if Section 9 grants wide interim powers, the prime end is to facilitate the arbitral process, not to settle the conflicts of rights. The Court remarked that the provision is there to maintain the vitality of arbitration by stopping the situation that could make the arbitral proceeding fruitless.

When arbitration in India was still in making, the parties had recourse more and more frequently to Section 9 for reliefs that were bordering on final adjudication, and this made the judiciary specify the limits of its power. The Supreme Court in Adhunik Steels Ltd. v. Orissa Manganese2 ruled that Section 9 could not be utilized to order the performance of a contract particularly when the underlying relationship is controlled by commercial obligations that can be compensated with money. The Court’s rejection of mandatory orders demonstrated the inherent boundary of Section 9; it exists to preserve the subject-matter, not to alter contractual dynamics or pre-empt the reliefs the tribunal may grant.

The 2015 amendment to the Act made further distinctions in the scope of the provision, particularly with the introduction of Section 9(3) which forced the courts to reject interim applications once the arbitral tribunal was formed, unless the recourse under Section 17 was ineffective. This modification greatly altered the judicial powers from the courts to the tribunals. The High Court in Pink City Expressway (P) Ltd. v. NHAI3 showed this tenet when it denied the interim relief which would have practically brought back the dead concession agreement by ruling that such orders would not only trespass the tribunal’s jurisdiction but would also tantamount to the specific performance. Likewise, in DLF Ltd. v. Leighton India Contractors4, the Delhi High Court did not allow the refund of amounts which were obtained by the invocation of bank guarantee, mentioning that such relief is beyond the scope of interim granted under Section 9 and would in effect determine the conflict.

The Section 9’s applicability in the post-award scenario is encompassing to the extent of the protection given to the award’s enforceability. The decision of the Delhi High Court in GATX India Pvt. Ltd. v. Arshiya Rail Infrastructure5 ensured that the subject-matter of the award, was protected in such a way that the award’s enforceability was not weakened by the actions of the debtor. Significantly, the court pointed out that Section 9 does not become obsolete after the award is handed down; it is, in fact, the key to keeping the benefits of arbitration until the enforcement proceedings under Section 36 are activated.

The jurisprudence when considered together shows a distinct stance of the court wherein the ambit of Section 9 is extensive but not limitless; it is meant to intercede, shield, and secure, but not to try or enforce while operating in concert with the primacy of the arbitral tribunal.

Effectiveness of Section 9 at Different Procedural Stages

Pre-Arbitral Stage

One of the characteristics that make Section 9 unique is its usage even before arbitration starts officially. The Supreme Court in Sundaram Finance (Supra) ruled that a party can ask for temporary protection even before sending a notice under Section 21. This understanding is based on business reality where without temporary protection at the pre-arbitration stage, the whole arbitral process may be ruined by the alienation of assets or the destruction of evidence. Therefore, courts require the applicants to prove a very strong and genuine intention to start arbitration. The mere reference to Section 9 without any real intention to arbitrate is regarded as an abuse of the process.

Furthermore, courts also consider whether the protection is absolutely necessary right away. Courts may grant reliefs such as securing disputed amounts, preventing their dissipation, or restraining wrongful termination, but there is usually a clear demarcation drawn not to grant measures that would alter the contractual relationship itself, particularly where monetary remedies are sufficient. The reasoning behind this was highlighted in the Adhunik Steels case (Supra), where it was pointed out that interim jurisdiction cannot be used for granting performance-related reliefs before the tribunal has been formed.

During Arbitral Proceedings

As soon as the tribunal is set up, Section 17 is the main place for interim relief. The new addition of Section 9(3) compels the courts to recede unless the relief requested is beyond the tribunal’s capability to grant it effectively. For instance, if the provision for the interim protection of third parties is involved, or if the enforcement needs coercive powers that the tribunal does not have, then the courts might still provide relief under Section 9.

Therefore, judicial intervention during arbitration is limited to extremely urgent or structurally inefficient cases. Courts have pointed out that arbitral bodies have no power of immediate enforcement over third parties and in such situations, Section 9 stands to be a good alternative. However, the main concern of the courts remains to avoid overstepping the tribunal’s authority.

Post-Award Protection before Enforcement

After an award is rendered but before it is enforced under Section 36, Section 9 still offers a very important protective jurisdiction. The argument behind it is two-fold; safeguard the subject-matter of the award so that enforcement is not overridden and to stop award debtors from winning the arbitration through the stratagem of dissipating their assets6. Nevertheless, courts are still careful not to interfere with or modify the award in any way. The post award jurisdiction under Section 9 is protective rather than corrective; it does not permit a court to revisit the merits of the case. Thus, the relief must be limited to protecting the assets or conditions that are required for enforcement.

Essentials for Granting Interim Measures

Section 9 does not specify precise standards for the granting of relief, but the courts in different jurisdictions have continuously ruled that the equitable tests of interim relief are applicable. Thus, the integration of common law principles by the judiciary not only promotes uniformity but also curtails the possible misuse of Section 9.

Prima Facie Case

A prima facie case emerges in situations where a serious, debatable claim is made so that the case is entitled to be heard. In Adhunik Steels (Supra), the Supreme Court clearly stated that the existence of a prima facie case is a must. The court pointed out that Section 9 cannot be applied to uncertain or minor claims, rather, the claimant must demonstrate genuine grounds for the demand of urgent protection. Among the considerations is the existence of a valid agreement for arbitration and a dispute that is clear enough to warrant arbitration. The courts do not enter into the merits of the case at this point but require enough justification for their intervention.

Balance of Convenience

The balance of convenience compels the courts to determine who among the parties will bear the greater loss as a result of the granting or denying of the relief. The courts consider the financial consequences, likely interruption of operations, and the hardships in the light of their references. In Pink City Expressway (Supra), the High Court of Delhi ruled that allowing the toll collection by the concessionaire even after the termination will not only be a disadvantage to NHAI but also result in an altered balance of the rights under the contract. The court reasoned that the interim relief sought would harm the respondent more and thus mean the granting of the substantive contractual rights that had already been completed.

In a similar fashion, in DLF v. Leighton (Supra), the court decided that the given action would lead to the refund of the proceeds of the bank guarantee causing disruptions in the financial risk structure which had already been agreed upon by the parties and ultimately granting final relief. The balance of convenience therefore lay in securing the amount in dispute rather than redistributing it.

Irreparable Injury

Irreparable injury implies damage that cannot be restored or compensated for; simply put, where monetary compensation is inadequate. Courts do not usually let this requirement be a reason to rule in favor of one side in case of a conflict. The Supreme Court in the case of Adhunik Steels (Supra) refused to grant interim relief since the claimed injury, which was the non-supply of ore, could be compensated with damages.

A strong point made by this ruling was the idea that one cannot use Section 9 as a tool for avoidance of the normal business risks or negative outcomes. Where irreparable harm is established, courts may intervene even before arbitration begins, as recognized in Sundaram Finance (Supra), where immediate protection was needed to prevent asset dissipation. In the post-award context, GATX India (Supra) demonstrates irreparable harm through the risk of losing control over the award’s subject-matter, which would frustrate enforcement.

Urgency and Immediacy of Relief

Even though urgency is not explicitly mentioned in the statute, it is still a judicially recognized prerequisite. Courts want to see a showing of such strong immediacy that if the tribunal took its time, the relief would have to be considered as no longer needed. This rule is the very basis of the pre-arbitral jurisdiction that was acknowledged in Sundaram Finance (Supra), where the Court conceded that the delay in starting arbitration should not result in the parties losing access to crucial protection. The doctrine of the Delhi High Court still very much reflects this view, while at the same time, through cases like Pink City (Supra), it is also laying down that urgency cannot be a reason for relieving the parties from going through the entire adjudication process. Urgency is also a factor that moderates the use of Section 9 in arbitration. Except in cases where it can be clearly shown that the tribunal cannot act fast enough or provide an effective remedy, judicial intervention is discouraged by virtue of Section 9(3).

The Nature and Constraints of Relief under Section 9

Section 9 has provided for a large number of interim measures, however, courts have set up strict boundaries in order to keep the provision supportive of arbitration and not intervene with it. Reliefs ensure preservation of subject matter, maintaining the present state of affairs, securing the property, or preventing the hurdle of the arbitral process. If the party were to seek relief, then the court setting it would not grant if it involved giving final relief, enforcing a contract, changing the rights of the parties to the contract, or mandating the specific accord to be performed.

The Delhi High Court in Pink City Expressway (Supra) acted upon these limits when it refused to allow toll collecting again, which would have meant the concession agreement was back in force In DLF v. Leighton (Supra), the refusal to refund bank guarantee proceeds reflected the judicial reluctance to pre-decide financial disputes. These cases show how the courts have a hierarchy of measures, wherein protective measures are less difficult to carry out than adjudication ones, a distinction that is very required for the integrity of arbitration.

When examining the scope of contracts under the Specific Relief Act, the judiciary has clarified that agreements inherently capable of being determined cannot be specifically enforced. In A. Murugan v. Rainbow Foundation Ltd.7, the Court emphasized that contracts which are conditional or determinable fall outside the ambit of specific performance under Section 14 of the Specific Relief Act. The earlier Specific Relief Act of 1877 contained a similar provision in Section 21(d), where the term “revocable” was used in place of “determinable,” thereby underscoring that agreements which could be terminated at the discretion of one party, such as partnerships or licenses, were by their very nature incapable of specific enforcement. This judicial reasoning makes it reasonably clear that determinable contracts, being inherently revocable, cannot be brought within the purview of Section 9 of the Arbitration Act, which is intended to preserve subject-matter rather than enforce contracts that are terminable at will.

Moreover, the courts have also acknowledged the importance of the commercial balance. They might take control over the assets or keep the sums under dispute; however, they will not impose any conditions that distort the risk distribution that the parties had originally managed. The court-imposed fixed-deposit procedure in DLF v. Leighton (Supra) is an instance of a well-balanced way, which guarantees protection without favoring either party.

If In post-award scenarios, courts protect the awards’ enforcements without altering their meanings. GATX India (Supra) is the case where the court might take control of the assets that are necessary for the enforcement, but it cannot go back to discuss the issues decided by the arbitrator. The courts through these limitations ensure that Section 9 operates as an avenue of procedural protection rather than a channel for substantive disputes resolution.

The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, Section 9 is considered a key part of the Indian arbitration system that provides a judicial way of dealing with matters that affect the effectiveness, fairness, and integrity of arbitration in the course of a lawsuit. The wording of the law gives the courts a lot of leeway, but over the last twenty years, the judges’ interpretations have been refining the law to let it be in line with the principle of the least amount of court intervention.

After the judicial interpretative journey of various case laws, courts have been able to slowly and steadily come up with a coherent system that determines the range of section 9, applies fair standards for providing relief, keeps judicial orders non-intrusive, and strengthens the position of the arbitral tribunals, especially after the legislative change of section 17. The doctrinal path of section 9 shows a mature balance between judicial support and arbitral overrule. While the courts intervene only when it is fundamental to maintain rights, to stop the arbitration from getting frustrated, or to make sure that the awards are enforceable, they still keep on resisting strongly the invitations to provide remedies that overlap with the substantive territory of arbitral tribunals. In doing so, Section 9 bolsters arbitration rather than being a cause of its weakening. Its development tells the story of the Indian judiciary’s determination to create a strong, modern, and internationally compatible arbitral ecosystem where interim measures serve as shields, not as snares of interference.

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Footnotes

1 (1999) 2 SCC 479.

2 Adhunik Steels Ltd. v. Orissa Manganese and Minerals (P) Ltd., (2007) 7 SCC 125.

3 2022 SCC OnLine Del 1714.

4 2021 SCC OnLine Del 3772.

5 2014 SCC OnLine Del 4181.

6 Dirk India (P) Ltd. v. Dirk India (P) Ltd., 2013 SCC OnLine Bom 481

7 2019 SCC OnLine Mad 37961.

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