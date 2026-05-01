ARTICLE
1 May 2026

SC: Holds That Application To Extend Is Maintainable Even After Award Rendered Beyond Statutory Deadline

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The Supreme Court (‘SC’) in C. Velusamy v. K. Indhera, inter alia held that an application seeking an extension of an arbitrator’s mandate is maintainable...
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The Supreme Court (‘SC’) in C. Velusamy v. K. Indhera1inter alia held that an application seeking an extension of an arbitrator’s mandate is maintainable even if such an award is passed after the expiry of the arbitrator’s mandate. The SC observed that while such an award is ineffective and unenforceable until the grant of an extension, the Court still has the power to examine if there is sufficient cause for extending the mandate of the arbitrator.

Footnote

1 C. Velusamy v. K. Indhera, 2026 SCC OnLine SC 142.

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