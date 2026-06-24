The effectiveness of international arbitration ultimately depends not on obtaining an arbitral award, but on successfully enforcing it against the losing party. An arbitration award that cannot be enforced is little more than a paper victory. For this reason, the recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards remain one of the most important pillars of international commercial arbitration.

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Enforcing Foreign Arbitral Awards in India: Legal Framework, Judicial Trends, and Practical Considerations

By Navod Prasannan

Introduction

The effectiveness of international arbitration ultimately depends not on obtaining an arbitral award, but on successfully enforcing it against the losing party. An arbitration award that cannot be enforced is little more than a paper victory. For this reason, the recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards remain one of the most important pillars of international commercial arbitration.

As cross-border trade and investment continue to expand, businesses increasingly rely on arbitration to resolve disputes arising from international contracts, joint ventures, infrastructure projects, supply agreements, shareholder arrangements, and investment transactions. The attractiveness of arbitration lies not only in its neutrality, confidentiality, and procedural flexibility, but also in the existence of a globally recognised enforcement framework under the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, 1958 (New York Convention).

India, as a signatory to the New York Convention, has progressively evolved into a pro-enforcement jurisdiction. Through legislative reforms and judicial developments, Indian courts have increasingly limited interference with foreign arbitral awards and aligned domestic jurisprudence with international best practices.

The Legal Framework Governing Foreign Arbitral Awards in India

The enforcement of foreign arbitral awards in India is governed primarily by Part II of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. Part II incorporates India’s obligations under:

The New York Convention, 1958; and

The Geneva Convention, 1927.

Although both conventions continue to exist within the statutory framework, the overwhelming majority of foreign award enforcement proceedings today arise under the New York Convention regime.

The legislative objective behind Part II is straightforward: facilitate recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards while restricting judicial intervention to exceptional circumstances.

What Constitutes a Foreign Arbitral Award?

Section 44 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 defines a foreign award for purposes of the New York Convention. For an award to qualify as a foreign award under Indian law:

It must arise out of differences between parties relating to a commercial legal relationship;

The dispute must have been referred to arbitration through a written arbitration agreement;

The award must be made in a territory notified by the Central Government as a reciprocating territory under the New York Convention.

Whether an award qualifies as a foreign award is a threshold issue because only awards falling within the statutory definition can be enforced under Part II of the Act.

India’s Obligations Under the New York Convention

The New York Convention is widely regarded as one of the most successful international commercial treaties ever adopted.

The Convention requires contracting states to recognise and enforce foreign arbitral awards subject only to limited exceptions.

The Convention’s success lies in its pro-enforcement philosophy. National courts are not expected to revisit the merits of the dispute or sit in appeal over arbitral awards. Instead, they are required to recognise and enforce awards unless one of the narrowly defined grounds for refusal exists.

India’s enforcement framework reflects this principle.

Recognition and Enforcement: Understanding the Difference

The concepts of recognition and enforcement are often used interchangeably, but they serve different legal functions.

Recognition: Recognition means that the legal validity of the foreign award is acknowledged by the court. A recognised award may be relied upon:

As evidence;

As a defence;

As a set-off;

To establish rights and obligations between parties.

Enforcement: Enforcement goes one step further. It involves converting the recognised award into a decree capable of execution against the assets of the judgment debtor. Accordingly, every enforceable foreign award must first be recognised, but a recognised award need not necessarily be enforced.

Judicial Evolution of India’s Pro-Enforcement Approach

India’s arbitration jurisprudence has undergone a significant transformation over the past two decades.

The Bhatia International Era[1]: The Supreme Court’s decision in Bhatia International v. Bulk Trading SA generated considerable uncertainty regarding the applicability of certain provisions of Part I of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act to international arbitrations seated outside India. The judgment was widely criticised for expanding judicial intervention in foreign-seated arbitrations.

BALCO and the Shift Towards Territoriality: A major turning point came with the Constitution Bench decision in Bharat Aluminium Co. v. Kaiser Aluminium Technical Services Inc. (BALCO). The Supreme Court adopted the territoriality principle and clarified that Part I of the Act generally does not apply to foreign-seated arbitrations. The decision significantly enhanced India’s credibility as an arbitration-friendly jurisdiction and aligned Indian law with internationally accepted arbitration principles.

Enforcement Procedure Under Section 47

A party seeking enforcement of a foreign award must file an enforcement petition before the appropriate court. The applicant is generally required to produce:

The original award or a duly authenticated copy;

The original arbitration agreement or a certified copy;

Evidence establishing that the award qualifies as a foreign award;

Certified translations where necessary.

The court does not conduct a review on merits. Its role is limited to determining whether any statutory ground for refusing enforcement exists.

Grounds for Refusing Enforcement

One of the defining features of India’s modern arbitration regime is the narrow scope of judicial review available under Section 48. The court may refuse enforcement only in limited circumstances.

Party Incapacity or Invalid Arbitration Agreement: Enforcement may be denied if a party lacked legal capacity or if the arbitration agreement was invalid under the applicable law.

Lack of Proper Notice: The award debtor may resist enforcement by demonstrating that it was not given proper notice of the arbitral proceedings or was otherwise unable to present its case.

Excess of Jurisdiction: An award dealing with disputes beyond the scope of the arbitration agreement may face enforcement challenges.

Procedural Irregularities: Enforcement may be refused where the composition of the tribunal or arbitral procedure was inconsistent with the parties’ agreement.

Award Not Yet Binding: Courts may refuse enforcement if the award has not become binding or has been set aside or suspended by a competent authority at the seat of arbitration.

Non-Arbitrability: Certain disputes remain incapable of settlement through arbitration under Indian law.

Public Policy: Public policy remains the most frequently invoked defence to enforcement. However, modern judicial decisions have substantially narrowed its scope.

The Narrowing of the Public Policy Defence

The Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasised that public policy cannot be used as a disguised appeal against a foreign award.

Vijay Karia v. Prysmian Cavi E Sistemi SRL: In one of the most important recent judgments, the Supreme Court reaffirmed that enforcement courts should adopt a strong pro-enforcement approach. The Court emphasised that refusal of enforcement should remain an exception rather than the norm.

Shri Lal Mahal Ltd. v. Progetto Grano Spa: The Supreme Court significantly narrowed the public policy exception for foreign awards and distinguished the enforcement regime from domestic award challenges.

Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. v. NHAI: Although primarily dealing with domestic awards, the judgment reinforced the principle that courts should not interfere with arbitral decisions merely because another interpretation is possible.

Together, these decisions have substantially strengthened India’s reputation as a pro-arbitration jurisdiction.

Can Indian Courts Set Aside Foreign Awards?

A crucial distinction exists between setting aside an award and refusing enforcement. Indian courts do not possess jurisdiction to annul or set aside foreign arbitral awards. Only courts at the seat of arbitration possess such authority. Indian courts may only determine whether enforcement should be refused under Section 48. The Supreme Court reaffirmed this principle in Shriram EPC Ltd. v. Rioglass Solar SA[2]. This distinction preserves the finality of international arbitral awards and reinforces party autonomy.

Limitation Period for Enforcement

A recurring question concerns the limitation period applicable to foreign award enforcement.

The Supreme Court in Government of India v. Vedanta Ltd. clarified that applications for enforcement of foreign awards are governed by Article 137 of the Limitation Act, 1963. Accordingly, enforcement proceedings must generally be initiated within three years from the date on which the right to apply accrues. Parties should therefore act promptly after obtaining an award.

Practical Challenges in Enforcement

Despite India’s increasingly pro-enforcement stance, practical challenges remain. Common issues include:

Asset tracing difficulties;

Parallel proceedings across jurisdictions;

Insolvency proceedings involving award debtors;

Jurisdictional objections;

Delays in execution proceedings;

Corporate restructuring by award debtors.

Successful enforcement therefore often requires a coordinated strategy involving arbitration counsel, enforcement specialists, insolvency practitioners, and asset recovery experts.

Why Foreign Investors Should Take Comfort

Over the last decade, Indian arbitration jurisprudence has undergone a substantial transformation. Key indicators of this shift include:

Restrictive interpretation of Section 48;

Judicial recognition of party autonomy;

Reduced intervention in foreign-seated arbitrations;

Stronger adherence to New York Convention principles;

Streamlined enforcement procedures.

These developments have significantly improved India’s standing as an arbitration-friendly jurisdiction.

Conclusion

The enforcement of foreign arbitral awards in India has evolved from a relatively interventionist regime to one that strongly favours recognition and enforcement. Through legislative reforms and progressive judicial interpretation, Indian courts have increasingly aligned themselves with international arbitration norms and New York Convention principles.

While procedural challenges may still arise, the scope for resisting enforcement has narrowed considerably. Modern jurisprudence demonstrates a clear commitment to respecting arbitral autonomy, preserving finality, and ensuring that foreign awards are not subjected to a merits review by enforcement courts.

For international businesses, investors, lenders, and commercial counterparties, this evolution provides greater confidence that arbitral awards obtained abroad can be effectively recognised and enforced in India, reinforcing arbitration’s role as the preferred mechanism for resolving cross-border commercial disputes.

Footnotes

1. Bhatia International v. Bulk Trading MANU/SC/0185/2002 or (2002) 4 SCC 105 or AIR 2002 SC 1432

2. Shriram EPC Ltd. v. Rioglass Solar Sa, (2018) 18 SCC 313 or MANU/SC/0978/2018

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