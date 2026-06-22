Freezing Risk During Litigation: Temporary Injunction As A Strategic Tool For Individuals And Businesses

In such a case, the affected party cannot always afford to wait until final adjudication. What is required is an immediate preventive remedy that preserves the subject matter of the dispute and protects the parties’ rights in the interim. This is where the remedy for a temporary injunction becomes significant.

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1. INTRODUCTION

At the inception of litigation or during its pendency, situations may arise where one party takes steps that threaten to alter the subject matter of the dispute or render the final relief ineffective. Such acts may, inter alia, include alienating disputed property, diverting funds in breach of a commercial arrangement, disclosing confidential information, soliciting employees or clients in violation of contractual obligations, or otherwise disturbing the existing state of affairs. In such a case, the affected party cannot always afford to wait until final adjudication. What is required is an immediate preventive remedy that preserves the subject matter of the dispute and protects the parties’ rights in the interim. This is where the remedy for a temporary injunction becomes significant.

A temporary injunction operates as an equitable and preventive relief by which courts may restrain a party from continuing or committing acts that may cause irreparable harm or disturb the status quo before the rights of the parties are finally determined. It serves not merely as a procedural tool, but as a strategic safeguard where delay itself may cause substantial prejudice.

This article examines the remedy of temporary injunction in detail, including its nature, legal basis, types, procedure for obtaining such relief, and its practical utility. It further explores how temporary injunctions may operate as an effective litigation strategy to preserve rights, prevent misuse, and maintain balance between the parties pending adjudication.

2. INJUNCTIONS AND THEIR TYPES

An Injunction is a judicial remedy by which a court directs a party either to perform a particular act or refrain from performing a particular act.1 It operates as a form of preventive or protective relief, intended to preserve rights of the parties where circumstances so require. A combined reading of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (“CPC”), particularly Section 94 (c) r/w Order 39, and Section 36 and 37 of the Specific Relief Act, 1963 (“SRA”), indicates that injunctions may broadly be classified into two categories: Temporary Injunction and Perpetual Injunction. SRA further classifies injunctions, on the basis of their nature, into Prohibitory Injunction (Section 38) and Mandatory Injunction (Section 39).

3. TEMPORARY INJUNTION:

a. DEFINITION

Under Section 37(1) of SRA, a temporary injunction is an interim relief granted by the court for a limited period, /strong) either until a specified time or until further orders of the court. It may be granted at any stage of the proceedings to preserve the subject matter of the dispute.

b. WHO CAN APPLY FOR A TEMPORARY INJUNCTION & THE RELATED PROCEDURE

Any party to the proceedings may file an application before the court seeking a temporary injunction. The procedural framework for seeking temporary injunctions is primarily contained under Order 39 Rules 1 and 2 of CPC. Under Order 39 Rule 3 CPC, in exceptional cases, where the applicant is able to prove that giving notice to the opposite party would defect the object of granting the injunction, the court may grant an ex parte interim injunction. In such cases, the court is required to record reasons in writing for granting the injunction without notice. Additionally, Order 39 Rule 3A CPC provides that where an injunction has been granted without giving notice to the opposite party, the court shall endeavour to finally dispose of the injunction application within thirty days from the date on which the injunction was granted. If the court is unable to do so, it is required to record reasons for such inability.

c. GROUNDS FOR GRANTING TEMPORARY INJUNCTION:

Order 39 of CPC lays down the circumstances in which a court may grant a temporary injunction. These, inter alia, includes:

Where a party is required to be restrained from committing a breach of contract or from causing any injury, whether arising out of contractual obligations or otherwise. Where the property in dispute is in danger of being wasted, damaged, alienated, or wrongfully sold by any party to the proceeding. Where a party intends to remove or dispose of property with the objective of defrauding creditors. Where a party threatens to dispossess the plaintiff or otherwise cause injury to the plaintiff in relation to the property in dispute. Where the court considers it necessary to pass any appropriate order to prevent damage, protect the rights of the parties, or preserve the subject matter of the dispute during the pendency of the proceedings.

Thus, the grant of a temporary injunction is a discretionary relief exercised by the court to ensure that the ends of justice are met and that no party suffers irreparable harm before the final determination of the matter.

However, it is pertinent to note that the scope of temporary injunctions is not confined only to the situations expressly mentioned under Order 39 of CPC. The Hon’ble Supreme Court in Manohar Lal Chopra v. Rai Bahadur Rao Raja Seth Hiralal2 observed that civil courts retain inherent powers under Section 151 CPC to grant temporary injunctions even in cases not strictly covered by Order 39, where such intervention is necessary to meet the ends of justice or to prevent abuse of the process of the court. The ratio decidendi of the judgment is that the provisions of Order 39 do not exhaust the entire jurisdiction of the civil court to issue temporary injunctions. The Court observed that where the circumstances of a case so warrant, and where such relief is necessary to secure the ends of justice or to prevent abuse of the process of the court, the court may invoke its inherent powers under Section 151 CPC.

At the same time, the Court cautioned that this power is not unfettered and must be exercised only in exceptional circumstances for which the Code lays down no procedure. Orders passed under Section 151 of CPC deserves great care and caution and such an order should not be passed, unless absolutely essential for the ends of justice.

d. CONSEQUENCES OF BREACH OF AN INJUNCTION ORDER:

The breach or disobedience of an order of temporary injunction invites serious consequences under Order 39 Rule 2A of CPC. Where a party wilfully violates an injunction order or breaches any condition subject to which such injunction was granted, the court is empowered to take coercive measures against the defaulting party. Such measures may include attachment of the property of the party guilty of disobedience and/or detention in civil prison for a period not exceeding three months. Further, where the breach continues despite such attachment, the attachment may remain in force for a period not exceeding one year. If the disobedience continues even thereafter, the court may direct sale of the attached property and award such compensation as it deems fit to the injured party from the sale proceeds.

In Tayabbhai M. Bagasarwalla v. Hind Rubber Industries Pvt. Ltd.3, the Hon’ble Supreme Court underscored that an interim injunction, so long as it remains in force, must be obeyed by the parties. The Court observed that permitting a party to escape the consequences of disobedience merely because the court was later found to lack jurisdiction would be “subversive of the rule of law” and would seriously erode the dignity and authority of courts. The ratio of the decision reinforces the principle that the orders passed by the court remain binding until set aside.

e. GROUNDS FOR SETTING ASIDE INJUNCTION:

Any party aggrieved by an injunction may approach the court for its discharge, variation, or setting aside. Order 39 Rule 4 of the CPC empowers the court to vacate or modify an injunction order in appropriate circumstances.

i. Circumstances where an injunction has been granted after hearing both parties

In such cases, the threshold for interference is considerably higher. An injunction order passed after contested hearing is not to be discharged, varied, or set aside as a matter of course. The applicant seeking such relief must demonstrate that there has been a material change in circumstances, or that the continuation of the injunction has caused, or is likely to cause, undue hardship.

ii. Circumstances where an injunction has been granted ex parte

This remedy of setting aside an injunction is particularly significant in cases where an injunction has been granted ex parte. Where it is proved that the party who obtained the injunction had knowingly made false or misleading statements in relation to material facts, or had suppressed material facts , the court shall vacate such injunction, unless for reasons to be recorded, it considers that it is not necessary to do so in the interests of justice. This is because an injunction is an equitable relief, and a party seeking equity must approach the court with clean hands.

f. PRACTICAL APPLICATION OF TEMPORARY INJUNCTION:

In various judgments passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, it is observed that, a party seeking temporary injunction must satisfy certain requirements. Since, temporary injunction is an equitable, discretionary and preventive relief, the same may not be granted merely for the asking. The applicant must keep in mind the following before seeking temporary injunction:

i. The right claimed must be crystallised and not merely inchoate

A party seeking temporary injunction must first demonstrate that it has an existing and enforceable legal right in its favour. The court does not ordinarily grant injunctions to protect a right which is merely speculative, uncertain, or still at an embryonic stage. The Hon’ble Supreme Court in Ambala Sarabhai Enterprise Ltd. v. K.S. Infraspace LLP Ltd.4, observed that for grant of a temporary injunction, the plaintiff must establish a prima facie enforceable right. A mere expectation, negotiation, draft understanding, or incomplete arrangement does not create a legal right capable of being protected by an injunction.

ii. The Applicant must establish a prima facie case

A party seeking a temporary injunction must then establish a prima facie case in its favour. The existence of a prima facie case does not mean that the applicant must prove its claim finally at the interim stage. However, the applicant must show that there exists a serious triable issue, a bona fide dispute, and a probability of entitlement to the relief claimed.

In Dalpat Kumar v. Prahlad Singh5, the Hon’ble Supreme Court held that grant of temporary injunction is a discretionary relief, and the court must be satisfied about the existence of three essential ingredients, namely prima facie case, balance of convenience and irreparable injury. The Court further observed that these expressions are not mere “rhetoric phrases” but are flexible principles to be applied depending upon the facts and circumstances of each case. The meaning of “prima facie case” is explained by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Martin Burn Ltd. v. R.N. Banerjee6, wherein the Court observed that a prima facie case is not a case proved to the hilt, but a case which can be said to be established if the evidence led in support of it is believed. Thus, at the interim stage, the court is not expected to conduct a mini trial, but only to examine whether the claim is bona fide and raises a substantial question requiring adjudication

iii. Applicant Must Demonstrate Necessity of Court’s Interference and Comparative Hardship

The Hon’ble Supreme Court in Dalpat Kumar v. Prahlad Singh7, has held that while considering an application for temporary injunction, the court must examine whether there exists a serious disputed question to be tried, whether the court’s interference is necessary to protect the party from substantial mischief or injury, and whether the balance of convenience/comparative hardship lies in favour of granting injunction. The Court emphasized that these factors are not empty formalities, but guide the exercise of sound judicial discretion while granting or refusing interim relief.

4. HOW INJUNCTIONS ARE BENEFICIAL UNTIL THE FINALITY OF THE DISPUTE

Injunctions operate as an important equitable and preventative remedy during the pendency of litigation. An injunction protects the parties from irreparable injury, preserves the subject matter of the suit, and ensures that the final decree does not become illusory or infructuous.

a. PRESERVES THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THE SUIT

An injunction helps maintain the property or right in dispute in its existing condition until the court finally determines the rights of the parties. For e.g. - Where ownership of immovable property is disputed, the court may restrain a party from selling, transferring, alienating or creating third-party rights in the property.

b. MAINTAINS STATUS QUO

The court may grant an injunction to preserve the status quo and prevent either party from altering the existing state of affairs during litigation. For e.g. - If construction is being carried out on disputed land, the court may direct the parties to maintain status quo until the dispute is finally decided.

c. PREVENTS IRREPARABLE INJURY

An injunction prevents harm which cannot be adequately compensated by monetary damages at a later stage. For e.g. - If a plaintiff is threatened with unlawful dispossession from a property, an injunction may protect their possession pending final adjudication.

d. PREVENTS MULTIPLICITY OF PROCEEDINGS

By restraining alienation, transfer, or interference, an injunction prevents creation of further disputes and avoids unnecessary litigation. For e.g. - If a disputed property is sold during the suit, the purchaser may also become involved in litigation. An injunction restraining transfer helps avoid such multiplicity of proceedings.

e. PROTECTS CONTRACTUAL AND COMMERCIAL RIGHTS

In commercial disputes, injunctions safeguard contractual obligations, confidential information, goodwill, intellectual property, and business interests. For e.g. - A company may seek an injunction to restrain a former employee or business partner from misusing confidential data or trade secrets.

f. ENSURES EFFICACY OF THE FINAL DECREE

The object of granting interim relief is to ensure that the final judgment remains capable of effective enforcement and is not rendered meaningless. For e.g. - If the disputed structure is demolished before the final judgment, even a favorable decree may not provide effective relief. An injunction prevents such irreversible consequences.

5. CONCLUSION

Temporary injunctions are an important tool to protect parties during litigation. They help preserve the disputed property, rights, or business interests until the court finally decides the matter like, preventing dispossession or transfer of property, protect contracts, confidential information, goodwill, or commercial rights. However, courts do not grant injunctions automatically. The party seeking such relief must establish a genuine case, urgency, balance of convenience, and possible irreparable harm. In that sense, temporary injunctions help ensure that the final decision of the court remains practical, effective, and capable of enforcement.

This article forms the first instalment of a three-part series examining key interim and protective remedies available to litigants under Indian law. To stay informed about future editions and receive our thought leadership updates, please subscribe to our mailing list by copying this link to your browser and filling the form: https://insights.dentons.com/528/38201/landing-pages/rsvp-blank-english.asp

Footnotes

1. Dalpat Kumar and Another v. Prahlad Singh and Others, (1992) 1 SCC 719.

2. 1961 SCC OnLine SC 17.

3. AIR 1997 SC 1240.

4. (1997) 5 SCC 468.

5. (1992) 1 SCC 719.

6. (1957) 2 SCC 741.

7. (1992) 1 SCC 719.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.