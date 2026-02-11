Socially Distant: Indo-European Business Relationships And Cases Resolution Through Mediation (Video)

We are pleased to release the final video of the Webinar on "Socially Distant: Indo-European Business Relationships and Cases Resolution through Mediation" organised by AK & Partners on in association with Embassy of Czech Republic at New Delhi.

AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.

Opening and Closing Remarks: His Excellency Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India.

Panelists: Mr. Jeremy Lack, Attorney-at-Law and Mediator & Mr. Anuroop Omkar, Partner, AK & Partners.

Moderator: Mr. Siddharth Jha, Manager, Centre For Mediation And Conciliation (CMC), Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.