11 February 2026

Socially Distant: Indo-European Business Relationships And Cases Resolution Through Mediation (Video)

AP
AK & Partners

Contributor

We are pleased to release the final video of the Webinar on "Socially Distant: Indo-European Business Relationships and Cases Resolution through Mediation" organised by AK & Partners on in association with Embassy of Czech Republic at New Delhi.
Opening and Closing Remarks: His Excellency Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India.

Panelists: Mr. Jeremy Lack, Attorney-at-Law and Mediator & Mr. Anuroop Omkar, Partner, AK & Partners.

Moderator: Mr. Siddharth Jha, Manager, Centre For Mediation And Conciliation (CMC), Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

