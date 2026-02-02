SC Clarifies Scope Of Issuance Of Summons To Advocates

The Supreme Court (‘SC'), in In Re: Summoning Advocates who give legal opinion or represent parties during investigation of cases and related issues...

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.

Article Insights

AZB & Partners are most popular: within International Law, Environment and Criminal Law topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

The Supreme Court (‘SC'), in In Re: Summoning Advocates who give legal opinion or represent parties during investigation of cases and related issues1 issued, inter alia, the following directions in relation to issuance of summons by investigating agencies to advocates:

an investigating agency should not issue summons to an advocate to elicit details of a case where the lawyer appears for a party, except where the summons falls within the exceptions (under Section 132 of the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023); such summons must explicitly state the facts on which the exception is sought to be relied upon; such summons must be issued with the consent of a supervisory officer, not below the rank of a Superintendent of Police, who should record his satisfaction as to the exception in writing, before the summons is issued; and such summons will be subject to judicial review at the instance of the advocate or the client before the appropriate High Court (‘HC') (under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023).

Footnotes

1. In Re: Summoning Advocates who give legal opinion or represent parties during investigation of cases and related issues, 2025 SCC OnLine SC 2320.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.