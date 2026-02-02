ARTICLE
2 February 2026

Joint Application By Parties Seeking Extension Of Mandate Of An Arbitral Tribunal Amounts To Waiver From Challenging Order Of Appointment Of Arbitrator

AP
The SC, in Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. v. Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd.,1 held that a joint application seeking extension of the mandate of an arbitral tribunal under Section 29A of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 amounts to a waiver from challenging an Order of appointment of an arbitrator, except in cases of statutory ineligibility of the arbitral tribunal.

1 Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd. v. Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd., 2025 SCC OnLine SC 2578.

