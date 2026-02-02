Joint Application By Parties Seeking Extension Of Mandate Of An Arbitral Tribunal Amounts To Waiver From Challenging Order Of Appointment Of Arbitrator

- within International Law, Environment and Criminal Law topic(s)
- in India
- with readers working within the Law Firm industries
The SC, in Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. v. Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd.,1 held that a joint application seeking extension of the mandate of an arbitral tribunal under Section 29A of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 amounts to a waiver from challenging an Order of appointment of an arbitrator, except in cases of statutory ineligibility of the arbitral tribunal.
Footnote
1 Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd. v. Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd., 2025 SCC OnLine SC 2578.
Originally published 30 January 2026
