Supreme Court Holds That An Arbitral Proceeding Commences Upon Receipt Of Notice Invoking Arbitration And Not Upon Appointment Of The Arbitrator

The Supreme Court in the matter of Regenta Hotels Private Limited v. Hotel Grand Centre Point & Ors.,1 through its judgment dated 07.01.2026 held that arbitral proceedings commence for all statutory purposes on the date the opposite party receives a Notice Invoking Arbitration ("NIA") under Section 21 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 ("A&C Act") and not on the date of appointment of an arbitrator or filing of a petition under Section 11 of the A&C Act. It held that the statutory consequences flowing from commencement of arbitration, including compliance with the mandate under Section 9(2), must be assessed solely with reference to Section 21 of the A&C Act. Treating the filing of a petition under Section 11 of the A&C Act as the trigger for commencement would be contrary to its text, scheme, and object, undermining the efficacy of interim protection granted under Section 9 thereof.
The Supreme Court held that Section 21 of the A&C Act defines commencement of arbitration as a statutory event triggered by the receipt of a request to refer the disputes to arbitration. Furthermore, the expressions initiated in Rule 9(4) of Rule 9 of the Arbitration (Proceedings Before the Courts) Rules, 2001 and commenced in Section 9(2) must be read harmoniously with Section 21 of the A&C Act, failing which the statutory framework would be rendered incoherent.
1. SLP(C) 30212 of 2024.
